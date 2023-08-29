Geo Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 3.07 million compared to NZD 3.11 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 3.5 million compared to NZD 3.51 million a year ago.

Net loss was NZD 6.12 million compared to NZD 3.18 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0322 compared to NZD 0.0213 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0322 compared to NZD 0.0213 a year ago.

