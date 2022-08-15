Log in
    2681   JP3282400005

GEO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(2681)
2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD. to Open a Twelfth Store in Taiwan, for the First Location in Kaohsiung, in Southern Taiwan. 2nd STREET Kaohsiung Dream Mall Will Open on September 16, 2022, in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

08/15/2022 | 11:01pm EDT
2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO: 2681), is set to open 2nd STREET Kaohsiung Dream Mall in Kaohsiung City on September 16, 2022. This will be the twelfth shop in Taiwan for 2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD.

Within Japan, GEO Holdings has more than 2,000 shops and EC stores, including GEO Shops, which sell and rent DVDs, CD, as well as purchase and sells video games, and 2ND STREET, which handles the sales of a comprehensive selection of used products, including clothing, furniture, and appliances. Beginning in 2018, the first 2ND STREET shops outside of Japan began by opening in the United States and in Malaysia. The first shop in Taiwan opened in August of 2020, and this shop, 2nd STREET Kaohsiung Dream Mall, will be the twelfth.

2nd STREET Kaohsiung Dream Mall will open on the first floor of Dream Mall 1, a large-scale shopping mall within Kaohsiung. That shopping and entertainment complex opened in 2007 and is easily accessible from the MRT subway system, as well as surface rail lines. The mall is large, and includes both a food court and restaurants, together with shops specializing in décor items, cosmetics, and fashion apparel for both women and men. On its roof there is a large Ferris wheel, carousel, and other rides within a compact amusement park, offering fun for the whole family.

2nd STREET Kaohsiung Dream Mall will carry approximately 10,000 luxurious items for reuse, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories, carefully selected from the abundant inventory purchased at approximately 700 2ND STREET shops within Japan as well as goods purchased in Taiwan. Those items will include selections from Japanese designer brands as well as internationally popular luxury brands. The array of items will include reasonably priced quality selections from designer brands and boutiques in the United States and Europe as well.
The shop will be laid out, as is the case for 2ND STREET shops in Japan, in ways that categorize the different items and genres, making it easier to find what you are looking for. It will also include venues to show off and sell recent fashion styles.
The purchasing service will begin when the shop opens as a result of the short amount of time it took to develop the buyer training system in Taiwan.

2ND STREET TAIWAN has plans to open an additional five shops by the end of March 2023.

2nd STREET Kaohsiung Dream Mall

Opening Date:

Friday, September 16, 2022, local time

Address:

No. 789, Zhonghua Fifth Road, Qianzhen District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

Hours of Operation:

11:00 until 22:00, Mondays through Thursdays

 

11:00 until 22:30, Fridays and days before holidays

 

10:30 until 22:30, Saturdays and holiday weekends

 

10:30 until 22:00, Sundays and holidays

Floor Space:

3,416 square feet

Products Available:

A total of approximately 10,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories.

2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD.

Address:

5F-11, 41 Nanjing W. Rd., Datong District, Taipei

Capitalization:

28 million NTD (a wholly-owned subsidiary of GEO Group)

Date of Establishment:

August 30, 2019

Director:

Sadaharu Deguchi

Business Description:

Shop Management and Wholesale Sales for Used Clothing and Accessories

2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD. URLs
Shop: https://2ndstreet.com.tw
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/2ndstreet_taiwan/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2ndSTREET.TAIWAN/
LINE: https://line.me/R/ti/p/@062zihqb

GEO Holdings
GEO Holdings is a retail business, listed in the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with 300 billion yen in annual turnover. It manages more than 2,000 shops and EC stores in a wide variety of business formats, including GEO Shops that sell and rent DVDs, CDs, as well as buys and sells video games, 2ND STREET shops that handle the purchase and sales of a comprehensive selection of used clothing, furniture, and appliances, as well as bargain shops and discount stationery stores.
See http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.


© Business Wire 2022
