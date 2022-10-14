Advanced search
    AND   NL0000430106

GEOJUNXION N.V.

(AND)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:53 2022-10-14 am EDT
1.650 EUR   -4.07%
03:13pGeojunxion N : Halfjaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving
PU
10/03GeoJunxion convenes the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting (AGSM)
GL
10/03GEOJUNXION N.V. : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
GeoJunxion N : Halfjaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving

10/14/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
Back GeoJunxion N.V., Halfjaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Filing date14 oct 2022
  • Issuing institutionGeoJunxion N.V.
  • Reporting year2021
Previous result
Document
Type of document Document
Halfjaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving Document69105.pdf

Date last update: 14 October 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

GeoJunxion NV published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 19:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEOJUNXION N.V.
09/22GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) - grant of 2022 Share options, first vesting of 2020 Share option..
GL
08/08GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) announces the booking of a series of Location Intelligence Servic..
GL
08/08Geojunxion Announces the Booking of Series of Location Intelligence Service Contracts w..
CI
07/28Geojunxion Nv (ticker : GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS..
GL
07/28GEOJUNXION N.V. : Annual results
CO
07/26Geojunxion N : Royal HaskoningDHV signs NDW framework agreement with GeoJunxion BV and oth..
PU
07/18GeoJunxion receives Level 2 certification on Social Entrepreneurship (PSO) and communic..
GL
Analyst Recommendations on GEOJUNXION N.V.
Financials ()
Sales 2019 1,06 M - -
Net income 2019 -3,95 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,05x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,00 M 6,82 M -
EV / Sales 2018 7,49x
EV / Sales 2019 7,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,5%
Managers and Directors
Ivo Vleeschouwers Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Kees Molenaar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barry J. Glick Member-Supervisory Board
Sean Fernback Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOJUNXION N.V.40.41%7
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-32.88%1 746 937
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-46.97%51 549
SYNOPSYS INC.-22.00%43 951
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.10%42 898
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.21%41 231