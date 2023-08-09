Form 20-F
Table of Contents
GEOPARK LIMITED
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ITEM
1.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Explanatory Notes for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023.
Table of Contents
GEOPARK LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AND EXPLANATORY NOTES
For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2023
Table of Contents
GEOPARK LIMITED
JUNE 30, 2023
CONTENTS
Page
3
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
4
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
5
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
6
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
7
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
8
Explanatory Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
2
Table of Contents
GEOPARK LIMITED
JUNE 30, 2023
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Three-month
Three-month
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Amounts in US$ ´000
Note
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
REVENUE
3
182,326
311,229
364,777
560,380
Commodity risk management contracts
4
-
(15,523)
-
(93,676)
Production and operating costs
5
(60,689)
(115,063)
(113,185)
(195,666)
Geological and geophysical expenses
6
(2,543)
(2,953)
(5,060)
(5,697)
Administrative expenses
7
(11,341)
(10,834)
(20,702)
(20,780)
Selling expenses
8
(2,223)
(1,173)
(4,576)
(3,168)
Depreciation
(29,357)
(23,204)
(56,560)
(44,784)
Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts
10
(1,613)
-
(12,193)
-
Other (expenses) income
(5,051)
882
(6,407)
5,394
OPERATING PROFIT
69,509
143,361
146,094
202,003
Financial expenses
9
(11,240)
(16,614)
(22,160)
(32,066)
Financial income
9
1,720
1,128
2,812
1,440
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
9
(9,582)
7,087
(12,974)
454
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
50,407
134,962
113,772
171,831
Income tax expense
(16,657)
(67,101)
(53,765)
(72,966)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
33,750
67,861
60,007
98,865
Earnings per share (in US$). Basic
0.59
1.13
1.04
1.65
Earnings per share (in US$). Diluted
0.59
1.12
1.04
1.63
The above condensed consolidated statement of income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
3
Table of Contents
GEOPARK LIMITED
JUNE 30, 2023
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three-month
Three-month
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Amounts in US$ ´000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Profit for the period
33,750
67,861
60,007
98,865
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences
731
(2,788)
1,332
1,199
(Loss) Profit on cash flow hedges
(58)
(696)
1,084
(4,247)
Income tax benefit (expense) relating to cash flow hedges
29
243
(542)
1,486
Other comprehensive profit (loss) for the period
702
(3,241)
1,874
(1,562)
Total comprehensive profit for the period
34,452
64,620
61,881
97,303
The above condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
4
Table of Contents
GEOPARK LIMITED
JUNE 30, 2023
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Note
At June 30, 2023
Year ended
Amounts in US$ ´000
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
10
685,957
666,879
Right-of-use assets
34,357
37,011
Prepayments and other receivables
140
121
Other financial assets
13,939
12,877
Deferred income tax asset
22,303
18,943
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
756,696
735,831
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
18,710
14,434
Trade receivables
56,067
71,794
Prepayments and other receivables
23,276
22,106
Derivative financial instrument assets
15
2,051
967
Cash and cash equivalents
86,422
128,843
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
186,526
238,144
TOTAL ASSETS
943,222
973,975
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
11
57
58
Share premium
123,016
134,798
Reserves
48,867
61,876
Accumulated losses
(24,654)
(81,147)
TOTAL EQUITY
147,286
115,585
LIABILITIES
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Borrowings
12
486,757
485,114
Lease liabilities
25,535
22,051
Provisions and other long-term liabilities
13
58,973
51,947
Deferred income tax liability
52,657
70,123
TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
623,922
629,235
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Borrowings
12
12,528
12,528
Lease liabilities
9,351
10,000
Derivative financial instrument liabilities
15
-
19
Current income tax liability
44,981
65,002
Trade and other payables
14
105,154
141,606
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
172,014
229,155
TOTAL LIABILITIES
795,936
858,390
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
943,222
973,975
The above condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
5
Table of Contents
GEOPARK LIMITED
JUNE 30, 2023
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Attributable to owners of the Company
Share
Share
Other
Translation
Accumulated
Amount in US$ '000
Capital
Premium
Reserve
Reserve
losses
Total
Equity at January 1, 2022
60
169,220
97,261
(13,707)
(314,779)
(61,945)
Comprehensive income:
Profit for the six-month period
-
-
-
-
98,865
98,865
Other comprehensive (loss) profit for the period
-
-
(2,761)
1,199
-
(1,562)
Total comprehensive (loss) profit for the period ended June 30, 2022
-
-
(2,761)
1,199
98,865
97,303
Transactions with owners:
Share-based payment
1
534
-
-
2,858
3,393
Repurchase of shares
(1)
(9,478)
-
-
-
(9,479)
Cash distribution
-
-
(9,656)
-
-
(9,656)
Total transactions with owners for the period ended June 30, 2022
-
(8,944)
(9,656)
-
2,858
(15,742)
Balance at June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)
60
160,276
84,844
(12,508)
(213,056)
19,616
Equity at January 1, 2023
58
134,798
73,462
(11,586)
(81,147)
115,585
Comprehensive income:
Profit for the six-month period
-
-
-
-
60,007
60,007
Other comprehensive profit for the period
-
-
542
1,332
-
1,874
Total comprehensive profit for the period ended June 30, 2023
-
-
542
1,332
60,007
61,881
Transactions with owners:
Share-based payment
1
6,870
-
-
(3,514)
3,357
Repurchase of shares
(2)
(18,652)
-
-
-
(18,654)
Cash distribution
-
-
(14,883)
-
-
(14,883)
Total transactions with owners for the period ended June 30, 2023
(1)
(11,782)
(14,883)
-
(3,514)
(30,180)
Balance at June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)
57
123,016
59,121
(10,254)
(24,654)
147,286
The above condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
6
Table of Contents
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Amounts in US$ '000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit for the period
60,007
98,865
Adjustments for:
Income tax expense
53,765
72,966
Depreciation
56,560
44,784
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
338
8
Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts
12,193
-
Amortization of other long-term liabilities
(73)
(89)
Accrual of borrowing interests
15,393
19,817
Borrowings cancellation costs
-
3,037
Unwinding of long-term liabilities
3,288
3,246
Accrual of share-based payment
3,357
3,393
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
15,883
(454)
Unrealized loss on commodity risk management contracts
-
26,529
Income tax paid
(94,219)
(12,348)
Change in working capital
(28,787)
(46,812)
Cash flows from operating activities - net
97,705
212,942
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(88,347)
(71,843)
Proceeds from disposal of long-term assets
-
14,425
Cash flows used in investing activities - net
(88,347)
(57,418)
Cash flows from financing activities
Principal paid
-
(84,167)
Interest paid
(13,750)
(19,309)
Borrowings cancellation and other costs paid
-
(8,300)
Lease payments
(5,093)
(3,956)
Repurchase of shares
(18,654)
(9,479)
Cash distribution
(14,883)
(9,656)
Cash flows used in financing activities - net
(52,380)
(134,867)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(43,022)
20,657
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
128,843
100,604
Currency translation differences
601
1,246
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
86,422
122,507
Ending Cash and cash equivalents are specified as follows:
Cash at bank and bank deposits
86,410
122,498
Cash in hand
12
9
Cash and cash equivalents
86,422
122,507
The above condensed consolidated statement of cash flow should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
7
Table of Contents
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Note 1
General information
GeoPark Limited (the "Company") is a company incorporated under the laws of Bermuda. The Registered Office address is Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda.
The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "GeoPark") is the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves in Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Ecuador.
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 8, 2023.
Basis of Preparation
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of GeoPark Limited are presented in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies applied in the most recent annual consolidated financial statements. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. The amendments and interpretations detailed in the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, that apply for the first time in 2023, do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.
Whenever necessary, certain comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform to changes in presentation in the current period.
Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual profit or loss.
The activities of the Group are not subject to significant seasonal changes.
Estimates
The preparation of interim financial information requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
In preparing these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Financial risk management
The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: currency risk, price risk, credit risk concentration, funding and liquidity risk, interest risk and capital risk. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.
8
Table of Contents
Note 1 (Continued)
Financial risk management (Continued)
The Group is continually reviewing its exposure to the current market conditions and adjusting the capital expenditures program which remains flexible, quickly adaptable and expandable as oil and gas prices increase. The Group also continues to add new oil hedges, increasing its price risk protection within the upcoming four quarters. GeoPark maintained a cash position of US$ 86,422,000 and has available US$ 133,304,000in uncommitted credit lines as of June 30, 2023.
Subsidiary undertakings
The following chart illustrates the main companies of the Group structure as of June 30, 2023:
|(1)
|GeoPark Ecuador S.A. holds 50% working interest in the consortiums that operate the Espejo and Perico Blocks.
Details of the subsidiaries and joint operations of the Group are set out in Note 21 to the annual consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.
During the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, the following change took place:
|●
|The merger process between GeoPark Colombia S.A.S., GeoPark Colombia E&P S.A. and Petrodorado South America S.A., with GeoPark Colombia S.A.S. being the surviving company, was approved by the relevant Colombian authorities and the merger became effective as of its registration in the Public Registry of the Chamber of Commerce of Bogota on January 27, 2023.
9
Table of Contents
Note 2
Segment Information
Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker. The chief operating decision-maker, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the Executive Committee. This committee is integrated by the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Technical Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Strategy, Sustainability and Legal Officer and Chief People Officer. This committee reviews the Group's internal reporting to assess performance and allocate resources. Management has determined the operating segments based on these reports. The committee considers the business from a geographic perspective.
The Executive Committee assesses the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit (loss) for the period (determined as if IFRS 16 Leases has not been adopted), before net finance cost, income tax, depreciation, amortization, certain non-cash items such as impairments and write-offs of unsuccessful exploration efforts, accrual of share-based payment, unrealized result on commodity risk management contracts, geological and geophysical expenses allocated to capitalized projects, and other non-recurring events. Other information provided to the Executive Committee is measured in a manner consistent with that in the consolidated financial statements.
Six-month period ended June 30, 2023:
Amounts in US$ '000
Total
Colombia
Chile
Brazil
Argentina
Ecuador
Corporate
Revenue
364,777
340,294
7,974
7,487
-
7,073
1,949
Sale of crude oil
348,942
339,912
1,698
259
-
7,073
-
Sale of purchased crude oil
1,949
-
-
-
-
-
1,949
Sale of gas
13,886
382
6,276
7,228
-
-
-
Production and operating costs
(113,185)
(101,210)
(4,045)
(2,136)
-
(4,158)
(1,636)
Royalties
(10,758)
(9,922)
(250)
(586)
-
-
-
Economic rights
(39,562)
(39,562)
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based payment
(259)
(232)
(25)
-
-
(2)
-
Operating costs
(62,606)
(51,494)
(3,770)
(1,550)
-
(4,156)
(1,636)
Depreciation
(56,560)
(47,331)
(5,535)
(1,175)
(11)
(2,506)
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA
218,836
215,623
2,578
3,978
(1,193)
1,449
(3,599)
Six-month period ended June 30, 2022:
Amounts in US$ '000
Total
Colombia
Chile
Brazil
Argentina
Ecuador
Corporate
Revenue
560,380
522,913
15,338
11,720
1,962
3,084
5,363
Sale of crude oil
535,416
521,890
8,293
485
1,664
3,084
-
Sale of purchased crude oil
5,363
-
-
-
-
-
5,363
Sale of gas
19,601
1,023
7,045
11,235
298
-
-
Production and operating costs
(195,666)
(177,067)
(8,761)
(2,898)
(1,579)
(927)
(4,434)
Royalties
(33,555)
(31,740)
(626)
(916)
(273)
-
-
Economic rights
(107,255)
(107,255)
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based payment
(529)
(465)
(65)
-
1
-
-
Operating costs
(54,327)
(37,607)
(8,070)
(1,982)
(1,307)
(927)
(4,434)
Depreciation
(44,784)
(35,879)
(7,176)
(1,518)
(187)
(22)
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA
267,358
261,989
5,448
7,476
(3,827)
883
(4,611)
Total Assets
Total
Colombia
Chile
Brazil
Argentina
Ecuador
Corporate
June 30, 2023
943,222
808,172
56,742
34,317
252
35,413
8,326
December 31, 2022
973,975
797,390
63,379
34,329
1,296
35,690
41,891
10
Table of Contents
Note 2 (Continued)
Segment Information (Continued)
A reconciliation of total Adjusted EBITDA to total Profit before income tax is provided as follows:
Three-month
Three-month
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Adjusted EBITDA
103,913
144,791
218,836
267,358
Unrealized gain (loss) on commodity risk management contracts
-
21,084
-
(26,529)
Depreciation (a)
(29,357)
(23,204)
(56,560)
(44,784)
Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts
(1,613)
-
(12,193)
-
Share-based payment
(1,899)
(2,367)
(3,357)
(3,393)
Lease accounting - IFRS 16
3,193
2,174
5,093
3,956
Others (b)
(4,728)
883
(5,725)
5,395
Operating profit
69,509
143,361
146,094
202,003
Financial expenses
(11,240)
(16,614)
(22,160)
(32,066)
Financial income
1,720
1,128
2,812
1,440
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(9,582)
7,087
(12,974)
454
Profit before tax
50,407
134,962
113,772
171,831
|(a)
|Net of capitalized costs for oil stock included in Inventories. Depreciation for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, includes US$ 938,000 (US$ 1,023,000 in 2022) generated by assets not related to production activities. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, the amount included in depreciation is US$ 452,000 (US$ 484,000 in 2022).
|(b)
|Includes allocation to capitalized projects. In 2022, it also includes the gain from the sale of the Aguada Baguales, El Porvenir and Puesto Touquet Blocks in Argentina.
Note 3
Revenue
Three-month
Three-month
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
Amounts in US$ '000
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Sale of crude oil
173,828
296,420
348,942
535,416
Sale of purchased crude oil
1,157
5,363
1,949
5,363
Sale of gas
7,341
9,446
13,886
19,601
182,326
311,229
364,777
560,380
11
Table of Contents
Note 4
Commodity risk management contracts
The Group has entered into derivative financial instruments to manage its exposure to oil price risk. These derivatives are zero-premium collars and were placed with major financial institutions and commodity traders. The Group entered into the derivatives under ISDA Master Agreements and Credit Support Annexes, which provide credit lines for collateral posting thus alleviating possible liquidity needs under the instruments and protect the Group from potential non-performance risk by its counterparties.
The Group's derivatives that hedge cash flows from the sales of crude oil for periods through December 31, 2022, are accounted for as non-hedge derivatives and therefore all changes in the fair values of these derivative contracts are recognized immediately as gains or losses in the results of the periods in which they occur.
The Group's derivatives that hedge cash flows from the sales of crude oil for periods from January 1, 2023 onwards, are designated and qualify as cash flow hedges. The effective portion of changes in the fair values of these derivative contracts are recognized in Other Reserve within Equity. The gain or loss relating to the ineffective portion, if any, is recognized immediately as gains or losses in the results of the periods in which they occur. The amount accumulated in Other Reserves is reclassified to profit or loss as a reclassification adjustment in the same period or periods during which the hedged cash flows affect profit or loss.
The following table summarizes the Group's production hedged during the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, and for the following periods as a consequence of the derivative contracts in force as of June 30, 2023:
Volume
Average
Period
Reference
Type
bbl/d
price US$/bbl
January 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023
ICE BRENT
Zero Premium Collars
9,500
66.05 Put 112.59 Call
April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023
ICE BRENT
Zero Premium Collars
10,000
69.25 Put 110.56 Call
July 1, 2023 - September 30, 2023
ICE BRENT
Zero Premium Collars
9,000
70.00 Put 94.69 Call
October 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023
ICE BRENT
Zero Premium Collars
6,000
69.17 Put 90.25 Call
January 1, 2024 - March 31, 2024
ICE BRENT
Zero Premium Collars
1,000
65.00 Put 82.00 Call
The table below summarizes the loss on the commodity risk management contracts:
Three-month
Three-month
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Realized loss on commodity risk management contracts
-
(36,607)
-
(67,147)
Unrealized gain (loss) on commodity risk management contracts
-
21,084
-
(26,529)
Total
-
(15,523)
-
(93,676)
12
Table of Contents
Note 5
Production and operating costs
Three-month
Three-month
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
Amounts in US$ '000
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Staff costs
3,996
3,453
7,107
6,950
Share-based payment
234
411
259
529
Royalties
3,578
18,763
10,758
33,555
Economic rights
23,450
64,007
39,562
107,255
Well and facilities maintenance
6,001
5,166
11,374
9,953
Operation and maintenance
2,049
1,647
3,681
3,432
Consumables
8,454
4,768
16,099
10,081
Equipment rental
552
1,881
1,767
4,268
Transportation costs
1,421
994
2,963
1,975
Field camp
1,619
904
2,824
1,899
Safety and insurance costs
1,095
1,012
1,822
2,100
Personnel transportation
918
630
1,678
1,231
Consultant fees
473
753
959
1,075
Gas plant costs
428
416
977
1,098
Non-operated blocks costs
5,097
3,443
9,598
4,705
Crude oil stock variation
(116)
1,043
(1,275)
(1,289)
Purchased crude oil
957
4,617
1,636
4,617
Other costs
483
1,155
1,396
2,232
60,689
115,063
113,185
195,666
Note 6
Geological and geophysical expenses
Three-month
Three-month
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
Amounts in US$ '000
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Staff costs
1,849
1,887
3,836
3,859
Share-based payment
166
543
246
406
Communication and IT costs
463
283
940
945
Consultant fees
232
51
435
153
Allocation to capitalized project
(323)
(1)
(682)
(1)
Other services
156
190
285
335
2,543
2,953
5,060
5,697
13
Table of Contents
Note 7
Administrative expenses
Three-month
Three-month
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
Amounts in US$ '000
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Staff costs
6,861
5,741
12,557
11,817
Share-based payment
1,494
1,413
2,847
2,458
Consultant fees
2,567
2,334
4,522
3,991
Safety and insurance costs
854
1,046
1,978
1,976
Travel expenses
611
398
1,102
571
Non-operated blocks expenses
331
83
657
296
Director fees and allowance
201
144
401
837
Communication and IT costs
879
349
1,446
1,050
Allocation to joint operations
(3,156)
(2,124)
(6,298)
(4,393)
Other administrative expenses
699
1,450
1,490
2,177
11,341
10,834
20,702
20,780
Note 8
Selling expenses
Three-month
Three-month
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
Amounts in US$ '000
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Staff costs
133
229
234
448
Share-based payment
5
-
5
-
Transportation
1,438
860
2,873
2,238
Selling taxes and other
647
84
1,464
482
2,223
1,173
4,576
3,168
Note 9
Financial results
Three-month
Three-month
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
Amounts in US$ '000
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Financial expenses
Bank charges and other financial costs
(1,797)
(2,915)
(3,479)
(5,952)
Interest and amortization of debt issue costs
(7,699)
(9,460)
(15,393)
(19,831)
Borrowings cancellation costs
-
(2,218)
-
(3,037)
Unwinding of long-term liabilities
(1,744)
(2,021)
(3,288)
(3,246)
(11,240)
(16,614)
(22,160)
(32,066)
Financial income
Interest received
1,720
1,128
2,812
1,440
1,720
1,128
2,812
1,440
Foreign exchange gains and losses
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(11,606)
7,087
(15,883)
454
Result on currency risk management contracts
2,024
-
2,909
-
(9,582)
7,087
(12,974)
454
Total financial results
(19,102)
(8,399)
(32,322)
(30,172)
14
Table of Contents
Note 10
Property, plant and equipment
Furniture,
Exploration
equipment
Production
Buildings
and
Oil & gas
and
facilities and
and
Construction
evaluation
Amounts in US$ '000
properties
vehicles
machinery
improvements
in progress
assets
Total
Cost at January 1, 2022
957,932
18,421
201,177
11,662
27,204
100,470
1,316,866
Additions
(4,065)
(a)
411
-
-
57,093
19,069
72,508
Disposals
-
(324)
(26)
-
-
-
(350)
Transfers
53,582
14
11,111
23
(56,050)
(8,680)
-
Currency translation differences
2,747
36
218
6
16
18
3,041
Cost at June 30, 2022
1,010,196
18,558
212,480
11,691
28,263
110,877
1,392,065
Cost at January 1, 2023
1,079,257
19,093
222,727
11,027
16,480
113,041
1,461,625
Additions
3,848
(a)
520
12
10
51,367
28,575
84,332
Disposals
-
(1,209)
-
(2,150)
(38)
-
(3,397)
Write-offs
-
-
-
-
-
(12,193)
(b)
(12,193)
Transfers
44,085
-
6,445
5
(45,690)
(4,845)
-
Currency translation differences
3,698
48
295
9
22
24
4,096
Cost at June 30, 2023
1,130,888
18,452
229,479
8,901
22,141
124,602
1,534,463
Depreciation and write-down at January 1, 2022
(563,157)
(16,377)
(116,617)
(6,668)
-
-
(702,819)
Depreciation
(34,607)
(683)
(5,872)
(340)
-
-
(41,502)
Disposals
-
323
19
-
-
-
342
Currency translation differences
(2,262)
(31)
(218)
(6)
-
-
(2,517)
Depreciation and write-down at June 30, 2022
(600,026)
(16,768)
(122,688)
(7,014)
-
-
(746,496)
Depreciation and write-down at January 1, 2023
(642,280)
(16,799)
(129,073)
(6,594)
-
-
(794,746)
Depreciation
(45,643)
(665)
(6,591)
(273)
-
-
(53,172)
Disposals
-
1,182
-
1,877
-
-
3,059
Currency translation differences
(3,299)
(44)
(295)
(9)
-
-
(3,647)
Depreciation and write-down at June 30, 2023
(691,222)
(16,326)
(135,959)
(4,999)
-
-
(848,506)
Carrying amount at June 30, 2022
410,170
1,790
89,792
4,677
28,263
110,877
645,569
Carrying amount at June 30, 2023
439,666
2,126
93,520
3,902
22,141
124,602
685,957
|(a)
|Corresponds to the effect of the change in the estimate of assets retirement obligations.
|(b)
|Corresponds to two unsuccessful exploratory wells drilled in the Llanos 87 Block (Colombia) and other exploration costs incurred in the Llanos 94 and the Coati Blocks (Colombia) for which no additional work was performed.
15
Table of Contents
Note 11
Equity
Share capital
At
Year ended
Issued share capital
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Common stock (US$ ´000)
57
58
The share capital is distributed as follows:
Common shares, of nominal US$ 0.001
56,569,653
57,621,998
Total common shares in issue
56,569,653
57,621,998
Authorized share capital
US$ per share
0.001
0.001
Number of common shares (US$ 0.001 each)
5,171,949,000
5,171,949,000
Amount in US$
5,171,949
5,171,949
GeoPark's share capital only consists of common shares. The authorized share capital consists of 5,171,949,000 common shares, par value US$ 0.001 per share. All of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares are fully paid and nonassessable.
Cash distributions
On March 8, 2023, and May 3, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared cash dividends of US$ 0.13 per share which were paid on March 31, 2023, and May 31, 2023.
Buyback program
On November 9, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved the renewal of the program to repurchase up to 10% of its shares outstanding or approximately 5,854,285 shares until December 31, 2023. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company purchased 1,723,823common shares for a total amount of US$ 18,654,000. These transactions have no impact on the Group's results.
Other reserves
GeoPark applies hedge accounting for the derivative financial instruments entered to manage its exposure to oil price risk. Consequently, the Group's derivatives that hedge cash flows from the sales of crude oil for periods from January 1, 2023 onwards, are designated and qualify as cash flow hedges and, therefore, the effective portion of changes in the fair values of these derivative contracts and the income tax relating to those results are recognized in Other Reserve within Equity. The amount accumulated in Other Reserves is reclassified to profit or loss as a reclassification adjustment in the same period or periods during which the hedged cash flows affect profit or loss. No reclassifications have been made during the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.
16
Table of Contents
Note 12
Borrowings
The outstanding amounts are as follows:
At
Year ended
Amounts in US$ '000
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
2027 Notes
499,285
497,642
499,285
497,642
Classified as follows:
Current
12,528
12,528
Non-Current
486,757
485,114
Note 13
Provisions and other long-term liabilities
The outstanding amounts are as follows:
At
Year ended
Amounts in US$ '000
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets retirement obligation
45,720
40,903
Deferred income
790
757
Other
12,463
10,287
58,973
51,947
Note 14
Trade and other payables
The outstanding amounts are as follows:
At
Year ended
Amounts in US$ '000
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Trade payables
79,374
102,125
To be paid to co-venturers
2,952
2,815
Customer advance payments
-
481
Staff costs to be paid
6,670
9,306
Royalties to be paid
1,964
9,403
V.A.T.
7,482
8,513
Taxes and other debts to be paid
6,712
8,963
105,154
141,606
Classified as follows:
Current
105,154
141,606
Non-Current
-
-
17
Table of Contents
Note 15
Fair value measurement of financial instruments
Fair value hierarchy
The following table presents the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities measured and recognized at fair value at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, on a recurring basis:
At
Amounts in US$ '000
Level 1
Level 2
June 30, 2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Money market funds
324
-
324
Derivative financial instrument assets
Commodity risk management contracts
-
2,051
2,051
Total Assets
324
2,051
2,375
At
Amounts in US$ '000
Level 1
Level 2
December 31, 2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Money market funds
242
-
242
Derivative financial instrument assets
Commodity risk management contracts
-
967
967
Total Assets
242
967
1,209
Liabilities
Derivative financial instrument liabilities
Commodity risk management contracts
-
19
19
Total Liabilities
-
19
19
There were no transfers between Level 2 and 3 during the period. The Group did not measure any financial assets or financial liabilities at fair value on a non-recurring basis as of June 30, 2023.
Fair values of other financial instruments (unrecognized)
The Group also has a number of financial instruments which are not measured at fair value in the balance sheet. For the majority of these instruments, the fair values are not materially different to their carrying amounts, since the interest receivable/payable is either close to current market rates or the instruments are short-term in nature.
Borrowings are comprised of fixed rate debt and are measured at their amortized cost. The Group estimates that the fair value of its financial liabilities is approximately 82% of its carrying amount, including interest accrued as of June 30, 2023. Fair value was calculated based on market price for the Notes and is within Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy.
18
Table of Contents
Note 16
Capital commitments
Capital commitments are detailed in Note 33.2 to the audited Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022. The following updates have taken place during the six-month period ended June 30, 2023:
The Group incurred investments of US$ 19,420,000 to fulfil its commitments, at GeoPark's working interest.
Colombia
The Colombian National Hydrocarbons Agency ("ANH") approved GeoPark's request to extend the exploratory phase in the Llanos 87 Block until May 14, 2023. As of the date of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the investments needed to fullfil the commitments in the block have already been incurred and the ANH approval is pending.
GeoPark drilled one of the two exploratory wells committed in the Llanos 123 Block. This investment requires the approval from the ANH to fulfil the Group's commitment.
Brazil
The Brazilian National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency ("ANP") approved GeoPark's request to extend the exploratory phase in the POT-T-785 until April 29, 2025.
Argentina
On July 5, 2023, the local authority approved the request to suspend the first exploratory period in the Los Parlamentos Block until October 30, 2023.
Note 17
Subsequent events
On August 3, 2023, GeoPark Colombia S.A.S., as borrower, and GeoPark Limited, as guarantor, signed a senior unsecured credit agreement with Banco BTG Pactual S.A. and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. which provides GeoPark with access to up to US$ 80,000,000, with an availability period of fifteen months and final maturity of twenty-four months. The agreement establishes a commitment fee of 1.85% per annum with respect to any undrawn amount and, if drawn, an interest rate of SOFR + 3.70%. "SOFR" (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) is a broad measure of the cost of borrowing cash overnight collateralized by treasury securities. As of the date of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, GeoPark has not withdrawn any amount.
19
Table of Contents
