GeoPark : Bloomberg names Marcela Vaca and Sylvia Escovar in its 500 Most Influential list

Bloomberg names Marcela Vaca and Sylvia Escovar in its 500 Most Influential list

Oct 13 2021

Bogota - The prestigious financial and business content platform Bloomberg has included GeoPark CEO and Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP) Chair Marcela Vaca and GeoPark Chair Sylvia Escovar in its first edition of a list of the 500 most influential people in Latin America. This list is a collection of characters from all sectors whose contribution to the development and progress of Latin America stands out.

GeoPark, a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production company, is proud that two of its executives were included and that they stand out further as the only representatives of the oil and gas industry on the list.

GeoPark congratulates both executives for their leadership and appreciates their contributions, which are essential to continue providing safe, affordable and reliable energy to develop Latin America.

To see the Bloomberg list in full, see: https://www.bloomberglinea.com/english/reports/500-most-influential-people-in-latin-america/