GeoPark : Form 20-F - Form 6-K

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Note 1
General information
GeoPark Limited (the "Company") is a company incorporated under the laws of Bermuda. The Registered Office address is Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda.
The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "GeoPark") is the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves in Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Ecuador.
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 3, 2023.
Basis of Preparation
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of GeoPark Limited are presented in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies applied in the most recent annual consolidated financial statements. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. The amendments and interpretations detailed in the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, that apply for the first time in 2023, do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.
Whenever necessary, certain comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform to changes in presentation in the current period.
Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual profit or loss.
The activities of the Group are not subject to significant seasonal changes.
Estimates
The preparation of interim financial information requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
In preparing these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Financial risk management
The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: currency risk, price risk, credit risk concentration, funding and liquidity risk, interest risk and capital risk. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.
The Group is continually reviewing its exposure to the current market conditions and adjusting the capital expenditures program which remains flexible, quickly adaptable and expandable as oil and gas prices increase. The Group also continues to add new oil hedges, increasing its price risk protection within the upcoming four quarters. GeoPark maintained a cash position of US$ 145,373,000 and has available US$ 87,900,000in uncommitted credit lines as of March 31, 2023.
Subsidiary undertakings
The following chart illustrates the main companies of the Group structure as of March 31, 2023:
(1)
GeoPark Ecuador S.A. holds 50% working interest in the consortiums that operate the Espejo and Perico Blocks.
Details of the subsidiaries and joint operations of the Group are set out in Note 21 to the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.
During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, the following change took place:
●
The merger process between GeoPark Colombia S.A.S., GeoPark Colombia E&P S.A. and Petrodorado South America S.A., with GeoPark Colombia S.A.S. being the surviving company, was approved by the relevant Colombian authorities and the merger became effective as of its registration in the Public Registry of the Chamber of Commerce of Bogota on January 27, 2023.
Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker. The chief operating decision-maker, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the Executive Committee. This committee is integrated by the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Technical Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Strategy, Sustainability and Legal Officer and Chief People Officer. This committee reviews the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources. Management has determined the operating segments based on these reports. The committee considers the business from a geographic perspective.
The Executive Committee assesses the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit (loss) for the period (determined as if IFRS 16 Leases has not been adopted), before net finance cost, income tax, depreciation, amortization, certain non-cash items such as impairments and write-offs of unsuccessful exploration efforts, accrual of share-based payment, unrealized result on commodity risk management contracts, geological and geophysical expenses allocated to capitalized projects, and other non-recurring events. Other information provided to the Executive Committee is measured in a manner consistent with that in the consolidated financial statements.
A reconciliation of total Adjusted EBITDA to total Profit before income tax is provided as follows:
Three-month
Three-month
period ended
period ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Adjusted EBITDA
114,923
122,567
Unrealized loss on commodity risk management contracts
-
(47,613)
Depreciation (a)
(27,203)
(21,580)
Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts
(10,580)
-
Share-based payment
(1,458)
(1,026)
Lease accounting - IFRS 16
1,900
1,782
Others (b)
(997)
4,512
Operating profit
76,585
58,642
Financial expenses
(10,920)
(15,452)
Financial income
1,092
312
Foreign exchange loss
(3,392)
(6,633)
Profit before tax
63,365
36,869
(a)
Net of capitalized costs for oil stock included in Inventories. Depreciation for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, includes US$ 486,000 (US$ 539,000 in 2022) generated by assets not related to production activities.
(b)
Includes allocation to capitalized projects. In 2022, it also includes the gain from the sale of the Aguada Baguales, El Porvenir and Puesto Touquet Blocks in Argentina.
The Group has entered into derivative financial instruments to manage its exposure to oil price risk. These derivatives are zero-premium collars and were placed with major financial institutions and commodity traders. The Group entered into the derivatives under ISDA Master Agreements and Credit Support Annexes, which provide credit lines for collateral posting thus alleviating possible liquidity needs under the instruments and protect the Group from potential non-performance risk by its counterparties.
The Group's derivatives that hedge cash flows from the sales of crude oil for periods through December 31, 2022, are accounted for as non-hedge derivatives and therefore all changes in the fair values of these derivative contracts are recognized immediately as gains or losses in the results of the periods in which they occur.
The Group's derivatives that hedge cash flows from the sales of crude oil for periods from January 1, 2023 onwards, are designated and qualify as cash flow hedges. The effective portion of changes in the fair values of these derivative contracts are recognized in Other Reserve within Equity. The gain or loss relating to the ineffective portion, if any, is recognized immediately as gains or losses in the results of the periods in which they occur. The amount accumulated in Other Reserves is reclassified to profit or loss as a reclassification adjustment in the same period or periods during which the hedged cash flows affect profit or loss.
The following table summarizes the Group's production hedged during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, and for the following periods as a consequence of the derivative contracts in force as of March 31, 2023:
Volume
Average
Period
Reference
Type
bbl/d
price US$/bbl
January 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023
ICE BRENT
Zero Premium Collars
9,500
66.05 Put 112.59 Call
April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023
ICE BRENT
Zero Premium Collars
10,000
69.25 Put 110.56 Call
July 1, 2023 - September 30, 2023
ICE BRENT
Zero Premium Collars
5,000
70.00 Put 98.68 Call
October 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023
ICE BRENT
Zero Premium Collars
2,500
70.00 Put 90.70 Call
The table below summarizes the loss on the commodity risk management contracts:
Three-month
Three-month
period ended
period ended
Amounts in US$ '000
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Realized loss on commodity risk management contracts
-
(30,540)
Unrealized loss on commodity risk management contracts
Corresponds to the effect of the change in the estimate of assets retirement obligations.
(b)
Corresponds to two unsuccessful exploratory wells drilled in the Llanos 87 Block (Colombia) and other exploration costs incurred in the Llanos 94 Block (Colombia) for which no additional work was performed.
GeoPark's share capital only consists of common shares. The authorized share capital consists of 5,171,949,000 common shares, par value US$ 0.001 per share. All of the Company issued and outstanding common shares are fully paid and nonassessable.
Cash distributions
On March 8, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of US$ 0.13 per share which was paid on March 31, 2023.
Buyback program
On November 9, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved the renewal of the program to repurchase up to 10% of its shares outstanding or approximately 5,854,285 shares until December 31, 2023. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, the Company purchased 642,048common shares for a total amount of US$ 7,543,000. These transactions have no impact on the Group's results.
Other reserves
Beginning in 2022, GeoPark applies hedge accounting for the derivative financial instruments entered to manage its exposure to oil price risk. Consequently, the Group's derivatives that hedge cash flows from the sales of crude oil for periods from January 1, 2023 onwards, are designated and qualify as cash flow hedges and therefore the effective portion of changes in the fair values of these derivative contracts and the income tax relating to those results are recognized in Other Reserve within Equity. The amount accumulated in Other Reserves is reclassified to profit or loss as a reclassification adjustment in the same period or periods during which the hedged cash flows affect profit or loss.
The following table presents the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities measured and recognized at fair value at March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, on a recurring basis:
As of
Amounts in US$ '000
Level 1
Level 2
March 31, 2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Money market funds
5,285
-
5,285
Derivative financial instrument assets
Commodity risk management contracts
-
2,109
2,109
Currency risk management contracts
-
885
885
Total Assets
5,285
2,994
8,279
As of
Amounts in US$ '000
Level 1
Level 2
December 31, 2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Money market funds
242
-
242
Derivative financial instrument assets
Commodity risk management contracts
-
967
967
Total Assets
242
967
1,209
Liabilities
Derivative financial instrument liabilities
Commodity risk management contracts
-
19
19
Total Liabilities
-
19
19
There were no transfers between Level 2 and 3 during the period. The Group did not measure any financial assets or financial liabilities at fair value on a non-recurring basis as of March 31, 2023.
Fair values of other financial instruments (unrecognized)
The Group also has a number of financial instruments which are not measured at fair value in the balance sheet. For the majority of these instruments, the fair values are not materially different to their carrying amounts, since the interest receivable/payable is either close to current market rates or the instruments are short-term in nature.
Borrowings are comprised of fixed rate debt and are measured at their amortized cost. The Group estimates that the fair value of its financial liabilities is approximately 85% of its carrying amount, including interests accrued as of March 31, 2023. Fair value was calculated based on market price for the Notes and is within Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy.
Capital commitments are detailed in Note 33.2 to the audited Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022. The following updates have taken place during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023:
The Group incurred investments of US$ 9,934,000 to fulfil its commitments, at GeoPark's working interest.
Colombia
The Colombian National Hydrocarbons Agency ("ANH") approved GeoPark's request to extend the exploratory phase in the Llanos 87 Block until May 14, 2023. As of the date of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the investments needed to fullfil the commitments in the block have already been incurred and the ANH approval is pending.
Brazil
The Brazilian National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency ("ANP") approved GeoPark's request to extend the exploratory phase in the POT-T-785 until April 29, 2025.