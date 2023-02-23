Advanced search
    AND   NL0000430106

GEOJUNXION N.V.

(AND)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25:28 2023-02-23 am EST
1.455 EUR   +1.75%
03:12pGeojunxion N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
02:01aFinancial & Business update Q2 (October '22 – December ‘22) and first half of F.Y. 2022-23 (July ‘22 – December ‘22)
GL
01/04GeoJunxion Wins Three Location Intelligence Service Contracts
MT
GeoJunxion N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

02/23/2023 | 03:12pm EST
GeoJunxion N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
GeoJunxion N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date22 feb 2023
Issuing institutionGeoJunxion N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentHalfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Document230223 press release financial results q2 and hy 2022-23 geojunxion nv_en-a2203-00099.pdf

Date last update: 23 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

GeoJunxion NV published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 20:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 6,18 M 6,54 M 6,54 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart GEOJUNXION N.V.
Duration : Period :
GeoJunxion N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEOJUNXION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ivo Vleeschouwers Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Kees Molenaar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barry J. Glick Member-Supervisory Board
Sean Fernback Member-Supervisory Board
Francesco Altamura Chief Business Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOJUNXION N.V.6.72%6
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.36%1 872 191
SYNOPSYS INC.10.35%54 117
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.19.93%52 948
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.51%52 679
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION31.71%43 438