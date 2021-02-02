Georg Fischer : Audit Committee Charter (PDF/ 672 KB)

the Head of Internal Audit (IA) and, upon invitation, representatives of the external

Carry out other tasks and projects by order of the Board of Directors.

Review the policies and activities of Risk Manage- ment in the area involving financial risks.

Assess developments in the area of Corporate Gov- ernance and formulate recommendations for the at- tention of the Board of Directors.

Assess the Legal Division's annual report with regard to important, imminent, pending and settled court cases with substantial financial ramifications.

Appraise financial transactions which are not within the scope of ordinary business activities, in particular capital market transactions, consortium loans, major acquisitions and divestments.

7. Reporting

7.1. Reporting to the AC // The CEO, CFO, the head of Inter- nal Audit and the representative­ of the external auditors, as well as the executives designated by the committee, update the AC at the next AC meeting on all relevant mat- ters pursuant to the duties and responsibilities list in paragraph 4 of these rules.

The CFO informs the chairman of the AC and - in agreement with the CEO - on current, key developments in the area of finances and ensures the availability of and ­access to information between meetings, to such an extent as the completion of the AC's tasks is necessary.

By virtue of his functional subordination, the head of Internal Audit has the express right and obligation to inform the chairman of the AC immediately of significant incidents and findings which cannot afford delay as regards the efficiency of ICS, Risk Management or compliance with laws.

The chairman of the AC has the right to request information independently and directly from the CFO, the head of Internal Audit and the account manager of the external auditors.

7.2. Reporting to the Board of Directors // The chairman of the AC updates the Board of Directors at their meetings on the activities of his committee and submits the AC's opinion and recommendation on crucial property busi- ness matters.

Every member of the Board receives the minutes of the AC meetings.

8. Responsibility

In principle, to the extent this rule does not provide oth- erwise, the committee has an advisory and supervisory function in its area of expertise. Its activities do not

discharge­ the Board of Directors from its legal obliga- tions and responsibilities, particularly with regard to accounting, financial control and financial planning

(article­ 716a, paragraph 3, Swiss Code of Obligations).