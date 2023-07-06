GeoJunxion N.V. specializes in the development and marketing of geolocation software and data bases. The group's activity is organized primarily around 4 areas: - content creation: research, collection, consolidation and standardization of geolocalized data; - production of intelligent maps; - creation and integration of geolocalization and geographic planning software; - geographical data base management: programs for defining itineraries and calculating distances, address validity verification platforms, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (34.1%), and North America (65.9%).

Sector Software