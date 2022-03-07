Geodrill : (397 Kb)

Independent auditor's report

To the Shareholders of Geodrill Limited

Our opinion

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Geodrill Limited and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS).

What we have audited

The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise:

the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020;

the consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and

the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. These matters were

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

PwC Tower, 18 York Street, Suite 2600, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 0B2

T: +1 416 863 1133, F: +1 416 365 8215