    GEO   IM00B3RLCZ58

GEODRILL LIMITED

(GEO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/04 02:40:57 pm
2.38 CAD   +2.59%
Geodrill : Investor Presentation January 2022

02/05/2022
WE ARE GEODRILL

GDLLF

GEO.TO

2022 Investor Presentation

1

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" and "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may contain forward looking information attributed to third party industry sources. These statements and information are predictions only and represent Geodrill's expectations as of the date of this presentation and Geodrill does not undertake any obligation to update the forward looking information or financial outlook to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise. By their nature, forward looking information and financial outlook involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, and projections made will not occur and actual events or results may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts, and projections. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

Forward-looking information is also based upon the assumption that none of the identified risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information will occur. Accordingly, specific reference should be made to the risk factors described in the Annual Financial Statements available on

SEDAR.

2

HARD CORE MINERAL DRILLERS

25 years operating in West Africa

Industry Leading

financial metrics

Tier-1 rig Fleet

drives utilization and profitability

25% CAGR since

inception

Strong Balance

Sheet supports growth

INVESTOR PRESENTATION 2022 | 3

Growth Profile

Our Vision: "To be the preferred drilling partner in Africa"

  • Geodrill has always invested in modern equipment and world-class operations to provide customers with a "One-Stop" drilling solution
  • Our reputation was built on the careful selection of safety-conscious and service-oriented drilling professionals, as well as a commitment to maintaining a modern, well-maintained fleet of drills
  • Impressive growth profile attributed to ethos of Quality and Quantity resulting in high customer satisfaction

Rig Count

80

71

70

67

68

64

60

58

50

46

40

37

37

38

40

30

26

20

18

12

10

8

1

0

1998

//

2008 2009

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

INVESTOR PRESENTATION 2022 |

4

Strategy for Growth & Expansion

HIGH PERFORMANCE RIG FLEET

  • Multi-purposerig fleet attracts top tier clients
  • Less downtime, more consistent results

FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

  • Pricing discipline
  • Efficient with strong margins

FOCUS ON CORE MARKET

  • High-growthmarkets; focus on West Africa
  • Expansion into Latin America and Egypt

CUSTOMER MIX

  • Well-established,long-term client relationships
  • 80% senior mining top-tier customers

OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH

  • New drilling verticals
  • Market fundamentals driving strong activity

INVESTOR PRESENTATION 2022 | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Geodrill Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
