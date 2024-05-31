Dear Friends:

Amid the transformation of the global energy system, advancing at different paces on different pathways, oil and gas will continue to be a reliable and affordable energy source to drive development for decades to come. Securing hydrocarbon supplies as responsibly and cleanly as possible will be crucial to meeting the basic needs of the population and enabling an orderly and equitable energy transition.

Home to the world's second-largest hydrocarbons reserves, Latin America is a significant player in the energy transition. With more than 20 years of experience and as a leading Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator, and consolidator, GeoPark sees this transformation as both a commitment and an opportunity, as reflected in our new motto: Creating

Energy for Life.

GeoPark was built to be at the forefront of independent exploration and production companies in the region, with a focus on creating value and positively impacting all stakeholders. At the heart of our Company and our approach to Sustainability lies our home-grownSPEED Value System, which has consistently guided our operations across five interlinked areas - Safety, Prosperity, Employees, Environment and Community