HARD CORE MINERAL DRILLERS

Uniquely Positioned

ESSENTIAL

TO THE MINING INDUSTRY

25 years operating in exploration drilling

Industry Leading

financial metrics

Tier-1 rig Fleet

drives profitability

Innovative &

Founder-led

business

The Mineral Drilling Business

Discovery

In-fill Drilling

Mine Drilling

Drilling

for Resource Modeling

De-risking & Resource Expansion

$2-5M

$10-25M

LIFE OF MINE $10-25M

ANNUALLY

Drilling activity

Greenfield exploration

Pre-feasibility study

Feasibility study

Mine construction

Life of mine extension

~2 to 3 years

~2 to 3 years

~2 to 3 years

~2 to 5 years

~5 to 30+ years

What Sets Geodrill Apart

HIGH PERFORMANCE RIG FLEET

  • Multi-purposerig fleet attracts top tier clients
  • High performance rigs drive high value results

STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITY

  • Network of maintenance and support facilities ensures our fleet is well-maintained
  • Workshop manufactures 1,200 different frequently replaced parts including drill rods

EXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP TEAM

  • 25 years establish business
  • Highly skilled workforce

