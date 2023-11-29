Geologica Resource Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Geologica Resource Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.118901 million compared to CAD 0.029246 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.372784 million compared to CAD 0.114474 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.