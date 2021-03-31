Log in
GeoPark Limited    GPRK

GEOPARK LIMITED

(GPRK)
GeoPark : Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

03/31/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador, hereby announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

GeoPark’s Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Support section of the Company’s website at www.geo-park.com. In addition, Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, or its complete 2020 Form 20-F including audited financial statements, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investor relations team.

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the “Investor Support” section on the website at www.geo-park.com.


© Business Wire 2021
