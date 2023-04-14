GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification regarding lack of audited annual accounts

Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands – 14 April 2023 – GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification about the expiration of the 24 months period in regards of the lack of audited accounts.



GeoJunxion received the notification from Euronext about the completion of the 24 months period, during which the Company was required to comply with Euronext rulebook, in regards of publishing OOB audited accounts. We regret the position Euronext is taking towards GeoJunxion.

GeoJunxion has been growing its business significantly over the course of the last three financial years. We reported extensively all our financial and business results on a quarterly basis. We have timely completed and submitted all our annual financial reporting requirements.

We have made every possible effort to get an OOB accountant and have our financials audited.

However, all six OOB certified Accountants have chosen not to serve the Company.

In parallel to using our rights to object to the intended decision from Euronext, we are actively working to find alternative solutions, exploring various possible paths, with the intent to secure a solid future for the Company, in the best interest of all stakeholders involved.

--END--

