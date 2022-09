FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GEODRILL DECLARES CAD$0.03 SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND

TORONTO, September 27, 2022 - Geodrill Limited ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO,

OTCQX: GEODF), a leading West African based drilling company, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual dividend. The semi-annual dividend, in the amount of CAD$0.03 per share, is payable on October 21, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2022. This second semi-annual dividend for 2022 will result in a total of CAD$0.06 being returned to shareholders in 2022 (total dividends of CAD$0.02 returned to shareholders in 2021).

"The second semi-annual dividend for 2022 reflects the strong financial performance of Geodrill and our commitment to recognize and return capital to our long-term shareholders," said Dave Harper, President and CEO of Geodrill.

This dividend does not qualify as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes as the Company is incorporated in the Isle of Man. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana, Burkina Faso and

Cote d'Ivoire. The Company also operates in other African jurisdictions including Mali and Egypt

and is expanding its geographic presence in South America. With the largest fleet of multi- purpose rigs, Geodrill provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground and grade control drilling, to meet the specific needs of its clients. The Company's client mix is made up of senior mining, intermediate and junior exploration companies. www.geodrill-gh.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, its subsidiaries, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results,