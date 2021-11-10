Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GeoPark Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPRK   BMG383271050

GEOPARK LIMITED

(GPRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GeoPark Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Renewal of Share Repurchase Program

11/10/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.041 per share, payable on December 7, 2021 and the renewal of the share repurchase program for up to 10% of its shares outstanding until November 10, 2022.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

  • The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.041 per share ($2.5 million in the aggregate) payable on December 7, 2021 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2021

Renewal of Share Buyback Program

  • GeoPark concluded its 2020-2021 share repurchase program on November 10, 2021, with 692,707 shares acquired, and a total amount invested of $8,500,000, including transaction costs
  • The Board of Directors has approved the renewal of the repurchase program for up to 10% of shares outstanding or approximately 6,074,000 shares, expiring on November 10, 2022
  • The share repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions, block trades, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, and are subject to market and business conditions, levels of available liquidity, cash requirements for other purposes, regulatory considerations and other relevant factors

As detailed in our 2022 Work Program and Investment Guidelines, GeoPark plans to deliver another year of strong operational and financial performance and free cash flow generation while remaining committed to returning value to its shareholders.

NOTICE

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the “Investor Support” section on the website at www.geo-park.com.

Certain amounts included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘estimate’’ and ‘‘potential,’’ among others.

Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including expected dividend payments, share buybacks, future financial performance and free cash flow generation. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to the management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GEOPARK LIMITED
05:51pGeoPark Announces 2022 Work Program and Investment Guidelines
BU
05:50pGeoPark Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Renewal of Share Repurchase Program
BU
05:49pGeoPark Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
10/28Shell's Emissions Commitment May Fall Short for Activist Investors -- ESG Insight
DJ
10/22GEOPARK : Wins spe colombia prize for gender equality best practices
PU
10/19GEOPARK : ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 OPERATIONAL UPDATE - Form 6-K
PU
10/19GEOPARK : Third Quarter 2021 Operational Update
PU
10/19Energy Stocks Gain Premarket Tuesday
MT
10/19GEOPARK : Q3 Consolidated Oil and Gas Production Drops 3%
MT
10/19GEOPARK : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operational Update
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEOPARK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 689 M - -
Net income 2021 81,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 561 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 886 M 886 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 437
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart GEOPARK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GeoPark Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEOPARK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,51 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Franklin Park Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrés Ocampo Chief Financial Officer
Sylvia Escovar Gómez Independent Chairman
Sabrina Garcia Manager-Information Management
Augusto Zubillaga Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOPARK LIMITED11.70%886
CONOCOPHILLIPS89.42%99 910
EOG RESOURCES, INC.94.73%56 818
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED77.31%51 247
CNOOC LIMITED14.21%46 882
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY63.71%45 736