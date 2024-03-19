Sustainability Report

Sustainability key figures 2022

Click here to see the financial key figures.

The presented Sustainability key figures follow the targets of GF's Sustainability Framework 2025which is an integral part of the strategy 2025.

Corporate Reports 2022

90

Product portfolio

Sales with social or environmental benefits

2022 sales with social or environmental benefits

% of total sales

in CHF million

70

60

63

58

3'998

2020

2021

2022

Target 2025

31% Mitigating climate change

16% Conserving water

9% Promoting safety

5% Ensuring health

1% Delivering education

1% Sustainable buildings

37% No direct or substantial impacts

Corporate Reports 2022

91

Climate and resources1

CO2 e emissions (scope 1 and 2)

Unrecycled waste intensity index

in 1'000 tonnes

(unrecycled waste per production volume) in %

330

316

302

288

275

261

100

96

247

231

92

88

84

80

330

284

273

235

100

91

58

Baseline

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Baseline

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Water intensity index

Conducted sustainability assessments of key suppliers

(water consumption per production volume) in %

in % of procurement spend

80

100

96

64

92

88

84

80

34

100 102 94

Baseline

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2021

2022

Target 2025

Corporate Reports 2022

92

People and well-being

Newly appointed women managers

Accident rate as lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR)2

in %

per million hours worked

30

29

25

9.4

8.7

8.3

7.7

7.2

6.6

9.4 10.2 7.9

2021

2022

Target 2025

Baseline

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

  1. In order to report data in time for the publication of the 2022 Sustainability Report, data for environmental figures are actuals for the period from January to September, where available from January to October, and forecasted for the remaining period from October/ November to December 2022. Further information on the forecasting methodology is available in the Reporting approach.
  2. In 2022, following GF's target calculation approach four GF companies were newly added to the sustainability targets 2025. The change of scope in reporting was only visible in the baseline of the accident rate target and therefore the target and the baseline was adjusted. Further details are available: Reporting approach

Corporate Reports 2022

93

Progress on Sustainability

Framework 2025

An integral part of the GF Strategy 2025, the Sustainability Framework defines eight clear targets to achieve across the company's operations as part of its roadmap to become a sustainability and innovation leader providing superior customer value. Reflecting the company's commitment to transparency, this report discloses the progress made in the second of this five-year journey.

Corporate Reports 2022

94

Progress in 2022

In the past year, GF made good progress against most of its targets. The following provides an overview of where GF stands with regards to its targets and what has been achieved during 2022.

Product portfolio

Target 2025

Status 2022

Product portfolio

70% of sales with social

or environmental benefits

Climate and resources

Target 2025

Status 2022

SBT CO2 e emissions

Reduce absolute scope

1 and 2 CO2 e emissions by 30% by 2026

Progress in 2022

GF generated 63% of its sales from products, systems or solutions that deliver social or environmental benefits.

All three divisions continuously carry out measures and projects to increase the share of products, systems and solutions with social or environmental benefits. All divisions aim to maximize the social and environmental benefits of their innovations. For this purpose, a sustainability radar was developed to quickly evaluate different options.

Further details are available in Product portfolio.

Progress in 2022

GF reduced its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 29% compared with the baseline.

In 2022, the SBTi validated GF's GHG emissions targets.

GF made significant progress toward achieving this target in the year under review. The increase of renewable energy by 31%, contributed to this great achievement. In addition, several sites invested to install photovoltaic (PV) systems on the roofs of buildings.

Corporate Reports 2022

SBT CO2 e emissions

Reduce scope 3 CO2 e emissions by 34.6% per tonne of processed material and use of sold products by 2030

Water

Reduce water intensity

by 20% in high stress areas

Waste

Reduce by 20%

intensity of waste sent

to landfill or incineration

95

Further details are available in Climate and energy.

The scope 3 intensity increased to 3.9 tonnes of CO2 e per tonne of processed material and use of sold products compared with the baseline.

The main reason was the planned ramp-up phase of magnesium components and change of content in the iron foundry of GF Casting Solutions. The other two divisions decreased the intensity due to their investment in bio-based material for GF Piping Systems' products and reduced electricity consumption of machines.

Further details are available in Climate and energy.

GF's water intensity in high-stress areas

decreased by 6% compared with the baseline.

Compared to 2021, the company decreased its water intensity. The main improvements stem from water management measures at a GF Casting Solutions site in China and GF Piping Systems sites in Indonesia and the US.

Further details are available in the Water footprint.

GF reduced the intensity of waste sent to landfill or incineration by 42% compared with

the 2018-2020 average.

The main contribution to the target achievement was the sand recycling programs at the GF Casting Solutions site in Leipzig (Germany) and the GF Piping Systems site in Sissach (Switzerland). During the reporting year, GF recycled 78% of its waste.

Further details available in Natural resources, materials and waste management.

