GeoPark : Form 20-F - Form 6-K

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Note 1

General information

GeoPark Limited (the "Company") is a company incorporated under the laws of Bermuda. The Registered Office address is Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda.

The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "GeoPark") is the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves in Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Ecuador.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 3, 2023.

Basis of Preparation

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of GeoPark Limited are presented in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies applied in the most recent annual consolidated financial statements. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. The amendments and interpretations detailed in the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, that apply for the first time in 2023, do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.

Whenever necessary, certain comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform to changes in presentation in the current period.

Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual profit or loss.

The activities of the Group are not subject to significant seasonal changes.

Estimates

The preparation of interim financial information requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial risk management

The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: currency risk, price risk, credit risk concentration, funding and liquidity risk, interest risk and capital risk. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.