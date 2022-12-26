2nd STREET USA, Inc. Opens in Dallas, a Major City in Texas! It Will Also Open a Store in Frisco, the Twentieth Store Opening in the US! 2nd STREET Deep Ellum Opened on December 3, 2022, and 2nd STREET Frisco Will Open on January 7, 2023

(Business Wire)-- 2nd STREET USA, Inc. a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO:2681), opened 2nd STREET Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas USA on December 3, 2022. It will also open 2nd STREET Frisco in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2023.

Exterior of Deep Ellum Store (Photo: Business Wire)

2nd STREET USA, Inc. buys and sells used clothing and accessories. After opening its first store in Melrose, California (in Los Angeles County) in January of 2018, it has expanded to eighteen different locations. 2nd STREET Frisco will be the twentieth location in the United States.

2nd STREET Deep Ellum, the First Store in a Major city in Texas

2nd STREET Deep Ellum will carry approximately 12,000 items for reuse, including men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories. Those items will include selections from Japanese designer brands as well as internationally popular luxury brands. The array of items will include selections from designer brands and boutiques in the United States and Europe as well.

Dallas, where this shop is opening, is located in the north of Texas, has art and history museums as well as parks and the like along its streets, in addition to business districts arrayed with tall buildings, and is popular with young people and tourists alike as a place for people to gather.

In addition, Deep Ellum, in the east part of Dallas, is a street with a history of music and that hosts a lot of musical events, and with its rich nightlife, is crowded with people from the evening onward and on weekends. The store is located at 2816 Main St., and has opened in an area on the cutting edge of fashion adjacent to the East Dallas downtown. There is a lineup of various businesses at 2816 Main St. that includes restaurants, shops dealing in street fashion, skate shops, and variety stores.

2nd STREET Frisco, the Twentieth Store in the US, to Open in Frisco Texas

2nd STREET Frisco will carry approximately 15,000 items for reuse, including men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories. Those items will include selections from Japanese designer brands as well as internationally popular luxury brands. The array of items will include selections from designer brands and boutiques in the United States and Europe as well.

2nd STREET Frisco will be located in north Texas, where a great number of affluent people reside. Many families are passionate about education, and the environment of the educational system is well-arranged. For this reason it is an area that is attracting attention for the increase in residents who are moving in from other states such as California.

2nd STREET Frisco will open inside the Preston Ridge shopping mall. This shopping mall has over 115 shops and restaurants, including discount shops and boutiques dealing in cosmetics and clothing, and attracts people of all ages.

2ND STREET USA will continue to open new stores and expand in the United States.

About 2nd STREET Deep Ellum

Address: 2816 Main St Dallas, TX 75226

Hours of Operation: 11:00-20:00, year-round (local time)

Floorspace: Just over 4,839 square feet

Products Available: A total of approximately 12,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories.

About 2nd STREET Frisco

Address: 3333 Preston Rd Suite 401 Frisco, TX 75034

Hours of Operation: 11:00-20:00, year-round (local time)

Floorspace: Just over 6,476 square feet

Products Available: A total of approximately 15,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories.

2nd STREET USA, Inc.

Address: 1679 S. Dupont Hwy., Suite 100, Dover, Delaware 19901

Capitalization: USD3,000,000

Date of Establishment: November 19th, 2015

Director: Masahiro Kikuchi

Business Description: Reuse sales within the United States

2ND STREET USA, Inc., URLs

GEO Holdings

GEO Holdings is a retail business, listed in the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with 300 billion yen in annual turnover. It manages more than 2,000 shops and EC stores in a wide variety of business formats, including GEO Shops that sell and rent DVDs, CDs, as well as buys and sells video games, 2ND STREET shops that handle the purchase and sales of a comprehensive selection of used clothing, furniture, and appliances, as well as bargain shops and discount stationery stores. GEO Holdings began expanding 2nd STREET outside of Japan in January of 2018, opening shops first in the United States and then in Malaysia and Taiwan.

