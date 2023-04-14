Advanced search
    AND   NL0000430106

GEOJUNXION N.V.

(AND)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:04 2023-04-14 am EDT
1.220 EUR   -13.48%
GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification regarding lack of audited annual accounts
GL
GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification regarding lack of audited annual accounts
AQ
GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) and WizzyMaps announce collaboration to deliver state-of-the-art last-mile mapping and location services
GL
GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification regarding lack of audited annual accounts

04/14/2023 | 11:46am EDT
Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands – 14 April 2023 – GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification about the expiration of the 24 months period in regards of the lack of audited accounts.

GeoJunxion received the notification from Euronext about the completion of the 24 months period, during which the Company was required to comply with Euronext rulebook, in regards of publishing OOB audited accounts. We regret the position Euronext is taking towards GeoJunxion.

GeoJunxion has been growing its business significantly over the course of the last three financial years. We reported extensively all our financial and business results on a quarterly basis. We have timely completed and submitted all our annual financial reporting requirements.
We have made every possible effort to get an OOB accountant and have our financials audited.
However, all six OOB certified Accountants have chosen not to serve the Company.

In parallel to using our rights to object to the intended decision from Euronext, we are actively working to find alternative solutions, exploring various possible paths, with the intent to secure a solid future for the Company, in the best interest of all stakeholders involved.

--END--

About GeoJunxion
GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS

GeoJunxion Press Contact
Tel:        +31 (0)10 885 1200
Email:   info@geojunxion.com

This is a public announcement by GeoJunxion N.V., pursuant to article 17, paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to buy or offer securities in GeoJunxion N.V.


