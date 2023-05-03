Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GeoPark Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPRK   BMG383271050

GEOPARK LIMITED

(GPRK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-03 pm EDT
10.16 USD   -2.78%
05:53pGeopark : Form 20-F - Form 6-K
PU
05:01pGeoPark Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share
BU
04:59pGeoPark Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GeoPark : Form 20-F - Form 6-K

05/03/2023 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 20-F

X

Form 40-F

GEOPARK LIMITED

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ITEM

1.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Explanatory Notes for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2023.

GEOPARK LIMITED

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AND EXPLANATORY NOTES

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2023

Table of Contents

GEOPARK LIMITED

MARCH 31, 2023

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Three-month

Three-month

period ended

period ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Amounts in US$ '000

Note

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

REVENUE

3

182,451

249,151

Commodity risk management contracts

4

-

(78,153)

Production and operating costs

5

(52,496)

(80,603)

Geological and geophysical expenses

6

(2,517)

(2,744)

Administrative expenses

7

(9,361)

(9,946)

Selling expenses

8

(2,353)

(1,995)

Depreciation

(27,203)

(21,580)

Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts

10

(10,580)

-

Other (expenses) income

(1,356)

4,512

OPERATING PROFIT

76,585

58,642

Financial expenses

9

(10,920)

(15,452)

Financial income

9

1,092

312

Foreign exchange loss

9

(3,392)

(6,633)

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

63,365

36,869

Income tax expense

(37,108)

(5,865)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

26,257

31,004

Earnings per share (in US$). Basic

0.45

0.52

Earnings per share (in US$). Diluted

0.45

0.51

The above condensed consolidated statement of income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

3

Table of Contents

GEOPARK LIMITED

MARCH 31, 2023

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three-month

Three-month

period ended

period ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Amounts in US$ '000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Profit for the period

26,257

31,004

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences

601

3,987

Profit (Loss) on cash flow hedges

1,142

(3,551)

Income tax (expense) benefit relating to cash flow hedges

(571)

1,243

Other comprehensive profit for the period

1,172

1,679

Total comprehensive profit for the period

27,429

32,683

The above condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

4

Table of Contents

GEOPARK LIMITED

MARCH 31, 2023

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Note

At March 31, 2023

Year ended

Amounts in US$ '000

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

NON CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

10

673,031

666,879

Right-of-use assets

36,834

37,011

Prepayments and other receivables

127

121

Other financial assets

13,300

12,877

Deferred income tax asset

18,365

18,943

TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS

741,657

735,831

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

18,781

14,434

Trade receivables

56,672

71,794

Prepayments and other receivables

19,767

22,106

Derivative financial instrument assets

15

2,994

967

Cash and cash equivalents

145,373

128,843

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

243,587

238,144

TOTAL ASSETS

985,244

973,975

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

11

58

58

Share premium

133,844

134,798

Reserves

55,543

61,876

Accumulated losses

(60,021)

(81,147)

TOTAL EQUITY

129,424

115,585

LIABILITIES

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

Borrowings

12

485,933

485,114

Lease liabilities

23,069

22,051

Provisions and other long-term liabilities

13

54,883

51,947

Deferred income tax liability

77,336

70,123

TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

641,221

629,235

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Borrowings

12

5,653

12,528

Lease liabilities

10,186

10,000

Derivative financial instrument liabilities

15

-

19

Current income tax liability

85,079

65,002

Trade and other payables

14

113,681

141,606

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

214,599

229,155

TOTAL LIABILITIES

855,820

858,390

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

985,244

973,975

The above condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

5

Table of Contents

GEOPARK LIMITED

MARCH 31, 2023

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to owners of the Company

Share

Share

Other

Translation

Accumulated

Amount in US$ '000

Capital

Premium

Reserve

Reserve

losses

Total

Equity at January 1, 2022

60

169,220

97,261

(13,707)

(314,779)

(61,945)

Comprehensive income:

Profit for the three-month period

-

-

-

-

31,004

31,004

Other comprehensive (loss) profit for the period

-

-

(2,308)

3,987

-

1,679

Total comprehensive (loss) profit for the period ended March 31, 2022

-

-

(2,308)

3,987

31,004

32,683

Transactions with owners:

Share-based payment

-

125

-

-

901

1,026

Repurchase of shares

-

(3,123)

-

-

-

(3,123)

Cash distribution

-

-

(4,847)

-

-

(4,847)

Total transactions with owners for the period ended March 31, 2022

-

(2,998)

(4,847)

-

901

(6,944)

Balance at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

60

166,222

90,106

(9,720)

(282,874)

(36,206)

Balance at January 1, 2023

58

134,798

73,462

(11,586)

(81,147)

115,585

Comprehensive income:

Profit for the three-month period

-

-

-

-

26,257

26,257

Other comprehensive profit for the period

-

-

571

601

-

1,172

Total comprehensive profit for the period ended March 31, 2023

-

-

571

601

26,257

27,429

Transactions with owners:

Share-based payment

1

6,588

-

-

(5,131)

1,458

Repurchase of shares

(1)

(7,542)

-

-

-

(7,543)

Cash distribution

-

-

(7,505)

-

-

(7,505)

Total transactions with owners for the period ended March 31, 2023

-

(954)

(7,505)

-

(5,131)

(13,590)

Balance at March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)

58

133,844

66,528

(10,985)

(60,021)

129,424

The above condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

Three-month

Three-month

period ended

period ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Amounts in US$ '000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit for the period

26,257

31,004

Adjustments for:

Income tax expense

37,108

5,865

Depreciation

27,203

21,580

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

7

Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts

10,580

-

Amortization of other long-term liabilities

(31)

(47)

Accrual of borrowing interests

7,694

10,335

Borrowings cancellation costs

-

819

Unwinding of long-term liabilities

1,544

1,225

Accrual of share-based payment

1,458

1,026

Foreign exchange loss

3,392

6,633

Unrealized loss on commodity risk management contracts

-

47,613

Income tax paid

(6,002)

(967)

Change in working capital

(17,280)

(35,355)

Cash flows from operating activities - net

91,923

89,738

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(44,959)

(39,407)

Proceeds from disposal of long-term assets

-

14,425

Cash flows used in investing activities - net

(44,959)

(24,982)

Cash flows from financing activities

Principal paid

-

(23,111)

Interest paid

(13,750)

(19,246)

Borrowings cancellation costs paid

-

(802)

Lease payments

(1,900)

(1,782)

Repurchase of shares

(7,543)

(3,123)

Cash distribution

(7,505)

(4,847)

Cash flows used in financing activities - net

(30,698)

(52,911)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

16,266

11,845

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

128,843

100,604

Currency translation differences

264

1,690

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

145,373

114,139

Ending Cash and cash equivalents are specified as follows:

Cash at bank and bank deposits

145,361

114,126

Cash in hand

12

13

Cash and cash equivalents

145,373

114,139

The above condensed consolidated statement of cash flow should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

7

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Note 1

General information

GeoPark Limited (the "Company") is a company incorporated under the laws of Bermuda. The Registered Office address is Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda.

The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "GeoPark") is the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves in Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Ecuador.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 3, 2023.

Basis of Preparation

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of GeoPark Limited are presented in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies applied in the most recent annual consolidated financial statements. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. The amendments and interpretations detailed in the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, that apply for the first time in 2023, do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.

Whenever necessary, certain comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform to changes in presentation in the current period.

Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual profit or loss.

The activities of the Group are not subject to significant seasonal changes.

Estimates

The preparation of interim financial information requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial risk management

The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: currency risk, price risk, credit risk concentration, funding and liquidity risk, interest risk and capital risk. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.

8

Note 1 (Continued)

Financial risk management (Continued)

The Group is continually reviewing its exposure to the current market conditions and adjusting the capital expenditures program which remains flexible, quickly adaptable and expandable as oil and gas prices increase. The Group also continues to add new oil hedges, increasing its price risk protection within the upcoming four quarters. GeoPark maintained a cash position of US$ 145,373,000 and has available US$ 87,900,000in uncommitted credit lines as of March 31, 2023.

Subsidiary undertakings

The following chart illustrates the main companies of the Group structure as of March 31, 2023:

(1) GeoPark Ecuador S.A. holds 50% working interest in the consortiums that operate the Espejo and Perico Blocks.

Details of the subsidiaries and joint operations of the Group are set out in Note 21 to the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, the following change took place:

The merger process between GeoPark Colombia S.A.S., GeoPark Colombia E&P S.A. and Petrodorado South America S.A., with GeoPark Colombia S.A.S. being the surviving company, was approved by the relevant Colombian authorities and the merger became effective as of its registration in the Public Registry of the Chamber of Commerce of Bogota on January 27, 2023.

9

Note 2

Segment Information

Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker. The chief operating decision-maker, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the Executive Committee. This committee is integrated by the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Technical Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Strategy, Sustainability and Legal Officer and Chief People Officer. This committee reviews the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources. Management has determined the operating segments based on these reports. The committee considers the business from a geographic perspective.

The Executive Committee assesses the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit (loss) for the period (determined as if IFRS 16 Leases has not been adopted), before net finance cost, income tax, depreciation, amortization, certain non-cash items such as impairments and write-offs of unsuccessful exploration efforts, accrual of share-based payment, unrealized result on commodity risk management contracts, geological and geophysical expenses allocated to capitalized projects, and other non-recurring events. Other information provided to the Executive Committee is measured in a manner consistent with that in the consolidated financial statements.

Three-month period ended March 31, 2023:

Amounts in US$ '000

Total

Colombia

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Corporate

Revenue

182,451

170,900

4,461

3,254

-

3,044

792

Sale of crude oil

175,114

170,717

1,241

112

-

3,044

-

Sale of purchased crude oil

792

-

-

-

-

-

792

Sale of gas

6,545

183

3,220

3,142

-

-

-

Production and operating costs

(52,496)

(47,389)

(2,101)

(985)

-

(1,342)

(679)

Royalties

(7,180)

(6,762)

(159)

(259)

-

-

-

Economic rights

(16,112)

(16,112)

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based payment

(25)

(25)

-

-

-

-

-

Operating costs

(29,179)

(24,490)

(1,942)

(726)

-

(1,342)

(679)

Depreciation

(27,203)

(22,527)

(2,784)

(551)

(6)

(1,334)

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA

114,923

113,537

1,474

1,572

(653)

958

(1,965)

Three-month period ended March 31, 2022:

Amounts in US$ '000

Total

Colombia

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Corporate

Revenue

249,151

234,493

6,721

5,975

1,962

-

-

Sale of crude oil

238,996

233,974

3,124

234

1,664

-

-

Sale of gas

10,155

519

3,597

5,741

298

-

-

Production and operating costs

(80,603)

(73,364)

(3,958)

(1,702)

(1,579)

-

-

Royalties

(14,792)

(13,774)

(264)

(481)

(273)

-

-

Economic rights

(43,248)

(43,248)

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based payment

(118)

(104)

(15)

-

1

-

-

Operating costs

(22,445)

(16,238)

(3,679)

(1,221)

(1,307)

-

-

Depreciation

(21,580)

(17,403)

(3,312)

(754)

(101)

(9)

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA

122,567

121,776

2,123

3,594

(1,701)

(451)

(2,774)

Total Assets

Total

Colombia

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Corporate

March 31, 2023

985,244

840,958

61,205

31,811

1,187

36,232

13,851

December 31, 2022

973,975

797,390

63,379

34,329

1,296

35,690

41,891

10

Note 2 (Continued)

Segment Information (Continued)

A reconciliation of total Adjusted EBITDA to total Profit before income tax is provided as follows:

Three-month

Three-month

period ended

period ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA

114,923

122,567

Unrealized loss on commodity risk management contracts

-

(47,613)

Depreciation (a)

(27,203)

(21,580)

Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts

(10,580)

-

Share-based payment

(1,458)

(1,026)

Lease accounting - IFRS 16

1,900

1,782

Others (b)

(997)

4,512

Operating profit

76,585

58,642

Financial expenses

(10,920)

(15,452)

Financial income

1,092

312

Foreign exchange loss

(3,392)

(6,633)

Profit before tax

63,365

36,869

(a) Net of capitalized costs for oil stock included in Inventories. Depreciation for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, includes US$ 486,000 (US$ 539,000 in 2022) generated by assets not related to production activities.
(b) Includes allocation to capitalized projects. In 2022, it also includes the gain from the sale of the Aguada Baguales, El Porvenir and Puesto Touquet Blocks in Argentina.

Note 3

Revenue

Three-month

Three-month

period ended

period ended

Amounts in US$ '000

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Sale of crude oil

175,114

238,996

Sale of purchased crude oil

792

-

Sale of gas

6,545

10,155

182,451

249,151

11

Note 4

Commodity risk management contracts

The Group has entered into derivative financial instruments to manage its exposure to oil price risk. These derivatives are zero-premium collars and were placed with major financial institutions and commodity traders. The Group entered into the derivatives under ISDA Master Agreements and Credit Support Annexes, which provide credit lines for collateral posting thus alleviating possible liquidity needs under the instruments and protect the Group from potential non-performance risk by its counterparties.

The Group's derivatives that hedge cash flows from the sales of crude oil for periods through December 31, 2022, are accounted for as non-hedge derivatives and therefore all changes in the fair values of these derivative contracts are recognized immediately as gains or losses in the results of the periods in which they occur.

The Group's derivatives that hedge cash flows from the sales of crude oil for periods from January 1, 2023 onwards, are designated and qualify as cash flow hedges. The effective portion of changes in the fair values of these derivative contracts are recognized in Other Reserve within Equity. The gain or loss relating to the ineffective portion, if any, is recognized immediately as gains or losses in the results of the periods in which they occur. The amount accumulated in Other Reserves is reclassified to profit or loss as a reclassification adjustment in the same period or periods during which the hedged cash flows affect profit or loss.

The following table summarizes the Group's production hedged during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, and for the following periods as a consequence of the derivative contracts in force as of March 31, 2023:

Volume

Average

Period

Reference

Type

bbl/d

price US$/bbl

January 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023

ICE BRENT

Zero Premium Collars

9,500

66.05 Put 112.59 Call

April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023

ICE BRENT

Zero Premium Collars

10,000

69.25 Put 110.56 Call

July 1, 2023 - September 30, 2023

ICE BRENT

Zero Premium Collars

5,000

70.00 Put 98.68 Call

October 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023

ICE BRENT

Zero Premium Collars

2,500

70.00 Put 90.70 Call

The table below summarizes the loss on the commodity risk management contracts:

Three-month

Three-month

period ended

period ended

Amounts in US$ '000

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Realized loss on commodity risk management contracts

-

(30,540)

Unrealized loss on commodity risk management contracts

-

(47,613)

Total

-

(78,153)

12

Note 5

Production and operating costs

Three-month

Three-month

period ended

period ended

Amounts in US$ '000

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Staff costs

3,111

3,497

Share-based payment

25

118

Royalties

7,180

14,792

Economic rights

16,112

43,248

Well and facilities maintenance

5,373

4,787

Operation and maintenance

1,632

1,785

Consumables

7,645

5,313

Equipment rental

1,215

2,387

Transportation costs

1,542

981

Field camp

1,205

995

Safety and insurance costs

727

1,088

Personnel transportation

760

601

Consultant fees

486

322

Gas plant costs

549

682

Non-operated blocks costs

4,501

1,262

Crude oil stock variation

(1,159)

(2,332)

Purchased crude oil

679

-

Other costs

913

1,077

52,496

80,603

Note 6

Geological and geophysical expenses

Three-month

Three-month

period ended

period ended

Amounts in US$ '000

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Staff costs

1,987

1,972

Share-based payment

80

(137)

Communication and IT costs

477

662

Consultant fees

203

102

Allocation to capitalized project

(359)

-

Other services

129

145

2,517

2,744

13

Note 7

Administrative expenses

Three-month

Three-month

period ended

period ended

Amounts in US$ '000

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Staff costs

5,696

6,076

Share-based payment

1,353

1,045

Consultant fees

1,955

1,657

Safety and insurance costs

1,124

930

Travel expenses

491

173

Non-operated blocks expenses

326

213

Director fees and allowance

200

693

Communication and IT costs

567

701

Allocation to joint operations

(3,142)

(2,269)

Other administrative expenses

791

727

9,361

9,946

Note 8

Selling expenses

Three-month

Three-month

period ended

period ended

Amounts in US$ '000

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Transportation

1,435

1,378

Selling taxes and other

918

617

2,353

1,995

Note 9

Financial results

Three-month

Three-month

period ended

period ended

Amounts in US$ '000

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Financial expenses

Bank charges and other financial costs

(1,682)

(3,037)

Borrowings cancellation costs

-

(819)

Interest and amortization of debt issue costs

(7,694)

(10,371)

Unwinding of long-term liabilities

(1,544)

(1,225)

(10,920)

(15,452)

Financial income

Interest received

1,092

312

1,092

312

Foreign exchange gains and losses

Foreign exchange loss

(4,277)

(6,633)

Unrealized result on currency risk management contracts

885

-

(3,392)

(6,633)

Total financial results

(13,220)

(21,773)

14

Note 10

Property, plant and equipment

Furniture,

Exploration

equipment

Production

Buildings

and

Oil & gas

and

facilities and

and

Construction

evaluation

Amounts in US$ '000

properties

vehicles

machinery

improvements

in progress

assets

Total

Cost at January 1, 2022

957,932

18,421

201,177

11,662

27,204

100,470

1,316,866

Additions

(2,647)

(a)

186

-

5

29,761

9,455

36,760

Transfers

30,058

14

1,547

-

(25,017)

(6,602)

-

Currency translation differences

7,472

98

593

17

45

48

8,273

Disposals

-

(7)

(26)

-

-

-

(33)

Cost at March 31, 2022

992,815

18,712

203,291

11,684

31,993

103,371

1,361,866

Cost at January 1, 2023

1,079,257

19,093

222,727

11,027

16,480

113,041

1,461,625

Additions

1,340

(a)

225

12

3

25,434

15,466

42,480

Transfers

24,034

-

2,943

5

(24,361)

(2,621)

-

Currency translation differences

1,208

16

96

3

7

8

1,338

Disposals

-

(44)

-

-

-

-

(44)

Write-offs

-

-

-

-

-

(10,580)

(b)

(10,580)

Cost at March 31, 2023

1,105,839

19,290

225,778

11,038

17,560

115,314

1,494,819

Depreciation and write-down at January 1, 2022

(563,157)

(16,377)

(116,617)

(6,668)

-

-

(702,819)

Depreciation

(16,384)

(367)

(2,914)

(172)

-

-

(19,837)

Currency translation differences

(6,334)

(85)

(593)

(17)

-

-

(7,029)

Disposals

-

6

20

-

-

-

26

Depreciation and write-down at March 31, 2022

(585,875)

(16,823)

(120,104)

(6,857)

-

-

(729,659)

Depreciation and write-down at January 1, 2023

(642,280)

(16,799)

(129,073)

(6,594)

-

-

(794,746)

Depreciation

(22,175)

(339)

(3,251)

(147)

-

-

(25,912)

Currency translation differences

(1,061)

(14)

(96)

(3)

-

-

(1,174)

Disposals

-

44

-

-

-

-

44

Depreciation and write-down at March 31, 2023

(665,516)

(17,108)

(132,420)

(6,744)

-

-

(821,788)

Carrying amount at March 31, 2022

406,940

1,889

83,187

4,827

31,993

103,371

632,207

Carrying amount at March 31, 2023

440,323

2,182

93,358

4,294

17,560

115,314

673,031

(a) Corresponds to the effect of the change in the estimate of assets retirement obligations.
(b) Corresponds to two unsuccessful exploratory wells drilled in the Llanos 87 Block (Colombia) and other exploration costs incurred in the Llanos 94 Block (Colombia) for which no additional work was performed.

15

Note 11

Equity

Share capital

At

Year ended

Issued share capital

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Common stock (US$ '000)

58

58

The share capital is distributed as follows:

Common shares, of nominal US$ 0.001

57,596,400

57,621,998

Total common shares in issue

57,596,400

57,621,998

Authorized share capital

US$ per share

0.001

0.001

Number of common shares (US$ 0.001 each)

5,171,949,000

5,171,949,000

Amount in US$

5,171,949

5,171,949

GeoPark's share capital only consists of common shares. The authorized share capital consists of 5,171,949,000 common shares, par value US$ 0.001 per share. All of the Company issued and outstanding common shares are fully paid and nonassessable.

Cash distributions

On March 8, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of US$ 0.13 per share which was paid on March 31, 2023.

Buyback program

On November 9, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved the renewal of the program to repurchase up to 10% of its shares outstanding or approximately 5,854,285 shares until December 31, 2023. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, the Company purchased 642,048common shares for a total amount of US$ 7,543,000. These transactions have no impact on the Group's results.

Other reserves

Beginning in 2022, GeoPark applies hedge accounting for the derivative financial instruments entered to manage its exposure to oil price risk. Consequently, the Group's derivatives that hedge cash flows from the sales of crude oil for periods from January 1, 2023 onwards, are designated and qualify as cash flow hedges and therefore the effective portion of changes in the fair values of these derivative contracts and the income tax relating to those results are recognized in Other Reserve within Equity. The amount accumulated in Other Reserves is reclassified to profit or loss as a reclassification adjustment in the same period or periods during which the hedged cash flows affect profit or loss.

16

Note 12

Borrowings

The outstanding amounts are as follows:

At

Year ended

Amounts in US$ '000

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

2027 Notes

491,586

497,642

491,586

497,642

Classified as follows:

Current

5,653

12,528

Non-Current

485,933

485,114

Note 13

Provisions and other long-term liabilities

The outstanding amounts are as follows:

At

Year ended

Amounts in US$ '000

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Assets retirement obligation

42,708

40,903

Deferred income

756

757

Other

11,419

10,287

54,883

51,947

Note 14

Trade and other payables

The outstanding amounts are as follows:

At

Year ended

Amounts in US$ '000

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Trade payables

88,496

102,125

To be paid to co-venturers

2,524

2,815

Customer advance payments

350

481

Staff costs to be paid

10,420

9,306

Royalties to be paid

3,142

9,403

V.A.T.

2,184

8,513

Taxes and other debts to be paid

6,565

8,963

113,681

141,606

Classified as follows:

Current

113,681

141,606

Non-Current

-

-

17

Note 15

Fair value measurement of financial instruments

Fair value hierarchy

The following table presents the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities measured and recognized at fair value at March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, on a recurring basis:

As of

Amounts in US$ '000

Level 1

Level 2

March 31, 2023

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Money market funds

5,285

-

5,285

Derivative financial instrument assets

Commodity risk management contracts

-

2,109

2,109

Currency risk management contracts

-

885

885

Total Assets

5,285

2,994

8,279

As of

Amounts in US$ '000

Level 1

Level 2

December 31, 2022

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Money market funds

242

-

242

Derivative financial instrument assets

Commodity risk management contracts

-

967

967

Total Assets

242

967

1,209

Liabilities

Derivative financial instrument liabilities

Commodity risk management contracts

-

19

19

Total Liabilities

-

19

19

There were no transfers between Level 2 and 3 during the period. The Group did not measure any financial assets or financial liabilities at fair value on a non-recurring basis as of March 31, 2023.

Fair values of other financial instruments (unrecognized)

The Group also has a number of financial instruments which are not measured at fair value in the balance sheet. For the majority of these instruments, the fair values are not materially different to their carrying amounts, since the interest receivable/payable is either close to current market rates or the instruments are short-term in nature.

Borrowings are comprised of fixed rate debt and are measured at their amortized cost. The Group estimates that the fair value of its financial liabilities is approximately 85% of its carrying amount, including interests accrued as of March 31, 2023. Fair value was calculated based on market price for the Notes and is within Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy.

18

Note 16

Capital commitments

Capital commitments are detailed in Note 33.2 to the audited Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022. The following updates have taken place during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023:

The Group incurred investments of US$ 9,934,000 to fulfil its commitments, at GeoPark's working interest.

Colombia

The Colombian National Hydrocarbons Agency ("ANH") approved GeoPark's request to extend the exploratory phase in the Llanos 87 Block until May 14, 2023. As of the date of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the investments needed to fullfil the commitments in the block have already been incurred and the ANH approval is pending.

Brazil

The Brazilian National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency ("ANP") approved GeoPark's request to extend the exploratory phase in the POT-T-785 until April 29, 2025.

19

Attachments

Disclaimer

Geopark Limited published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 21:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GEOPARK LIMITED
05:53pGeopark : Form 20-F - Form 6-K
PU
05:01pGeoPark Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share
BU
04:59pGeoPark Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/12GeoPark Limited Announces Production Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
04/11GeoPark Announces First Quarter 2023 Operational Update
BU
04/11Tranche Update on GeoPark Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 9, 2022.
CI
04/11GeoPark Limited Reports Consolidated Production Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
04/11GeoPark Limited Provides Production Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
03/30GeoPark Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022
BU
03/17Fitch Affirms Hunt Oil Peru at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEOPARK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 872 M - -
Net income 2023 198 M - -
Net Debt 2023 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,97x
Yield 2023 5,02%
Capitalization 607 M 607 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart GEOPARK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GeoPark Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEOPARK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,16 $
Average target price 18,88 $
Spread / Average Target 85,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Ocampo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Veronica Davila Chief Financial Officer
Sylvia Escovar Gómez Chairman
Augusto Zubillaga Chief Technical Officer
Sabrina Garcia Manager-Information Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEOPARK LIMITED-32.36%631
CHEVRON CORPORATION-10.84%316 860
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.41%124 254
CNOOC LIMITED26.65%76 593
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-13.83%69 734
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.70%66 191
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer