Geo : 2nd STREET TAIWAN, CO., LTD. to Open a Third Store in Taiwan, 2nd STREET Taroko Mall, on April 16, 2021, in Taichung City, Taiwan.

2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO:2681), is set to open 2ND STREET Taroko Mall, on the second floor of that mall and its third shop in Taichung City Taiwan, on April 16, 2021.

Within Japan, GEO Holdings has more than 2,000 shops and EC stores, including GEO Shops, which sell and rent DVDs, CD, and video games, and 2ND STREET, which handles the sales of a comprehensive selection of used products, including clothing, furniture, and appliances. Beginning in 2018, the first 2ND STREET shops outside of Japan began by opening in the United States and in Malaysia. The first shop in Taiwan opened in August of 2020, and this shop, 2ND STREET Taroko Mall, will be the third.

Taroko Mall, in which this 2nd STREET shop will open, is a mixed purpose shopping and business center, and it is also a large-scale commercial complex with many entertainment facilities for Taichung City.

Taroko Mall attracts both tourists and locals alike, with a wide variety of shops and venues within it, including clothing and fashion shops, gourmet dining, sporting venues, shops, and other leisure activity centers, as well as different types of amusements.

2ND STREET Taroko Mall will carry approximately 9,000 luxurious items for reuse, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories, carefully selected from the abundant inventory purchased at approximately 700 2ND STREET shops within Japan. Those items will include selections from Japanese designer brands as well as internationally popular luxury brands. The array of items will include reasonably priced quality selections from designer brands and boutiques in the United States and Europe as well.

The shop will be laid out, as is the case for 2ND STREET shops in Japan, in ways that categorize the different items and genres, making it easier to find what you are looking for. It will also include venues to show off and sell recent fashion trends, including street style and casual style.

This shop will also offer a purchasing service, in addition to sales. (Note: The timing for the start of the purchasing service is still to be determined.)

2ND STREET Taiwan continues its market research and will work to decide how best to expand into multiple locations within the country.

2ND STREET Taroko Mall Opening Date: Friday, April 16, 2021, local time Address: 2F No. 186, Section 4, Fuxing Road, East District, Taichung City, Taiwan Hours of Operation: 11:00 until 22:00 on weekdays (from 10:30 to 22:00 on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays) Floor Space: 3,200 square feet Products on Sale: A total of approximately 9,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories. 2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD. Address: 5F-11, 41 Nanjing W. Rd., Datong District, Taipei Capitalization: 28 million NTD (a wholly-owned subsidiary of GEO Group) Date of Establishment: August 30, 2019 Director: Sadaharu Ideguchi Business Description: Shop Management and Wholesale Sales for Used Clothing and Accessories

GEO Holdings is a retail business, listed in the first division of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with 300 billion yen in annual turnover. It manages more than 2,000 shops and EC stores in a wide variety of business formats, including GEO Shops that sell and rent DVDs, CDs, and video games, 2ND STREET shops that handle a comprehensive selection of used clothing, furniture, and appliances, as well as bargain shops and discount stationery stores.

See http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.

