Progress in 2022

GF generated 63% of its sales from products, systems or solutions that deliver social or environmental benefits.

All three divisions continuously carry out measures and projects to increase the share of products, systems and solutions with social or environmental benefits. All divisions aim to maximize the social and environmental benefits of their innovations. For this purpose, a sustainability radar was developed to quickly evaluate different options.

Further details are available in Product portfolio.

GF reduced its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 29% compared with the baseline.

In 2022, the SBTi validated GF's GHG emissions targets.

GF made significant progress toward achieving this target in the year under review. The increase of renewable energy by 31%, contributed to this great achievement. In addition, several sites invested to install photovoltaic (PV) systems on the roofs of buildings.