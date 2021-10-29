2nd STREET USA, Inc., Has Opened Its Tenth Store in the United States! That Store Opens on Haight Street in California's San Francisco on October 30, 2021

2nd STREET USA, Inc., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO: 2681), is set to open its tenth store, 2nd STREET Haight St., on Haight Street in San Francisco, California on October 30, 2021.

2nd STREET USA, Inc., buys and sells used clothing and accessories. The first US store was opened in Melrose, in Los Angeles County, California, in January of 2018. That has grown to nine stores mainly in Los Angeles, California and New York City, New York, with 2nd STREET Haight St. to become its tenth store in the United States.

2nd STREET Haight St. will carry a total of approximately 8,000 items of men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories, including a rich selection of items from Japanese designer brands, internationally popular luxury brands, as well as a wide variety of American and European designer brands.

This store is located in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, said to be the birthplace of hippie culture, and is nestled among other used clothing stores and fashionable accessory shops. The area is popular as a tourist destination, with both tourists and locals coming to shop there.

Within Japan, GEO Holdings, the parent company of 2nd STREET USA, Inc., has more than 2,000 shops and EC stores, including GEO Shops, which rent DVDs and CDs and also buy and sell video games, and 2ND STREET, which purchase and handles the sales of a comprehensive selection of used products, including clothing, furniture, and home appliances. Beginning in January of 2018, the first 2ND STREET shops outside of Japan began by opening in the United States, in Malaysia, and in Taiwan.

2nd STREET USA, Inc. plans to open stores in Santa Monica, Calif., SoHo, N.Y. and Philadelphia, Pa. during this term and will continue its expansion to more store locations.

About 2nd STREET Haight St: Address: 1560 Haight St. San Francisco, CA, 94117 Hours of Operation: 11:00am to 8:00pm, local time, 365 days a year Total Floor Space: 2,135 square feet Available Products: a total of approximately 8,000 items of clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories, and other fashion items

2nd STREET USA, Inc.: Address: 1679 S. Dupont Hwy., Suite 100, Dover, DE, 19901 Capitalization: USD 3,000,000 Date Established: November 19, 2015 Executive Director: Masahiro Kikuchi Description of Business: Re-use business within the United States

GEO Holdings

GEO Holdings is a retail business, listed in the first division of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with 300 billion yen in annual sales. It manages more than 2,000 shops and EC stores in a wide variety of business formats, including GEO Shops that rent DVDs and CDs and also buy and sell video games, 2ND STREET shops that handle a comprehensive selection of used clothing, furniture, and home appliances, as well as bargain shops and discount stationery stores.

See http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005017/en/