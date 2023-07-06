GeoJunxion N.V.
GeoJunxion N.V.

Date of transaction05 jul 2023
Issuing institutionGeoJunxion N.V.
Chamber of Commerce24283878
Place of residenceCapelle aan den IJssel
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
MonthTotal placed capital3.184.633,50 EUR Total votes4.246.178,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0000430106 Disclosure0,75 Previous notification4.245.353 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0000430106 ISIN0,75 Nominal value4.246.178 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 06 July 2023

