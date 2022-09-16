Geomega Resources : Earnings Document
Geomega Resources Inc.
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the years ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
Independent Auditor's Report
To the Shareholders of Geomega Resources Inc.:
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Geomega Resources Inc. and its subsidiary (the
"Company"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at May 31, 2022, and the
consolidated statements of (loss) income and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the
year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting
policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the
consolidated financial position of the Company as at May 31, 2022, and the results of its consolidated operations and
its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities
under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated
Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical
requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled
our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have
obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Other Matter
The consolidated financial statement for the year ended May 31, 2021 were audited by another auditor who
expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on September 27, 2021.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion
and Analysis.
Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express
any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other
information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated
financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We
obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we
have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other
information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial
Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in
accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management
determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material
misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to
continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern
basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no
realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole
are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our
opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in
accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it
exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate,
they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these
consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional
judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due
to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence
that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material
misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion,
forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that
are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness
of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates
and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based
on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that
may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a
material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related
disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our
opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report.
However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including
the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and
events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business
activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are
responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible
for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and
timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we
identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical
requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may
reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Anand Beejan..
Ottawa, Ontario
Chartered Professional Accountants
September 15, 2022
Licensed Public Accountants
CPA Auditor, public accountancy permit no. A126822
Geomega Resources Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
For the years ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
(in Canadian Dollars)
As at
As at
May 31,
May 31,
Note
2022
2021
Assets
$
$
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
5,084,902
3,389,195
Accounts receivable
6
110,763
74,595
Tax credits and government grants receivable
7
66,616
98,722
Work in progress
3.28
71,868
-
Prepaid expenses and others
81,185
115,689
Inventories
11,587
11,587
Current assets
5,426,921
3,689,788
Non-current assets
Investment in an associate
8
1,372,048
1,342,522
Property and equipment
9
100,532
27,590
Right-of-use asset
10
612,243
692,538
Non-current assets
2,084,823
2,062,650
Total assets
7,511,744
5,752,438
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
216,953
220,018
Deferred grants
3.16
103,044
-
Current portion of the lease obligations
11
66,371
61,896
Current liabilities
386,368
281,914
Non-current liabilities
Lease obligations
11
609,799
677,891
Long-term debt
12
71,631
71,629
Non-current liabilities
681,430
749,520
Total liabilities
1,067,798
1,031,434
Equity
35,437,309
Share capital
13
38,435,625
Warrants
14
-
197,268
Broker warrants
15
27,477
43,979
Stock options
16
1,069,608
688,438
Contributed surplus
4,424,649
4,424,649
Deficit
(37,513,413)
(36,070,639)
Total equity
6,443,946
4,721,004
Total liabilities and equity
7,511,744
5,752,438
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated Financial Statements.
On behalf of the Board
(s) Kiril Mugerman
(s) Gilles Gingras
Kiril Mugerman
Gilles Gingras
Director
Director
