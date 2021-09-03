Geo : Interim Results Presentation

This document is provided by GEO Limited ("GEO") for general information purposes only. It constitutes neither investment advice nor an offer or
Glossary
MRR
Monthly Recurring Revenues
ARR
Annual Recurring Revenues
LTV
Lifetime Value of a customer
CAC
Customer Acquisition Cost
LTV:CAC
Ratio that measures the relationship between the lifetime
value of a customer and the cost of acquiring that customer
GEO accelerates in H2
Financial Results
• FY21 was a transition year with strong new customer growth in H2
Large addressable market:
• 1% = ~$5m in ARR
Marketing efficiency:
• GEO has proven it can acquire customers on attractive metrics (>3x LTV/CAC)
New customer ARR:
• Q4 run rate up 139% on PCP, growing at 24% annualised at year end
Retention:
• 90.4% ARR retention across FY21 despite COVID interruptions
Performance against KPI's:
• Achieved all key stated KPI targets
Capital Requirements:
• Customer acquisition & retention performance allows for high ROI on incremental capital
FY21 Financial Results
FY21 was a transition year with strong customer growth in H2
2021 2020 VARIANCE VARIANCE
•
•
7.3% Geo revenue decline primarily driven by lower FY20 exit
ARR
New customer acquisition & revenues grew strongly across H2 driving 24% annualised new customer growth rate in June 2021
YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE
$'000
$'000
$'000
%
Revenues
Geo Subscription Revenue
3,074
3,317
(243)
-7.3%
Geo for Sales Subscription Revenue
69
664
(595)
-89.6%
Recurring Revenues (Subscriptions)
3,143
3,981
(838)
-21.0%
Other Revenues (incl. grants)
809
792
+17
+2.1%
•
•
EBITDA improved by 36%, Operating & Investing Cash Flows improved by 11%
Monthly cash burn normalised at $140k pm in H2
Total Revenues
3,952
4,773
(821)
-17.2%
GEO ARR - at 30 June
3,147
3,173
(26)
-0.8%
Earnings
Statutory Net (Loss) after Tax
(1,790)
(2,054)
+264
-12.9%
EBITDA
(772)
(1,198)
+426
-35.6%
Operational Cash Flows
Operating Cash Flows
(641)
(439)
(202)
-46.0%
Investing Cash Flows
(640)
(998)
+358
-35.9%
Total Operating & Investing Cash Flows
(1,281)
(1,437)
+156
-10.9%
Note: All figures are in NZD unless otherwise indicated
Large Addressable Market
1% of Priority Segments = ~$5m in ARR in the ANZ market alone
• The addressable market remains large, nascent and accessible
PRIORITY SEGMENTS
~250,000 businesses and >800,000 professionals in trade / home
services in ANZ markets
• Building/Carpenters
• 1% of Priority Segments = ~$5m in ARR in the ANZ market
• Maintenance
• UK market estimated at >4x ANZ opportunity, with attractive
• Electrical
customer acquisition metrics currently being achieved
• Cleaning
• Plumbing
• Painters
• Air Conditioning
• Locksmiths/Security
• Pest Control
Significant market opportunity
Focus has been ANZ
International demand increasing
Targeting customers with 3-15 employees
Tradies that are growing
Migration from pen and paper to a simple, elegant app
