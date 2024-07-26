CORPORATE PRESENTATION
J u l y 2 0 2 4
L E A D I N G I N D E P E N D E N T L A T A M E & P C O M P A N Y
ABOUT US
ENDURING
PRINCIPLES
AND APPROACH
Energy
Oil & Gas
Latin America
GeoPark Approach
BRAZIL
Right Team
Proven Team and Unique Culture
21 Year Track Record
From Zero to 35,500-39,000* BOEPD Discovered 444 MMBOE of 2P Reserves
Value Created** $1.8 BN 2P NPV10
Leading Oil and Gas Finders
Drilling Success Rate*** 81%
SPEED = ESG+
Net Zero Commitment (Scopes 1 & 2) The lowest carbon intensity among E&P
LatAm peers (10.6 kg CO2e/bbl) Majority Independent Directors
Low-Cost Operator
~90% of Production is Cash Flow Positive at $25-30 Brent
10% CAGR CONSOLIDATED (2013-2024E)
16% CAGR COLOMBIA (2013-2024E)
Giving Back to Shareholders
$277 MM Returned through dividends and buybacks representing more than 55% of current market cap
5,500-6,500****
35,500-39,000
-
2024 consolidated production guidance was adjusted from the previous 37,000-40,000 boepd to reflect the divestment of assets in Chile.
** As of December 31, 2023.
*** GeoPark operated wells 2006 - 2023.
**** Expected production from Vaca Muerta acquisition, subject to when the closing date of the transaction occurs.
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024E
Net Daily Production in Colombia (BOEPD)
Net Daily Production in Other Countries (BOEPD)
3
L E A D I N G I N D E P E N D E N T L A T A M E & P C O M P A N Y
MEDIUM-TERM VISION
Production
100,000 BOEPD
2P Reserves
400 MMBOE
Assets Portfolio
Deep and Diversified
People
Attract, Develop and Build the Best Talent
Execution
Efficient & Low Cost
Best Science & Technology
Safety
#1 PriorityGHG Zero LTIR
ü PEOPLE
ü CAPITAL
ü ASSETS
ü PROJECTS
ü EXECUTION
ü RETURNS
CULTURE
- NEIGHBOURS
- ENVIRONMENT
- GOVERNANCE
Carbon Intensity
Environment
Ethics and
50% Reduction
Zero Oil Spills
Governance
Highest
Standards
Cash Flow Generation
Maintain Cash Generation 2-4X CAPEX
Capital Allocation
Allocate Capital to Highest Value Projects
Risk Management
Take and Manage Risk
Capital Access and Discipline
Net debt 1.0-1.5x EBITDA
Communities / Human Rights
Collaboration, Alignment and Respect
4
RIGHT
NEIGHBORHOODS
5
R I G H T N E I G H B O R H O O D S
LLANOS 34 - A WORLD-CLASS ASSET
VENEZUELA
Chachalaca
Chiricoca
K E Y M E T R I C S
Llanos
Basin
Tilo
LL-34
COLOMBIA
Tigana
Max
ECUADOR
BRAZIL
PERU
Guaco
Tarotaro
51,198
95%
7.0
9.0 Years*
Tua
Gross BOPD
Production efficiency
kgCO2e/BOE
2P Reserve Life
GeoPark Producing Oil
(2Q2024)
(2Q2024)
Low emissions (2023)
Index (2023)
Fields
Curucucú
Structural High
Jacana
Aruco
Tigui
Jacamar
N E T P R O D U C T I O N A N D R E S E R V E S G R O W T H
10 km
45% Operated WI
Net Production (BOEPD)
Net 2P Reserves* (MMBOE)
2Q2024: 23,039
24,425
80
O V E R V I E W
2 0 2 4 C A M P A I G N
- Block acquired in 2012 with no reserves or production
- 13 oil fields discovered
- 235+ gross wells drilled
- 185+ gross MMBBL produced
- Tigana & Jacana are among Colombia's top 10 producing oil fields
- Drilling 18-20 gross development and injector wells, including 5-7 wells to continue the horizontal drilling campaign
14,890
GeoPark
Acquisition
Zero Production
2012
2016
2023
65
GeoPark
Acquisition
Zero Reserves
2012
2016
2023
* 2023 D&M certified 2P Reserves.
6
R I G H T N E I G H B O R H O O D S
CPO-5 - UNLOCKING THE UPSIDE
K E Y M E T R I C S
Perico 1
Llanos 34 Block
VENEZUELA
Jacana Field
CPO-5
Cabrestero Block
COLOMBIA
ECUADOR
BRAZIL
PERU
Mariposa Field
Cante Flamenco-2
26,403
10
3.3x
6.6 Years
Halcon 1
GeoPark Producing Oil Fields
Indico Field
Gross BOPD
Producing wells
Production
2P Reserve Life
Other Producing Oil Fields
(2Q2024)
increase
Index*
3D Seismic Acquired
Lark-1
since acquisition
(2023)
Existing 3D Seismic
Producing Wells
Total Acreage
Exploration Wells
8x
P R O D U C T I O N
&
R E S E R V E
G R O W T H
S I N C E A C Q U I S I T I O N
Appraisal Wells
10 km
Size of Llanos 34
Gross Production (BOPD)
Gross EUR (MMBOE)**
+225%
26,403
+110%
95
O V E R V I E W
2 0 2 4 C A M P A I G N
53
75
2P EUR
35
3P EUR
- Acquired in 2020
- Adjacent to core Llanos 34 Block
- Indico ranks among top 10 producing oil fields in Colombia
- Drilling 3-4 development and appraisal wells
- Drilling 1-2 exploration wells
- Acquired and interpreting over 230 sq km of 3D seismic
8,116
December 2019
2Q2024
July 2019
2023 Year-end
Prior to GeoPark
Prior to GeoPark
Acquisition
Acquisition
* 2023 D&M certified 2P Reserves.
** EUR (estimated ultimate recovery) = Reserves plus cumulative production (2023 Year-end 2P and 3P Reserves were certified by D&M).
7
R I G H T N E I G H B O R H O O D S
LLANOS BASIN CHAMPION
H I G H G R O W T H P O T E N T I A L I N W E L L - K N O W N B A S I N
2 0 2 4 C A M P A I G N
L L A N O S 3 4
18-20 Development and
Injector Wells
Tigana
Jacana
GeoPark Exploration Blocks
GeoPark Producing Blocks
GeoPark Producing Oil Fields
Other Producing Oil Fields
3D seismic Acquired
LLANOS 124
LLANOS 32
LLANOS 87
Cante Flamenco-1
Perico 1
Mariposa
Halcon 1
C P O - 5
LLANOS 123
LLANOS 34
3rd largest 3D
seismic in
Cabrestero
Colombia
Block
LLANOS 104
CPO 4-1
CPO-5
LLANOS 86
LLANOS 94 10 km
Lark-1
Indico
Bisbita-1 Saltador -1
Toritos-2
Toritos Norte-1
1-2 Exploration Wells
3-4 Development and
Appraisal Wells
L L A N O S 1 2 3
- Exploration Well
3-9 Appraisal Wells
Producing Wells
Appraisal Wells
Exploration Wells
3D seismic Acquired
8
R I G H T N E I G H B O R H O O D S
PUTUMAYO & ORIENTE - UNDEREXPLORED PROVEN BASIN
VENEZUELA
PUT-36
K E Y H I G H L I G H T S P U T U M A Y O K E Y H I G H L I G H T S O R I E N T E
COLOMBIA
MECAYA
Putumayo &
Orito
PLATANILLO
Oriente
PUT-9
Basin
ECUADOR
BRAZIL
OTA
PERU
PUT-8
COATI
COLOMBIA
SOTE
OBA
OCP
Lago Agrio
PERICO
ECUADOR
ESPEJO
10 km
Other Producing Oil Fields
GeoPark Producing Blocks
GeoPark Exploration Blocks
Pipelines
1,475
Gross BOPD (2Q2024)
97%
Production Efficiency (2Q2024)
$4.4/BBL
Transport Cost (2Q2024)
2 0 2 4 C A M P A I G N
- Drilling 1-2 gross exploration wells in the PUT-8 Block, adjacent to the Platanillo Block
3,305
Gross BOPD (2Q2024)
89%
Production Efficiency (2Q2024)
Developing a complete structural and stratigraphic geological model for the U-sand reservoir
2 0 2 4 C A M P A I G N
- Drilling 3-7 appraisal wells
- Drilling 2-3 exploration wells
- Focused on continuing delineation of the U-sand reservoir
9
R I G H T N E I G H B O R H O O D S
NEW POSITION IN VACA MUERTA - ARGENTINA
Rincon de los Sauces
ARGENTINA
H20 Pumping
Station
Confluencia Norte
Añelo
Mata Mora Norte
Mata Mora Sur
Confluencia Sur
V A C A M U E R T A F O R M A T I O N
Neuquén City
NEUQUÉN PROVINCRÍOENEGRO PROVINCE
Mata Mora
Confluencia
Norte Block
Norte Block
EPF
Oil & Gas
Export Pipelines
Neuquén
Mata Mora
Confluencia
River
Sur Block
Sur Block
M A T A M O R A N O R T E
- 43,243 acres
- Gross Production: 12,508 BOEPD*
- Gross 2P Reserves: 110 MMBOE
- Exploitation License to 2056 (35-year period)
C O N F L U E N C I A N O R T E
- 25,698 acres
- Gross Certified 3C Contingent Resources: 78 MMBOE
- Permit Expiration Date: 2026
2024
5,500-6,500
BOEPD
49.5 MMBOE
$90-100 MM
M A T A M O R A S U R
- 11,861 acres
- Gross Certified 3C Contingent Resources: 51 MMBOE
- Permit Expiration Date: 2026
C O N F L U E N C I A S U R
- 41,513 acres
- Gross Certified 3C Contingent Resources: 112 MMBOE
- Permit Expiration Date: 2026
NET PRODUCTION
2028
3x
19,000-20,000
BOEPD
NET 2P RESERVES
49.5 MMBOE
1-2x
+ ~50 MMBOE
(from exploration)
NET ADJ. EBITDA**
3x
$290-400 MM***
The Vaca Muerta formation is the best onshore hydrocarbon play in Latin America:
16 billion
+300 Tcf
Less than 10%
barrels
unconventional
developed
gas resources
Right partner: Focus on unconventional oil and delivery of consistent results, growing from 0 to 12,500 BOPD in less than 3 years
* 2Q2024 average production.
10
** Using an average Brent price of $80 / BBL.
*** Using an average Brent price of $70-$80 / BBL.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Geopark Limited published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 17:02:02 UTC.