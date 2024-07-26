CORPORATE PRESENTATION

J u l y 2 0 2 4

L E A D I N G I N D E P E N D E N T L A T A M E & P C O M P A N Y

ABOUT US

ENDURING

PRINCIPLES

AND APPROACH

Energy

Oil & Gas

Latin America

GeoPark Approach

BRAZIL

Right Team

Proven Team and Unique Culture

21 Year Track Record

From Zero to 35,500-39,000* BOEPD Discovered 444 MMBOE of 2P Reserves

Value Created** $1.8 BN 2P NPV10

Leading Oil and Gas Finders

Drilling Success Rate*** 81%

SPEED = ESG+

Net Zero Commitment (Scopes 1 & 2) The lowest carbon intensity among E&P

LatAm peers (10.6 kg CO2e/bbl) Majority Independent Directors

Low-Cost Operator

~90% of Production is Cash Flow Positive at $25-30 Brent

10% CAGR CONSOLIDATED (2013-2024E)

16% CAGR COLOMBIA (2013-2024E)

Giving Back to Shareholders

$277 MM Returned through dividends and buybacks representing more than 55% of current market cap

5,500-6,500****

35,500-39,000

  • 2024 consolidated production guidance was adjusted from the previous 37,000-40,000 boepd to reflect the divestment of assets in Chile.
    ** As of December 31, 2023.
    *** GeoPark operated wells 2006 - 2023.
    **** Expected production from Vaca Muerta acquisition, subject to when the closing date of the transaction occurs.

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024E

Net Daily Production in Colombia (BOEPD)

Net Daily Production in Other Countries (BOEPD)

3

L E A D I N G I N D E P E N D E N T L A T A M E & P C O M P A N Y

MEDIUM-TERM VISION

Production

100,000 BOEPD

2P Reserves

400 MMBOE

Assets Portfolio

Deep and Diversified

People

Attract, Develop and Build the Best Talent

Execution

Efficient & Low Cost

Best Science & Technology

Safety

#1 PriorityGHG Zero LTIR

ü PEOPLE

ü CAPITAL

ü ASSETS

ü PROJECTS

ü EXECUTION

ü RETURNS

CULTURE

  • NEIGHBOURS
  • ENVIRONMENT
  • GOVERNANCE

Carbon Intensity

Environment

Ethics and

50% Reduction

Zero Oil Spills

Governance

Highest

Standards

Cash Flow Generation

Maintain Cash Generation 2-4X CAPEX

Capital Allocation

Allocate Capital to Highest Value Projects

Risk Management

Take and Manage Risk

Capital Access and Discipline

Net debt 1.0-1.5x EBITDA

Communities / Human Rights

Collaboration, Alignment and Respect

4

RIGHT

NEIGHBORHOODS

5

R I G H T N E I G H B O R H O O D S

LLANOS 34 - A WORLD-CLASS ASSET

VENEZUELA

Chachalaca

Chiricoca

K E Y M E T R I C S

Llanos

Basin

Tilo

LL-34

COLOMBIA

Tigana

Max

ECUADOR

BRAZIL

PERU

Guaco

Tarotaro

51,198

95%

7.0

9.0 Years*

Tua

Gross BOPD

Production efficiency

kgCO2e/BOE

2P Reserve Life

GeoPark Producing Oil

(2Q2024)

(2Q2024)

Low emissions (2023)

Index (2023)

Fields

Curucucú

Structural High

Jacana

Aruco

Tigui

Jacamar

N E T P R O D U C T I O N A N D R E S E R V E S G R O W T H

10 km

45% Operated WI

Net Production (BOEPD)

Net 2P Reserves* (MMBOE)

2Q2024: 23,039

24,425

80

O V E R V I E W

2 0 2 4 C A M P A I G N

  • Block acquired in 2012 with no reserves or production
  • 13 oil fields discovered
  • 235+ gross wells drilled
  • 185+ gross MMBBL produced
  • Tigana & Jacana are among Colombia's top 10 producing oil fields
  • Drilling 18-20 gross development and injector wells, including 5-7 wells to continue the horizontal drilling campaign

14,890

GeoPark

Acquisition

Zero Production

2012

2016

2023

65

GeoPark

Acquisition

Zero Reserves

2012

2016

2023

* 2023 D&M certified 2P Reserves.

6

R I G H T N E I G H B O R H O O D S

CPO-5 - UNLOCKING THE UPSIDE

K E Y M E T R I C S

Perico 1

Llanos 34 Block

VENEZUELA

Jacana Field

CPO-5

Cabrestero Block

COLOMBIA

ECUADOR

BRAZIL

PERU

Mariposa Field

Cante Flamenco-2

26,403

10

3.3x

6.6 Years

Halcon 1

GeoPark Producing Oil Fields

Indico Field

Gross BOPD

Producing wells

Production

2P Reserve Life

Other Producing Oil Fields

(2Q2024)

increase

Index*

3D Seismic Acquired

Lark-1

since acquisition

(2023)

Existing 3D Seismic

Producing Wells

Total Acreage

Exploration Wells

8x

P R O D U C T I O N

&

R E S E R V E

G R O W T H

S I N C E A C Q U I S I T I O N

Appraisal Wells

10 km

Size of Llanos 34

Gross Production (BOPD)

Gross EUR (MMBOE)**

+225%

26,403

+110%

95

O V E R V I E W

2 0 2 4 C A M P A I G N

53

75

2P EUR

35

3P EUR

  • Acquired in 2020
  • Adjacent to core Llanos 34 Block
  • Indico ranks among top 10 producing oil fields in Colombia
  • Drilling 3-4 development and appraisal wells
  • Drilling 1-2 exploration wells
  • Acquired and interpreting over 230 sq km of 3D seismic

8,116

December 2019

2Q2024

July 2019

2023 Year-end

Prior to GeoPark

Prior to GeoPark

Acquisition

Acquisition

* 2023 D&M certified 2P Reserves.

** EUR (estimated ultimate recovery) = Reserves plus cumulative production (2023 Year-end 2P and 3P Reserves were certified by D&M).

7

R I G H T N E I G H B O R H O O D S

LLANOS BASIN CHAMPION

H I G H G R O W T H P O T E N T I A L I N W E L L - K N O W N B A S I N

2 0 2 4 C A M P A I G N

L L A N O S 3 4

18-20 Development and

Injector Wells

Tigana

Jacana

GeoPark Exploration Blocks

GeoPark Producing Blocks

GeoPark Producing Oil Fields

Other Producing Oil Fields

3D seismic Acquired

LLANOS 124

LLANOS 32

LLANOS 87

Cante Flamenco-1

Perico 1

Mariposa

Halcon 1

C P O - 5

LLANOS 123

LLANOS 34

3rd largest 3D

seismic in

Cabrestero

Colombia

Block

LLANOS 104

CPO 4-1

CPO-5

LLANOS 86

LLANOS 94 10 km

Lark-1

Indico

Bisbita-1 Saltador -1

Toritos-2

Toritos Norte-1

1-2 Exploration Wells

3-4 Development and

Appraisal Wells

L L A N O S 1 2 3

  • Exploration Well

3-9 Appraisal Wells

Producing Wells

Appraisal Wells

Exploration Wells

3D seismic Acquired

8

R I G H T N E I G H B O R H O O D S

PUTUMAYO & ORIENTE - UNDEREXPLORED PROVEN BASIN

VENEZUELA

PUT-36

K E Y H I G H L I G H T S P U T U M A Y O K E Y H I G H L I G H T S O R I E N T E

COLOMBIA

MECAYA

Putumayo &

Orito

PLATANILLO

Oriente

PUT-9

Basin

ECUADOR

BRAZIL

OTA

PERU

PUT-8

COATI

COLOMBIA

SOTE

OBA

OCP

Lago Agrio

PERICO

ECUADOR

ESPEJO

10 km

Other Producing Oil Fields

GeoPark Producing Blocks

GeoPark Exploration Blocks

Pipelines

1,475

Gross BOPD (2Q2024)

97%

Production Efficiency (2Q2024)

$4.4/BBL

Transport Cost (2Q2024)

2 0 2 4 C A M P A I G N

  • Drilling 1-2 gross exploration wells in the PUT-8 Block, adjacent to the Platanillo Block

3,305

Gross BOPD (2Q2024)

89%

Production Efficiency (2Q2024)

Developing a complete structural and stratigraphic geological model for the U-sand reservoir

2 0 2 4 C A M P A I G N

  • Drilling 3-7 appraisal wells
  • Drilling 2-3 exploration wells
  • Focused on continuing delineation of the U-sand reservoir

9

R I G H T N E I G H B O R H O O D S

NEW POSITION IN VACA MUERTA - ARGENTINA

Rincon de los Sauces

ARGENTINA

H20 Pumping

Station

Confluencia Norte

Añelo

Mata Mora Norte

Mata Mora Sur

Confluencia Sur

V A C A M U E R T A F O R M A T I O N

Neuquén City

NEUQUÉN PROVINCRÍOENEGRO PROVINCE

Mata Mora

Confluencia

Norte Block

Norte Block

EPF

Oil & Gas

Export Pipelines

Neuquén

Mata Mora

Confluencia

River

Sur Block

Sur Block

M A T A M O R A N O R T E

  • 43,243 acres
  • Gross Production: 12,508 BOEPD*
  • Gross 2P Reserves: 110 MMBOE
  • Exploitation License to 2056 (35-year period)

C O N F L U E N C I A N O R T E

  • 25,698 acres
  • Gross Certified 3C Contingent Resources: 78 MMBOE
  • Permit Expiration Date: 2026

2024

5,500-6,500

BOEPD

49.5 MMBOE

$90-100 MM

M A T A M O R A S U R

  • 11,861 acres
  • Gross Certified 3C Contingent Resources: 51 MMBOE
  • Permit Expiration Date: 2026

C O N F L U E N C I A S U R

  • 41,513 acres
  • Gross Certified 3C Contingent Resources: 112 MMBOE
  • Permit Expiration Date: 2026

NET PRODUCTION

2028

3x

19,000-20,000

BOEPD

NET 2P RESERVES

49.5 MMBOE

1-2x

+ ~50 MMBOE

(from exploration)

NET ADJ. EBITDA**

3x

$290-400 MM***

The Vaca Muerta formation is the best onshore hydrocarbon play in Latin America:

16 billion

+300 Tcf

Less than 10%

barrels

unconventional

developed

gas resources

Right partner: Focus on unconventional oil and delivery of consistent results, growing from 0 to 12,500 BOPD in less than 3 years

* 2Q2024 average production.

10

** Using an average Brent price of $80 / BBL.

*** Using an average Brent price of $70-$80 / BBL.

