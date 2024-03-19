Sustainability Report
Sustainability key figures 2022
The presented Sustainability key figures follow the targets of GF's Sustainability Framework 2025which is an integral part of the strategy 2025.
Product portfolio
Sales with social or environmental benefits
2022 sales with social or environmental benefits
% of total sales
in CHF million
70
60
63
58
3'998
2020
2021
2022
Target 2025
31% Mitigating climate change
16% Conserving water
9% Promoting safety
5% Ensuring health
1% Delivering education
1% Sustainable buildings
37% No direct or substantial impacts
Climate and resources1
CO2 e emissions (scope 1 and 2)
Unrecycled waste intensity index
in 1'000 tonnes
(unrecycled waste per production volume) in %
330
316
302
288
275
261
100
96
247
231
92
88
84
80
330
284
273
235
100
91
58
Baseline
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Baseline
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Water intensity index
Conducted sustainability assessments of key suppliers
(water consumption per production volume) in %
in % of procurement spend
80
100
96
64
92
88
84
80
34
100 102 94
Baseline
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2021
2022
Target 2025
People and well-being
Newly appointed women managers
Accident rate as lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR)2
in %
per million hours worked
30
29
25
9.4
8.7
8.3
7.7
7.2
6.6
9.4 10.2 7.9
2021
2022
Target 2025
Baseline
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Progress on Sustainability
Framework 2025
An integral part of the GF Strategy 2025, the Sustainability Framework defines eight clear targets to achieve across the company's operations as part of its roadmap to become a sustainability and innovation leader providing superior customer value. Reflecting the company's commitment to transparency, this report discloses the progress made in the second of this five-year journey.
Progress in 2022
In the past year, GF made good progress against most of its targets. The following provides an overview of where GF stands with regards to its targets and what has been achieved during 2022.
Product portfolio
Target 2025
Status 2022
Product portfolio
70% of sales with social
or environmental benefits
Climate and resources
Target 2025
Status 2022
SBT CO2 e emissions
Reduce absolute scope
1 and 2 CO2 e emissions by 30% by 2026
Progress in 2022
GF generated 63% of its sales from products, systems or solutions that deliver social or environmental benefits.
All three divisions continuously carry out measures and projects to increase the share of products, systems and solutions with social or environmental benefits. All divisions aim to maximize the social and environmental benefits of their innovations. For this purpose, a sustainability radar was developed to quickly evaluate different options.
Further details are available in Product portfolio.
Progress in 2022
GF reduced its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 29% compared with the baseline.
In 2022, the SBTi validated GF's GHG emissions targets.
GF made significant progress toward achieving this target in the year under review. The increase of renewable energy by 31%, contributed to this great achievement. In addition, several sites invested to install photovoltaic (PV) systems on the roofs of buildings.
SBT CO2 e emissions
Reduce scope 3 CO2 e emissions by 34.6% per tonne of processed material and use of sold products by 2030
Water
Reduce water intensity
by 20% in high stress areas
Waste
Reduce by 20%
intensity of waste sent
to landfill or incineration
95
Further details are available in Climate and energy.
The scope 3 intensity increased to 3.9 tonnes of CO2 e per tonne of processed material and use of sold products compared with the baseline.
The main reason was the planned ramp-up phase of magnesium components and change of content in the iron foundry of GF Casting Solutions. The other two divisions decreased the intensity due to their investment in bio-based material for GF Piping Systems' products and reduced electricity consumption of machines.
Further details are available in Climate and energy.
GF's water intensity in high-stress areas
decreased by 6% compared with the baseline.
Compared to 2021, the company decreased its water intensity. The main improvements stem from water management measures at a GF Casting Solutions site in China and GF Piping Systems sites in Indonesia and the US.
Further details are available in the Water footprint.
GF reduced the intensity of waste sent to landfill or incineration by 42% compared with
the 2018-2020 average.
The main contribution to the target achievement was the sand recycling programs at the GF Casting Solutions site in Leipzig (Germany) and the GF Piping Systems site in Sissach (Switzerland). During the reporting year, GF recycled 78% of its waste.
Further details available in Natural resources, materials and waste management.
