Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Geomega Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMA   CA37252J1057

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC.

(GMA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:14 2022-09-16 pm EDT
0.1700 CAD   -2.86%
04:40pGEOMEGA RESOURCES : Earnings Document
PU
04:40pGEOMEGA RESOURCES : Earnings Document
PU
05/10Geomega Receives Over $1.2 Million from Exercise of Warrants and Other Instruments
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geomega Resources : Earnings Document

09/16/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Geomega Resources Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the years ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of Geomega Resources Inc.:

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Geomega Resources Inc. and its subsidiary (the

"Company"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at May 31, 2022, and the

consolidated statements of (loss) income and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the

year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting

policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the

consolidated financial position of the Company as at May 31, 2022, and the results of its consolidated operations and

its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities

under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated

Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical

requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled

our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have

obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Matter

The consolidated financial statement for the year ended May 31, 2021 were audited by another auditor who

expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on September 27, 2021.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion

and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express

any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other

information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated

financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We

obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we

have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other

information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial

Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in

accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management

determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material

misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to

continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern

basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no

realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole

are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our

opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in

accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it

exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate,

they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these

consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional

judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due

to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence

that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material

misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion,

forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that

are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness

of the Company's internal control.

  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates

and related disclosures made by management.

  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based

on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that

may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a

material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related

disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our

opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including

the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and

events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business

activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are

responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible

for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and

timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we

identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical

requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may

reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Anand Beejan..

Ottawa, Ontario

Chartered Professional Accountants

September 15, 2022

Licensed Public Accountants

CPA Auditor, public accountancy permit no. A126822

Geomega Resources Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

For the years ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

(in Canadian Dollars)

As at

As at

May 31,

May 31,

Note

2022

2021

Assets

$

$

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5

5,084,902

3,389,195

Accounts receivable

6

110,763

74,595

Tax credits and government grants receivable

7

66,616

98,722

Work in progress

3.28

71,868

-

Prepaid expenses and others

81,185

115,689

Inventories

11,587

11,587

Current assets

5,426,921

3,689,788

Non-current assets

Investment in an associate

8

1,372,048

1,342,522

Property and equipment

9

100,532

27,590

Right-of-use asset

10

612,243

692,538

Non-current assets

2,084,823

2,062,650

Total assets

7,511,744

5,752,438

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

216,953

220,018

Deferred grants

3.16

103,044

-

Current portion of the lease obligations

11

66,371

61,896

Current liabilities

386,368

281,914

Non-current liabilities

Lease obligations

11

609,799

677,891

Long-term debt

12

71,631

71,629

Non-current liabilities

681,430

749,520

Total liabilities

1,067,798

1,031,434

Equity

35,437,309

Share capital

13

38,435,625

Warrants

14

-

197,268

Broker warrants

15

27,477

43,979

Stock options

16

1,069,608

688,438

Contributed surplus

4,424,649

4,424,649

Deficit

(37,513,413)

(36,070,639)

Total equity

6,443,946

4,721,004

Total liabilities and equity

7,511,744

5,752,438

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated Financial Statements.

On behalf of the Board

(s) Kiril Mugerman

(s) Gilles Gingras

Kiril Mugerman

Gilles Gingras

Director

Director

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GeoMegA Resources Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 20:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC.
04:40pGEOMEGA RESOURCES : Earnings Document
PU
04:40pGEOMEGA RESOURCES : Earnings Document
PU
05/10Geomega Receives Over $1.2 Million from Exercise of Warrants and Other Instruments
MT
05/10Geomega Receives $1.235M from Exercise of Warrants and Other Instruments
GL
05/10Geomega Receives $1.235M from Exercise of Warrants and Other Instruments
AQ
05/04GEOMEGA RESOURCES : Closes $1M Equity Financing with Michael Gentile, CFA andAppoints him ..
PU
05/04Geomega Closes $1M Equity Financing with Michael Gentile, CFA and Appoints him Strategi..
GL
05/04Geomega Closes $1M Equity Financing with Michael Gentile, CFA and Appoints him Strategi..
AQ
05/04Geomega Resources Inc. announced that it has received CAD 1.04512 million in funding
CI
04/26Geomega Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,45 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,58 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -30,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,8 M 18,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Geomega Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kiril Mugerman President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mathieu Bourdeau Financial Controller
Pouya Hajiani Chief Technology Officer
Mario Spino Independent Director
Gilles Gingras Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC.-39.66%19
BHP GROUP LIMITED18.05%131 818
RIO TINTO PLC-2.49%92 018
GLENCORE PLC33.88%74 439
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)66.88%42 909
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-6.65%39 281