Geomega Resources : Earnings Document

To the Shareholders of Geomega Resources Inc.:

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Geomega Resources Inc. and its subsidiary (the

"Company"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at May 31, 2022, and the

consolidated statements of (loss) income and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the

year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting

policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the

consolidated financial position of the Company as at May 31, 2022, and the results of its consolidated operations and

its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities

under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated

Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical

requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled

our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have

obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Matter

The consolidated financial statement for the year ended May 31, 2021 were audited by another auditor who

expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on September 27, 2021.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion

and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express

any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other

information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated

financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We

obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we

have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other

information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.