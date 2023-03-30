Advanced search
    GPRK   BMG383271050

GEOPARK LIMITED

(GPRK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-30 pm EDT
11.30 USD   +0.36%
05:02pGeoPark Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022
BU
03/17Fitch Affirms Hunt Oil Peru at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
AQ
03/09Transcript : GeoPark Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GeoPark Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

03/30/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator, hereby announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

GeoPark’s Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Invest with Us section of the Company’s website at www.geo-park.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, or its complete 2022 Form 20-F including audited financial statements, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investor relations team.

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the Invest with Us section of the website at www.geo-park.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GEOPARK LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 067 M - -
Net income 2022 238 M - -
Net Debt 2022 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,77x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 649 M 649 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart GEOPARK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GeoPark Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEOPARK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,26 $
Average target price 19,19 $
Spread / Average Target 70,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Ocampo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Veronica Davila Chief Financial Officer
Sylvia Escovar Gómez Chairman
Augusto Zubillaga Chief Technical Officer
Sabrina Garcia Manager-Information Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOPARK LIMITED-27.12%649
CHEVRON CORPORATION-10.38%306 708
CONOCOPHILLIPS-15.47%121 573
CNOOC LIMITED17.64%71 139
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-13.00%66 225
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-1.60%59 915
