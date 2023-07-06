GeoJunxion N.V.
GeoJunxion N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction05 jul 2023
Issuing institutionGeoJunxion N.V.
Chamber of Commerce24283878
Place of residenceCapelle aan den IJssel
Previous result
Next result
Total capital allocation
|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital3.184.633,50 EUR
|Total votes4.246.178,00
Previous notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINNL0000430106
|Disclosure0,75
|Previous notification4.245.353
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value0
New notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockNL0000430106
|ISIN0,75
|Nominal value4.246.178
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock0
Date last update: 06 July 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GeoJunxion NV published this content on 05 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 19:05:06 UTC.