    GPRK   BMG383271050

GEOPARK LIMITED

(GPRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GeoPark : Bloomberg names Marcela Vaca and Sylvia Escovar in its 500 Most Influential list

10/15/2021 | 09:52am EDT
Bloomberg names Marcela Vaca and Sylvia Escovar in its 500 Most Influential list
Oct 13 2021

Bogota - The prestigious financial and business content platform Bloomberg has included GeoPark CEO and Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP) Chair Marcela Vaca and GeoPark Chair Sylvia Escovar in its first edition of a list of the 500 most influential people in Latin America. This list is a collection of characters from all sectors whose contribution to the development and progress of Latin America stands out.

GeoPark, a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production company, is proud that two of its executives were included and that they stand out further as the only representatives of the oil and gas industry on the list.

GeoPark congratulates both executives for their leadership and appreciates their contributions, which are essential to continue providing safe, affordable and reliable energy to develop Latin America.

To see the Bloomberg list in full, see: https://www.bloomberglinea.com/english/reports/500-most-influential-people-in-latin-america/

Disclaimer

Geopark Limited published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 13:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 632 M - -
Net income 2021 86,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 536 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 931 M 931 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 437
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart GEOPARK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GeoPark Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEOPARK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,24 $
Average target price 19,67 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Franklin Park Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrés Ocampo Chief Financial Officer
Sylvia Escovar Gómez Independent Chairman
Sabrina Garcia Manager-Information Management
Augusto Zubillaga Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOPARK LIMITED17.32%931
CONOCOPHILLIPS84.67%98 891
EOG RESOURCES, INC.81.61%52 880
CNOOC LIMITED21.03%49 881
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED68.22%49 010
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY67.50%46 657