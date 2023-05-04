Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. GeoJunxion N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AND   NL0000430106

GEOJUNXION N.V.

(AND)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:21:25 2023-05-04 am EDT
1.180 EUR   +1.29%
12:01pGeoJunxion NV (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification about the start of the delisting process
GL
02:01aGeojunxion Nv (ticker : GOJXN.AS) - Financial & Business update Q3 (January ‘23 - March ‘23) and first 9 months of F.Y. 2022-23 (July ‘22 - March ‘23)
GL
04/14GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification regarding lack of audited annual accounts
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GeoJunxion NV (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification about the start of the delisting process

05/04/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands – 04 May 2023 – GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification about the start of the delisting process in accordance with rules 6905/1 and 6905/2.

As previously reported in the press release dated 14 April 2023, after the expiry of the 24-months period given by Euronext Amsterdam, on 13 April 2023, we received a letter from Euronext confirming ongoing non-compliance with respect to not having audited annual accounts for the financial years 2019, 2020 and 2021 available and their intention to proceed with a delisting process.

GeoJunxion formally objected to this decision from Euronext on 25 April 2023.

However, an additional letter was received from Euronext yesterday evening, 3 May 2023, confirming that, due to the ongoing non-compliance, the delisting process will start, with the effective date of delisting scheduled for 6 November 2023.

We continue working to find alternative solutions, exploring various possible paths, with the intent to secure a solid future for the Company, in the best interest of all stakeholders involved.

The letter received from Euronext qualified as an event of default under the convertible loan agreement. As a result of this, the loan has become immediately due and payable to the lenders. However, we have received a suspension of rights letter, in which the lenders have suspended their enforcement rights under the convertible loan agreement. This suspension is valid for a limited period of time, during which we are negotiating an alternative solution.

--END--

About GeoJunxion
GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customized intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS

GeoJunxion Press Contact
Tel:        +31 (0)10 885 1200
Email:   info@geojunxion.com

This is a public announcement by GeoJunxion N.V., pursuant to article 17, paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to buy or offer securities in GeoJunxion N.V.


All news about GEOJUNXION N.V.
12:01pGeoJunxion NV (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification about the start of the deli..
GL
02:01aGeojunxion Nv (ticker : GOJXN.AS) - Financial & Business update Q3 (January ‘23 - Ma..
GL
04/14GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification regarding lack of audited annu..
GL
04/14GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) received the Euronext notification regarding lack of audited annu..
AQ
04/06GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) and WizzyMaps announce collaboration to deliver state-of-the-art ..
GL
02/23Geojunxion N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
02/23GeoJunxion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended De..
CI
02/23Financial & Business update Q2 (October '22 – December ‘22) and first half ..
GL
02/23GEOJUNXION N.V. : 1st-half-year results
CO
01/04GeoJunxion Wins Three Location Intelligence Service Contracts
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEOJUNXION N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 4,95 M 5,47 M 5,47 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart GEOJUNXION N.V.
Duration : Period :
GeoJunxion N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEOJUNXION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ivo Vleeschouwers Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Kees Molenaar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barry J. Glick Member-Supervisory Board
Sean Fernback Member-Supervisory Board
Francesco Altamura Chief Business Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOJUNXION N.V.-13.06%5
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.94%2 263 362
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.30.09%56 568
SYNOPSYS INC.15.52%56 047
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.93%53 988
SEA LIMITED43.42%42 292
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer