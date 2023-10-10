Media Release

Schaffhausen

10 October 2023, 7:00 a.m. CET

Changes to the GF Board of Directors

Hubert Achermann, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of GF and Independent Lead Director is retiring from the Board of Directors on reaching the age limit. The Board of Directors of GF will propose Stefan Räbsamen as a new member to the Annual General Meeting on 17 April 2024.

Stefan Räbsamen (1965), Swiss citizen, holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and Economics and completed a management course at IMD in Lausanne. He began his professional career in 1994 at PwC Switzerland, where he became a partner in 2002. During his career with PwC, he assumed a number of leadership roles including the responsibility for the industrial market segment (industrial products, chemicals, transport and logistics). As part of his various mandates as Client Service Partner for several multinational companies, he was also the lead auditor for GF from 2012 to 2018. From July 2019 to June 2022, Stefan Räbsamen served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for PwC Switzerland. Since then, he has been jointly responsible for the ESG practice at PwC, leading numerous ESG projects in Switzerland.

Hubert Achermann (1951) was elected to the Board of Directors of GF in 2014. He has been Chairman of the Audit Committee since 2015. In 2020, he was also appointed Vice Chairman of the Board and Independent Lead Director.

Yves Serra, Chairman of the Board, said: "Hubert Achermann, with his profound legal and finance know-how and many years of professional experience, has been an extremely valuable member of our Board and especially of our Audit Committee. We would like to thank him for his ten years of service to GF and wish him all the best for the future. We are pleased to propose Stefan Räbsamen for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting. His extensive expertise in auditing, financial and ESG reporting as well as his excellent knowledge of GF and the manufacturing industry overall make him the ideal candidate for the Board and the Audit Committee."

In line with the usual two-yearcooling-off period in audit companies, Stefan Räbsamen would take up his new position in early July 2024.

For further information please contact

Beat Römer, Head Corporate Communications +41 (0) 52 631 26 77, media@georgfischer.com

Corporate Profile

GF - with its three divisions GF Piping Systems, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions - offers products and solutions that enable the safe transport of liquids and gases, as well as lightweight casting components and high-precision manufacturing technologies. As a sustainability and innovation leader, GF strives to achieve profitable growth while offering superior value to its customers for more than 200 years. Founded in 1802, the Corporation is headquartered in Switzerland and present in 34 countries with 138 companies, 60 of which are production companies with 83 facilities. GF's 15'207 employees worldwide generated sales of

CHF 3'998 million in 2022.

You can register for our subscription service for journalists at www.georgfischer.com/aboservice.You will automatically receive our current media releases.