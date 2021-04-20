Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GeoPark Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPRK   BMG383271050

GEOPARK LIMITED

(GPRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GeoPark : Prices Offering of US$150,000,000 5.500% Senior Notes Due 2027

04/20/2021 | 10:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION

GEOPARK LIMITED PRICES OFFERING OF

US$150,000,000 5.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

Bogota, Colombia - April 20, 2021 - GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador, announced the pricing of US$150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2027 (the "Notes"). The issue price for the Notes is 101.875% and the yield to maturity of the Notes is 5.117%. The Notes constitute an additional issuance of previously issued US$350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company's 5.500% Notes due 2027. The Notes were offered in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed jointly and severally by GeoPark Chile SpA and GeoPark Colombia S.L.U. The settlement of the Notes offering is expected to take place on April 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds from the Notes offering will be used by the Company to purchase a portion of its outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") through a concurrent tender offer and consent solicitation and for general corporate purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any applicable state securities laws, and will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Unless so registered, the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS:

Stacy Steimel

ssteimel@geo-park.com

Shareholder Value Director

T: +562 2242 9600

Miguel Bello

mbello@geo-park.com

Market Access Director

T: +562 2242 9600

Diego Gully

dgully@geo-park.com

Investor Relations Director

T: +5411 4312 9400

MEDIA:

Communications Department

communications@geo-park.com

ABOUT GEOPARK

GeoPark is a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina.

For more information, please visit www.geo-park.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often are preceded by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "assumes," "will" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements about the tender offer for the 2024 Notes, the Company's Notes offering and its intended use of proceeds therefrom. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, GeoPark's business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of GeoPark, which could result in GeoPark's expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of GeoPark. Some of the factors that could cause future results to materially differ from recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements are described in GeoPark's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and GeoPark does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, and the potential for variation of actual results from the assumptions on which certain of such forward-looking statements are based, investors should keep in mind that the results, events or developments disclosed in any forward-looking statement made in this document may not occur, and that actual results may vary materially from those described herein, including those described as anticipated, expected, targeted, projected or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Geopark Limited published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 02:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GEOPARK LIMITED
04/20GEOPARK  : Prices Offering of US$150,000,000 5.500% Senior Notes Due 2027
PU
04/20GEOPARK LIMITED  : Prices Offering of US$150,000,000 5.500% Senior Notes Due 202..
BU
04/19GEOPARK  : Announces Succesful Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer & S..
PU
04/19GEOPARK LIMITED  : Announces the Successful Early Tender Results of Its Cash Ten..
BU
04/14SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Surge Wednesday Amid Large Gains for Crude Oil
MT
04/14GEOPARK  : to Offer Senior Notes in Private Placement
MT
04/14GEOPARK  : Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
BU
04/13SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
04/13Geopark Reports 17% Decline in Oil and Gas Production in Q1
MT
04/13GEOPARK  : First Quarter 2021 Operational Update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 637 M - -
Net income 2021 124 M - -
Net Debt 2021 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,21x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 972 M 972 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 437
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart GEOPARK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GeoPark Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEOPARK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,23 $
Last Close Price 15,93 $
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Franklin Park Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrés Ocampo Chief Financial Officer
Gerald Eugene O'Shaughnessy Chairman
Sabrina Garcia Manager-Information Management
Augusto Zubillaga Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEOPARK LIMITED27.33%1 009
CONOCOPHILLIPS21.66%68 811
CNOOC LIMITED16.43%48 235
EOG RESOURCES, INC.37.50%41 608
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.20%36 303
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.46%30 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ