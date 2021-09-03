Log in
    GEO   NZGEOE0001S5

GEO LIMITED

(GEO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 09/02
0.129 NZD   +3.20%
02:42aGEO : Interim Results Presentation
PU
08/27Geo Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
02/26Geo Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
Geo : Interim Results Presentation

09/03/2021 | 02:42am EDT
2021 Financial Year

Investor Presentation

Important Notice

This document is provided by GEO Limited ("GEO") for general information purposes only. It constitutes neither investment advice nor an offer or

recommendation of securities in GEO, and should be read in conjunction with

GEO's Preliminary Results Announcement for the year ended 30 June 2021 and other recent market releases.

This document presents a summary only and does not purport to be complete, or independently verified. While all reasonable care has been taken in compiling it, GEO accepts no responsibility for any errors or omissions.

In addition to historical information, this document may contain forward-looking statements. Any such statements are based upon current expectations and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially and there can be no assurance that any results contemplated will be realised.

| GEO LIMITED FY21 Full Year Investor Presentation

Glossary

MRR

Monthly Recurring Revenues

ARR

Annual Recurring Revenues

LTV

Lifetime Value of a customer

CAC

Customer Acquisition Cost

LTV:CAC

Ratio that measures the relationship between the lifetime

value of a customer and the cost of acquiring that customer

2

GEO accelerates in H2

Financial Results

FY21 was a transition year with strong new customer growth in H2

Large addressable market:

1% = ~$5m in ARR

Marketing efficiency:

GEO has proven it can acquire customers on attractive metrics (>3x LTV/CAC)

New customer ARR:

Q4 run rate up 139% on PCP, growing at 24% annualised at year end

Retention:

90.4% ARR retention across FY21 despite COVID interruptions

Performance against KPI's:

Achieved all key stated KPI targets

Capital Requirements:

Customer acquisition & retention performance allows for high ROI on incremental capital

3

| GEO LIMITED FY21 Full Year Investor Presentation

FY21 Financial Results

FY21 was a transition year with strong customer growth in H2

2021 2020 VARIANCE VARIANCE

7.3% Geo revenue decline primarily driven by lower FY20 exit

ARR

New customer acquisition & revenues grew strongly across H2 driving 24% annualised new customer growth rate in June 2021

YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE

$'000

$'000

$'000

%

Revenues

Geo Subscription Revenue

3,074

3,317

(243)

-7.3%

Geo for Sales Subscription Revenue

69

664

(595)

-89.6%

Recurring Revenues (Subscriptions)

3,143

3,981

(838)

-21.0%

Other Revenues (incl. grants)

809

792

+17

+2.1%

EBITDA improved by 36%, Operating & Investing Cash Flows improved by 11%

Monthly cash burn normalised at $140k pm in H2

Total Revenues

3,952

4,773

(821)

-17.2%

GEO ARR - at 30 June

3,147

3,173

(26)

-0.8%

Earnings

Statutory Net (Loss) after Tax

(1,790)

(2,054)

+264

-12.9%

EBITDA

(772)

(1,198)

+426

-35.6%

Operational Cash Flows

Operating Cash Flows

(641)

(439)

(202)

-46.0%

Investing Cash Flows

(640)

(998)

+358

-35.9%

Total Operating & Investing Cash Flows

(1,281)

(1,437)

+156

-10.9%

Note: All figures are in NZD unless otherwise indicated

| GEO LIMITED FY21 Full Year Investor Presentation

4

Large Addressable Market

1% of Priority Segments = ~$5m in ARR in the ANZ market alone

The addressable market remains large, nascent and accessible

PRIORITY SEGMENTS

  • ~250,000 businesses and >800,000 professionals in trade / home

services in ANZ markets

Building/Carpenters

1% of Priority Segments = ~$5m in ARR in the ANZ market

Maintenance

UK market estimated at >4x ANZ opportunity, with attractive

Electrical

customer acquisition metrics currently being achieved

Cleaning

Plumbing

Painters

Air Conditioning

Locksmiths/Security

Pest Control

| GEO LIMITED FY21 Full Year Investor Presentation

  • Significant market opportunity
  • Focus has been ANZ
  • International demand increasing
  • Targeting customers with 3-15 employees
  • Tradies that are growing
  • Migration from pen and paper to a simple, elegant app

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Geo Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
