GeoPark : Prices Offering of US$150,000,000 5.500% Senior Notes Due 2027

GEOPARK LIMITED PRICES OFFERING OF

US$150,000,000 5.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

Bogota, Colombia - April 20, 2021 - GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador, announced the pricing of US$150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2027 (the "Notes"). The issue price for the Notes is 101.875% and the yield to maturity of the Notes is 5.117%. The Notes constitute an additional issuance of previously issued US$350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company's 5.500% Notes due 2027. The Notes were offered in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed jointly and severally by GeoPark Chile SpA and GeoPark Colombia S.L.U. The settlement of the Notes offering is expected to take place on April 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds from the Notes offering will be used by the Company to purchase a portion of its outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") through a concurrent tender offer and consent solicitation and for general corporate purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any applicable state securities laws, and will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Unless so registered, the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.