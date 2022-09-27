Advanced search
    GEO   IM00B3RLCZ58

GEODRILL LIMITED

(GEO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:56 2022-09-26 pm EDT
2.300 CAD   -1.29%
GEODRILL : DECLARES CAD$0.03 SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND

09/27/2022 | 02:01am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GEODRILL DECLARES CAD$0.03 SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND

TORONTO, September 27, 2022 - Geodrill Limited ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO,

OTCQX: GEODF), a leading West African based drilling company, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual dividend. The semi-annual dividend, in the amount of CAD$0.03 per share, is payable on October 21, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2022. This second semi-annual dividend for 2022 will result in a total of CAD$0.06 being returned to shareholders in 2022 (total dividends of CAD$0.02 returned to shareholders in 2021).

"The second semi-annual dividend for 2022 reflects the strong financial performance of Geodrill and our commitment to recognize and return capital to our long-term shareholders," said Dave Harper, President and CEO of Geodrill.

This dividend does not qualify as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes as the Company is incorporated in the Isle of Man. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana, Burkina Faso and

Cote d'Ivoire. The Company also operates in other African jurisdictions including Mali and Egypt

and is expanding its geographic presence in South America. With the largest fleet of multi- purpose rigs, Geodrill provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground and grade control drilling, to meet the specific needs of its clients. The Company's client mix is made up of senior mining, intermediate and junior exploration companies. www.geodrill-gh.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, its subsidiaries, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results,

performance or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release including, without limitation those described in the Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that may cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or review such information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

- 30 -

For further information:

Joanna Longo

Terre Partners

  1. 575 6965 jlongo@geodrill-gh.com

Disclaimer

Geodrill Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 06:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 138 M - -
Net income 2022 18,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 8,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 78,6 M 78,6 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart GEODRILL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geodrill Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEODRILL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,68 $
Average target price 3,41 $
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Harper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory G. Borsk Chief Financial Officer
John Bingham Chairman
Terry Frederick Burling Operations Manager
Ronald Sellwood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEODRILL LIMITED10.43%79
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.-4.75%1 706
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-28.61%1 277
IMDEX LIMITED-33.90%465
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.78%444
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED2.70%402