GeoPark : Fourth Quarter 2021 Operational Update

One rig expected to spud two gas wells in the Jauke/Dicky geological structure, starting March 2022

Ongoing 3D seismic acquisition, targeting to spud first exploration well in 2H2022

Tui 1 exploration well, 6 km southwest of Jandaya 1 well to be spudded in February 2022 In the Espejo block (GeoPark operated, 50% WI) - Oriente basin:

Jandaya 1 exploration well drilled to total depth with testing activities currently underway

Currently drilling the Platanillo Central 1 development well

Second rig contracted and expected to spud within 1H2022

Currently drilling the Indico 4 development well, with testing expected to start in late January 2022

Two drilling rigs contracted for two years targeting development, appraisal and high potential near- field exploration projects adjacent to and on trend with core Llanos 34 block

Recent successful results in Tigui and Jacana, opening new drilling opportunities to be tested in 2022 In the

Three drilling and three workover rigs in operation

Quarterly average oil and gas production of 37,928 boepd, down 4% due to lower gas production

Annual average oil and gas production of 37,602 boepd, within

Bogota, Colombia - January 19, 2022 - GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator today announced its operational update for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 ("4Q2021").

INCLUDING SPUDDING FIRST WELL IN ECUADOR

WITH NINE RIGS OPERATING IN THREE HIGH-POTENTIAL HYDROCARBON BASINS

Free cash flow is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, cash taxes and mandatory debt service payments, and does not include potential cash inflows from the 2022 exploration campaign. Free cash flow yields were calculated using GPRK's market capitalization from January 3 to January 14, 2022. Please refer to the release published on November 10, 2021 for further details.

GeoPark will no longer report production from Argentina after closure of the divestment, expected in late January 2022.

Includes royalties paid in kind in Colombia for approximately 1,119 bopd in 4Q2021. No royalties were paid in kind in Brazil, Chile, or Argentina.

The following table shows production figures for 4Q2021, as compared to 4Q2020:

Breakdown of Quarterly Production by Country

Cash and cash equivalents of $100 million as of December 31, 2021

GeoPark acquired 1.0 million shares in aggregate under its share buyback program, or approximately 1.6% of total outstanding shares for $12.7 million from January 1, 2021 to date, while executing self- funded work programs, and paying down $105 million of debt

Accelerating share buyback program. Acquired 0.6 million shares, or approximately 1% of total outstanding shares for $7.3 million from September 30, 2021 to date

Quarterly Dividend of $0.041 per share, or $2.5 million, paid on December 7, 2021

Cash Generation Allows for Net Debt Reduction and Acceleration of Shareholder Returns

GeoPark intends to use free cash flow for continued deleveraging, incremental shareholder returns through cash dividends and share buybacks, and other corporate purposes, subject to prevailing oil pricing conditions during 2022

Quarterly Production Evolution

(boepd) 4Q2021 3Q2021 2Q2021 1Q2021 4Q2020 Colombia 32,002 31,565 29,571 31,455 31,858 Chile 2,162 2,354 2,584 2,491 3,133 Brazil 1,822 1,791 2,080 1,984 2,167 Argentina 1,942 2,149 2,254 2,201 2,146 Total 37,928 37,859 36,489 38,131 39,304 Oil 33,205 32,844 30,962 32,877 33,238 Gas 4,723 5,015 5,527 5,254 6,066

Oil and Gas Production Update

Consolidated:

Oil and gas production in 4Q2021 was 37,928 boepd. Compared to 4Q2020, oil and gas production decreased by 4%, resulting from lower production in Chile, Brazil, and Argentina.

Oil represented 88% and 85% of total reported production in 4Q2021 and 4Q2020, respectively.

Colombia:

Average net oil and gas production in Colombia reached 32,002 boepd in 4Q2021 compared to 31,858 boepd in 4Q2020 resulting from increased production in the Llanos 34 and CPO-5 blocks, partially offset by lower production in the Platanillo block.

Production and operations in the Platanillo block were affected from mid-October to early November 2021 due to community protests against the Government in the Putumayo basin.

Oil and gas production in main blocks in Colombia:

Llanos 34 block net average production in 4Q2021 increased by 2% to 26,221 bopd (or 58,270 bopd gross), compared to 25,759 bopd (or 57,242 bopd gross) in 4Q2020

CPO-5 block net average production in 4Q2021 increased by 19% to 3,693 bopd (or 12,310 bopd gross), compared to 3,093 bopd (or 10,310 bopd gross) in 4Q2020

Platanillo block average production in 4Q2021 decreased by 33% to 1,668 bopd, compared to 2,499 bopd in 4Q2020. The block is currently producing 2,000 bopd

Ecuador:

Perico block: In December 2021 the Jandaya 1 exploration well was spudded to test an exploration prospect in the northeastern part of the block.

The Jandaya 1 exploration well was drilled and completed to a total depth of 10,975 feet. Testing activities are currently underway.

Following testing activities in the Jandaya 1 well, the operator plans to drill the Tui 1 exploration well, targeting a spud date in February 2022. The Tui 1 exploration well is located in the southern part of the block, approximately 6 km from the Jandaya 1 well.

Espejo block: GeoPark is carrying out the acquisition of 60 sq km of 3D seismic, targeting to spud the first exploration well in 2H2022.

The Espejo and Perico blocks are attractive, low-risk exploration blocks located in Sucumbios Province in the Oriente basin in north-eastern Ecuador. The blocks are adjacent to multiple discoveries and producing fields and have access to existing infrastructure with spare capacity and a well-developed service industry.

3