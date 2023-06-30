In addition to the above, I want to review other equally relevant milestones that describe our performance in 2022:

HUMAN RIGHTS At GeoPark we are committed to operating in the most responsible and sustainable manner, and the promotion and respect for human rights are an integral part of this commitment. For this reason, I am pleased to share some of the progress made over the last year. We recently concluded a comprehensive risk and impact analysis in our Putumayo blocks in Colombia, with oversight from renowned think tank Fundación Ideas para la Paz (FIP). The resulting action plans are the foundation of our ongoing efforts to improve in the areas that matter most to our stakeholders including physical security, promoting dialogue and participation in project decision-making, and implementing effective environmental impact mitigation and remediation measures. One of the main focuses of our human rights management in 2023 is the analysis of specific risks and impacts for our blocks in Casanare and Meta in Colombia, and for the Espejo block in Ecuador. Also, being aware that addressing stakeholder concerns has been a key factor in our success, in 2022 we reviewed our Cuéntame grievance mechanism to further adjust it to the most relevant global standards and ensure that our procedures are always accessible, transparent and effective. Likewise, we expanded human rights training to more employees, contractors and suppliers, with special emphasis on those responsible for the physical security of operations in Casanare and Putumayo. GeoPark 2022 SPEED/ESG Report

TRANSPARENCY AND GOOD GOVERNANCE We firmly believe that transparency and good governance are fundamental to building a successful and enduring organization. Throughout our 20-year history we have worked hard to build a healthy and transparent culture that is based on trust, integrity and solidarity among our teams. In 2022, we again improved our rating on the MSCI ESG Index, securing a "A" rating, and started sharing information on our climate change actions with the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). In 2023, for the first time, we will begin reporting our water management and protection results to the CDP. Our work on integrity moved forward last year with our participation in a diagnosis of anti-corruption mechanisms led by Transparencia por Colombia. Furthermore, we joined the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), a multi-sector community of 375 companies that share best practices in business performance. Ensuring the accuracy and timeliness of our environmental, social and governance indicators has involved virtually all areas of our Company. Today I want to acknowledge and thank the GeoPark team for its professionalism and focus during this process. The report you are reading was prepared in reference to the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and includes some metrics from the sustainability reporting guide of IPIECA, the global association of hydrocarbon sector social and environmental issues, as well as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The information was verified by the independent firm Ernst & Young (EY) Spain.