Georg Fischer : Compensation Committee Charter (PDF/ 232 KB)

4.1. Compensation Policy // The CC proposes to the Board the compensation policies at the highest corporate lev- els and regularly reviews the guidelines governing compensation of the executives. The CC may make use of external compensation specialists to obtain inde- pendent advice and/or to get benchmarking compensa- tion data. The elements and levels of compensation of the Board and the Executive Committee shall be re- viewed regularly and shall be tailored to the relevant sector and labor market in which the Corporation com- petes for talent. For the purpose of comparison, the CC shall rely on compensation surveys published by inde- pendent consulting firms and on publicly available in- formation, such as compensation disclosures from comparable companies.

It regularly reviews the guidelines governing remuneration applicable to the Board and requests amendments if appropriate.

4.2. Compensation // The CC proposes the compensation to be paid to the members of the Board, to the CEO and to the other members of the Executive Committee as a whole, the later based on a proposal from the CEO.

In particular, the CC is responsible for:

Elaboration of a proposal to the Board on the short- term incentive to be paid to the CEO, based on the evaluation of the business performance in the previ- ous year against the preset targets and objectives and requests Board approval.

Elaboration of a proposal to the Board on the short- term incentive targets for the CEO for the following year;

Review of the targets set for the Executive Committee based on a proposal of the CEO and requests Board approval.

Motions to the Shareholders' Meetings // The CC pre- pares the motions for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting according to the Articles of Association, § 22 and § 23c. Compensation Report // The CC reviews and proposes the annual Compensation Report to the Board for ap- proval, subject to a consultative vote of the Sharehold- ers' Meeting in accordance of the Articles of Associa- tion, § 15a. Early Retirement CEO and Executive Committee // The CC reviews and proposes early retirement benefits for the CEO and members of the Executive Committee, tak- ing into account the Articles of Association, § 23d.2 and submits to the Board for approval.

5. Meetings and Organization

The CC convenes as often as deemed necessary, at least twice per annum. Meetings are convened by the CCs Chairman or upon request of a CC member or in special cases, as a result of a Board decision.

A minimum of two members must be present in order for a resolution to be passed. The CC Chairman is enti- tled to cast the deciding vote. Members of the CC may participate in meetings by means of conference tele- phone or similar communications equipment by means of which all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other, and such participation will constitute presence in person at such meeting.