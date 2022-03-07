Log in
    GEO   IM00B3RLCZ58

GEODRILL LIMITED

(GEO)
03/22 03:52:08 pm
2.76 CAD   +3.37%
Geodrill : (397 Kb)

03/07/2022 | 12:39am EST
GEODRILL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(in United States dollars)

GEODRILL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As at December 31, 2021 and 2020

CONTENTS

Page

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

3-7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

9

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

10

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

11

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

12-46

GEODRILL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As at December 31, 2021 and 2020

INDEX TO THE NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Contents

1.

GENERAL INFORMATION...............................................................................................................

8

2.

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ........................................................................................

8

3.

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS .........................................................

16

4.

NEW AND FUTURE ACCOUNTING STANDARDS .......................................................................

18

5.

DETERMINATION OF FAIR VALUES ............................................................................................

18

6.

SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS.................................................................................................

19

7.

SEGMENT REPORTING ................................................................................................................

19

8.

EXPENSES BY NATURE ...............................................................................................................

20

9.

TAXATION ......................................................................................................................................

20

10.

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT........................................................................................

23

11.

RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS ...............................................................................................................

25

12.

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS........................................

26

13.

INVENTORIES ................................................................................................................................

26

14.

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES............................................................................................

26

15.

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS................................................................................................

27

16.

LOANS PAYABLE...........................................................................................................................

27

17.

TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES ..................................................................................................

28

18.

EMPLOYEE BENEFIT OBLIGATIONS...........................................................................................

29

19.

FAIR VALUES OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS............................................................................

29

20.

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT .................................................................................................

30

21.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS .............................................................................................

35

22.

COMMITMENTS .............................................................................................................................

36

23.

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES ..............................................................................................

37

24.

EARNINGS PER SHARE................................................................................................................

38

25.

DIVIDENDS.....................................................................................................................................

39

26.

EQUITY-SETTLEDSHARE-BASED PAYMENTS..........................................................................

40

27.

CONTINGENCY..............................................................................................................................

41

28.

COVID-19........................................................................................................................................

41

29.

GUARANTEE ..................................................................................................................................

42

30.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ................................................................................................................

42

2

Independent auditor's report

To the Shareholders of Geodrill Limited

Our opinion

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Geodrill Limited and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS).

What we have audited

The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise:

  • the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020;
  • the consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the years then ended;
  • the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended;
  • the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and
  • the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. These matters were

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

PwC Tower, 18 York Street, Suite 2600, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 0B2

T: +1 416 863 1133, F: +1 416 365 8215

"PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.

addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Uncertain Tax Position - Burkina Faso

Refer to note 3 - Critical accounting estimates and judgments and note 27 - Contingency to the consolidated financial statements.

The Company operates in a number of African countries. The Company has been subject to historical tax claims in certain jurisdictions and these are still active. The judgments and estimates made to recognize and measure the effect of uncertain tax positions are reassessed whenever circumstances change or when there is new information that affects those judgments.

During 2020, the Burkina Faso Tax Authority's (BFTA) Head of Taxpayers Management Department issued a revised assessment claiming reduced tax and penalties of $9.7 million for the years 2016 through 2018, a reduction from the original assessment of $17.9 million.

For the years of the revised assessment, the BFTA has assessed that the Company had a permanent establishment in Burkina Faso and was subject to taxes, penalties and interest under Burkina Faso's tax legislation. The Company maintains that it did not have a permanent establishment in Burkina Faso in the years of the revised assessment and operated in Burkina Faso as a non-resident taxpayer. As a non-resident taxpayer, the Company was subject to a withholding tax on a percentage of its revenue as it was not registered with the BFTA and had never obtained a unique financial identification number. During the years 2016 to 2018, the Company was subject to a non-resident withholding tax. The non-resident withholding tax is paid to the Director

Our approach to addressing the matter included the following procedures, among others:

  • Professionals with specialized skill and knowledge in Burkina Faso taxation law assisted in the evaluation of management's interpretation and application of relevant tax laws in Burkina Faso, consideration of changes in circumstances or new information during the year related to the uncertain tax position and evaluated the reasonableness of management's determination of the uncertain tax position.
  • Obtained a legal confirmation from the Company's external legal counsel to evaluate the reasonableness of management's determination of the uncertain tax position.
  • Assessed the disclosures related to the uncertain tax position in the consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Geodrill Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
