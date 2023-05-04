GeoJunxion NV (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification about the start of the delisting process

Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands – 04 May 2023 – GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification about the start of the delisting process in accordance with rules 6905/1 and 6905/2.



As previously reported in the press release dated 14 April 2023, after the expiry of the 24-months period given by Euronext Amsterdam, on 13 April 2023, we received a letter from Euronext confirming ongoing non-compliance with respect to not having audited annual accounts for the financial years 2019, 2020 and 2021 available and their intention to proceed with a delisting process.

GeoJunxion formally objected to this decision from Euronext on 25 April 2023.

However, an additional letter was received from Euronext yesterday evening, 3 May 2023, confirming that, due to the ongoing non-compliance, the delisting process will start, with the effective date of delisting scheduled for 6 November 2023.

We continue working to find alternative solutions, exploring various possible paths, with the intent to secure a solid future for the Company, in the best interest of all stakeholders involved.

The letter received from Euronext qualified as an event of default under the convertible loan agreement. As a result of this, the loan has become immediately due and payable to the lenders. However, we have received a suspension of rights letter, in which the lenders have suspended their enforcement rights under the convertible loan agreement. This suspension is valid for a limited period of time, during which we are negotiating an alternative solution.

