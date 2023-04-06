GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) and WizzyMaps announce collaboration to deliver state-of-the-art last-mile mapping and location services

Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands – 6 April 2023 – GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is pleased to announce the collaboration with WizzyMaps to deliver state-of-the-art last-mile mapping and location services.



GeoJunxion, the Capelle aan den IJssel-based company, leader in geolocated data and location intelligence services fostering safety on the road, environmental sustainability and social utility, is proud to announce to have established a new strategic collaboration with WizzyMaps, based in Amsterdam.

The goal of this collaboration is to merge the distinctive strengths and competencies of the two companies in the Outdoor-Indoor Location Positioning Industry to deliver state-of-the-art custom last mile mapping solutions for a large variety of markets and use cases.





"We are excited about this new collaboration with WizzyMaps", says Francesco Altamura, CBO & MD of GeoJunxion. "We combine our strengths in mapping, geocoding, routing, custom data aggregation, API development and location intelligence with the graphically appealing and user-friendly mapping environment based on the WizzyMaps-Pro platform. Step-by-step we will build together an ecosystem of services and technological modules that will enhance our capability to deliver best-in-class last-mile mapping and real-time location positioning services for outdoor and indoor use cases.”

The first result of this collaboration has been just released: the new outdoor interactive venue plan of the Zuiderzeemuseum, located on Wierdijk in the historic center of Enkhuizen (NL). “We are very happy with this innovation. It contributes greatly to the experience and journey of our visitors. Since accessibility is an important subject for the museum, we are extra pleased with the specific routing for the less abled”, says Petra de Vreede, Head of Marketing and Communications of the Zuiderzeemuseum.

The Zuiderzeemuseum is a unique example of preservation of the cultural heritage and maritime history of the ancient Zuiderzee region. Visitors can experience the everyday life as it was before the Afsluitdijk (the great IJsselmeer Barrier Dam) turned the former inland sea into what we now know as the IJsselmeer.

https://www.wizzymaps.com/zuiderzee/museum/plattegrond.php

Zuiderzeemuseum last-mile map

"We are proud to have served the Zuiderzeemuseum in collaboration with GeoJunxion", says Bas Kostelijk, Founder of WizzyMaps. "The museum is an important institution in The Netherlands. In 2023, it will celebrate its 75th anniversary, starting in April, re-enforcing its attitude of joining tradition with innovation, focusing on inclusivity and accessibility for everybody, and, of course, a lot of fun for families. So, this is another good reason to be proud of contributing with our solutions to this important event.”

"Our path together just started", continued Mr. Altamura, "GeoJunxion and WizzyMaps have clear ideas how to jointly evolve our offering and portfolio of services in the coming months".

WizzyMaps and GeoJunxion have also recently collaborated on last mile mapping solution for the soccer match Netherlands-Gibraltar, March 27, 2023 - valid for the European Qualifying Round 2024.

https://www.wizzymaps.com/rotterdam/stadion/feijenoord.php

Rotterdam Stadium last-mile map





About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS

GeoJunxion Press Contact

Tel: +31 (0)10 885 1200

Email: info@geojunxion.com





This is a public announcement by GeoJunxion N.V., pursuant to article 17, paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to buy or offer securities in GeoJunxion N.V.