  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  GeoPark Limited
  News
  Summary
    GPRK   BMG383271050

GEOPARK LIMITED

(GPRK)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

GeoPark Announces Doubling Its Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.082 Per Share

03/09/2022 | 04:33pm EST
GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator, announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.082 per share ($5.0 million in the aggregate) payable on March 31, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2022.

GeoPark is doubling its quarterly dividend for the second time in less than a year from $0.041 per share ($2.5 million in the aggregate) to $0.082 per share ($5.0 million in the aggregate). This represents a 300% increase over the dividend paid on May 28, 2021. The Company remains committed to returning value to its shareholders while executing self-funded and flexible work programs and paying down debt.

NOTICE

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the “Investor Support” section on the website at www.geo-park.com.

Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward- looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘estimate’’ and ‘‘potential,’’ among others.

Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including the expected dividend payment. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to the management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 596 M - -
Net income 2021 60,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 900 M 900 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 437
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart GEOPARK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GeoPark Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEOPARK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,81 $
Average target price 21,88 $
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Franklin Park Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrés Ocampo Chief Financial Officer
Sylvia Escovar Gómez Independent Chairman
Sabrina Garcia Manager-Information Management
Augusto Zubillaga Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOPARK LIMITED29.35%900
CONOCOPHILLIPS36.88%128 393
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED44.02%69 422
EOG RESOURCES, INC.32.62%68 968
CNOOC LIMITED26.77%58 119
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.51%57 653