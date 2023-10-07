This presentation contains "forward-looking information" and "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may contain forward looking information attributed to third party industry sources. These statements and information are predictions only and represent Geodrill's expectations as of the date of this presentation and Geodrill does not undertake any obligation to update the forward looking information or financial outlook to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise. By their nature, forward looking information and financial outlook involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, and projections made will not occur and actual events or results may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts, and projections. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.
Forward-looking information is also based upon the assumption that none of the identified risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information will occur. Accordingly, specific reference should be made to the risk factors described in the Annual Financial Statements available on
SEDAR.
HARD CORE MINERAL DRILLERS
Uniquely Positioned
ESSENTIAL
TO THE MINING INDUSTRY
25 years operating in exploration drilling
Industry Leading
financial metrics
Tier-1 rig Fleet
drives profitability
Innovative &
Founder-led
business
The Mineral Drilling Business
Discovery
In-fill Drilling
Mine Drilling
Drilling
for Resource Modeling
De-risking & Resource Expansion
$2-5M
$10-25M
LIFE OF MINE $10-25M
ANNUALLY
Drilling activity
Greenfield exploration
Pre-feasibility study
Feasibility study
Mine construction
Life of mine extension
~2 to 3 years
~2 to 3 years
~2 to 3 years
~2 to 5 years
~5 to 30+ years
What Sets Geodrill Apart
HIGH PERFORMANCE RIG FLEET
Multi-purposerig fleet attracts top tier clients
High performance rigs drive high value results
STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITY
Network of maintenance and support facilities ensures our fleet is well-maintained
Workshop manufactures 1,200 different frequently replaced parts including drill rods
EXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP TEAM
25 years establish business
Highly skilled workforce
Geodrill Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2023 15:47:20 UTC.
Geodrill Limited is an Isle of Man-based exploration drilling company with a fleet of 76 drill rigs operating in Africa and South America. The Company operates in two continents and seven countries, namely Ghana, Burkina Faso, Cote dâIvoire, Mali in West Arica; Egypt in North Africa; and Peru and Chile in South America. The Company provides Reverse Circulation, Diamond Core, Deep Directional Navi Drilling, Air-Core, Grade Control, Geo-Tech and Water Borehole drilling services to intermediate and junior mining companies and operates a fleet of multi-purpose rigs in Africa. Its fleet stands at 76 drills and is made up of nine types, including EDM 2000 multi-purpose (qty. 6), Sandvik DE 810 multi-purpose (qty. 11), Sandvik DE 740 core (qty. 10), Sandvik DE 710 core (qty. 10), X1200 Multi-Purpose (1), X900 Multi-Purpose (17), Austex X350 RC / Grade Control (qty. 2), Austex X300 Air-core (qty. 7) and LM90 (qty. 7).