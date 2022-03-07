Log in
    GEO   IM00B3RLCZ58

GEODRILL LIMITED

(GEO)
03/22 03:52:08 pm
2.76 CAD   +3.37%
12:39aGEODRILL : (397 Kb)
PU
12:19aGEODRILL : Investor Presentation March 2022
PU
03/04Geodrill Triples Semi-Annual Dividend to C$0.03 per Share
MT
Geodrill : Investor Presentation March 2022

03/07/2022 | 12:19am EST
WE ARE GEODRILL

2021 Year-End and Q4 Financial Results

1

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" and "financial outlook"

within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may contain

forward looking information attributed to third party industry sources. These statements and information are predictions only and represent Geodrill's expectations as of the date of this presentation and Geodrill does not undertake

any obligation to update the forward looking information or financial outlook to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise. By their nature, forward looking information and financial outlook involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to

the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, and projections made will not occur

and actual events or results may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts,

and projections. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information as there

can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they

are based will occur.

Forward-looking information is also based upon the assumption that none of the

identified risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the

forward-looking information will occur. Accordingly, specific reference should be made to the risk factors described in the Annual Financial Statements available on

SEDAR.

2

FY 2021 Financial Highlights

Financial Results in $USD

(unless stated otherwise)

Balance sheet

Revenue

EBITDA

Net Income

Continued

$115 million

$29.5 million

$14 million

strong returns

Up 40%

Up 55%

Up 88%

ROCE 22% Up 54%

ROE 16% Up 57%

Net Tangible Book

Shareholder equity

Net Cash

Continued

Value (per share)

$87.5 million

$2.4 million

dividend

$1.93 (C$ 2.46)

Up 20%

Debt decreased

Delivered C$0.02

Up 18%

$3.4M

Per share

FY 2021 Financial Results |

3

FY 2021 Highlights: Record Revenue +40% YoY

Record EBITDA 26% (+55% YoY); Record Net Income USD 0.31/share (+88% YoY)

$130.0

Revenue

EBITDA

Earnings

$120.0

$115.2

$110.0

$100.0

Revenue $115M

EBITDA $30M

$90.0

$88.5

$87.4

$82.6

$82.4

Net Income $14M

$80.0

USD

$70.0

Millions

$60.0

$50.0

$40.0

$30.0

$29.5

$20.0

$15.7

$16.3

$20.0

$19.0

$14.1

$10.0

$4.5

$0.7

$3.9

$7.5

$-

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

$(10.0)

FY 2021 Financial Results |

4

FY 2021 Operational Highlights

Strengthening the drilling business

  • Milestone of 5.4 million LTI free man hours
  • Rig fleet utilisation +70%
  • Successful expansion into Egypt and Peru
  • Focus on new contracts with top-tier mining companies
  • Strong customer base with a portfolio of 4 long-term based operations
  • Expanded rig fleet to 71 rigs to support key contracts
  • Pricing leverage
  • Executed numerous ESG focused projects garnering international recognition

Increased services offering

  • Delivering more production drilling
  • Expanding underground mining capabilities
  • Launched mine blast hole drilling division

20% CAGR since Inception

80

71

70

67

68

64

60

58

50

46

40

37

37

38

40

3026

2018

12

10 8

1

0

FY 2021 Financial Results |

5



Disclaimer

Geodrill Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 98,0 M 98,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 53,2%
