VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2024 -Geologica Resource Corp. (CSE:GRCM, FSE:862) ("Geologica" or the "Company") announce the resignation of Keenan Hohol from the board of directors (the "Board").

Effective today April 19, 2024, Mr. Keenan Hohol has resigned from the Board to purse other endeavours.

Doug Unwin CEO and President of the Company stated, "we were very fortunate to have an individual of Keenan's experience and talent on our Board and we wish Keenan all the best in his future endeavours."

The Board consists of individuals with diverse experience and skills, including Mr. Douglas Unwin B.Sc., MBA, Mr. Andy Saltis P.Eng., Mr. David Mark P.Geo., Mr. Rob Charlton CPA-CA.

ABOUT GEOLOGICA RESOURCE CORP.

Geologica Resource Corp. is a mineral explorer focused on Copper, building shareholder value through the acquisition of projects with significant technical merit. The Company has an option agreement and purchase agreements for 100% of the mineral claims known as the Topley Project, located in central British Columbia. The Company continues to evaluate additional properties to explore.

TOPLEY LANDING CLAIMS

The claims to be explored at Topley Landing are overlapped by Lake Babine Nation (LBN) traditional territory;

In consultation with the Lake Babine Nation, Geologica has been granted access to Topley for completion of an IP survey;

Geochemistry has identified high priority exploration target areas and kilometer-scale VMS target areas;

The region is known for its large porphyry, copper/gold, and copper/molybdenum deposits including the on-trend past-producing Granisle and Bell copper mines;

American Eagle Gold Corp. has discovered a copper deposit on trend with Topley;

The property is located in central BC, is road accessible and cost effective to explore year round

BC Hydro power lines transect the property and several water sources are available on the property;

Rail Access to tide water is only 40km away;

Topley Property consists of 11 mineral claims totaling 4,216 Ha with six known prospects and showings.

CLAIMS HISTORICAL WORK

Previous drilling on the claims has indicated intense epithermal alteration with Ag, Pb, and Zn mineralization. Sporadic regional till samples in the area are in the 90th percentile for As, Sb, Pb and Zn. These claims have been mapped as mostly light grey FS phyric andesites, maroon FS phyric andesites with disseminated magnetite and monazite. Monazite stocks with in andesites is similar geology to Mount Milligan.

Doug Unwin

President & CEO

(604) 762-5355

doug.unwin@geologicaresource.com

