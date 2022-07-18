Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Georg Fischer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FI-N   CH1169151003

GEORG FISCHER AG

(FI-N)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-15 am EDT
48.90 CHF   +3.47%
01:04aGEORG FISCHER : GF acquires machine tool service company in Italy
PU
05/03GEORG FISCHER : Investors Presentation May 2022 (PDF/ 7 MB)
PU
04/28GEORG FISCHER AG : SPLIT: 20 of 1
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Georg Fischer : GF acquires machine tool service company in Italy

07/18/2022 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release

Schaffhausen

18 July 2022, 7:00 a.m. CET

GF acquires machine tool service company in Italy

GF Machining Solutions, a division of GF, Schaffhausen (Switzerland), is acquiring 100% of Italy-based Vam Control S.r.l., a further step in line with its Strategy 2025 to strengthen its milling and automation capabilities and expand its service offering in Europe.

The acquisition, which closed on 15 July 2022, marks a further important step to implement

GF Machining Solutions' Strategy 2025 to strengthen its customer experience and service offerings. Vam Control, founded in 1997 in Onore, BG, Italy, is a service company for machine tools with 30 employees. It reported sales of EUR 4 million in 2021.

Customer service has steadily expanded in recent years and is now one of the strategic segments for GF Machining Solutions' future growth. With the acquisition, GF Machining Solutions will be able to strengthen its in-house milling and Field Service Engineers (FSE) capabilities and enhance the Service and Solutions offer to its customers. The acquisition will enable GF Machining Solutions to develop additional services for the European market, such as machine refurbishments and the rebuilding of key components and devices.

GF Machining Solutions is one of the world's leading providers of complete solutions for precision components and tools manufacturers and the mold-making industry. With its solutions, the division advances energy-efficient and clean manufacturing.

For further information please contact

Jiri Paukert, Media Spokesperson

+41 (0) 76 758 26 79, media@georgfischer.com

Corporate Profile

GF - with its three divisions GF Piping Systems, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions - offers products and solutions that enable the safe transport of liquids and gases, as well as lightweight casting components and high-precision manufacturing technologies. As a sustainability and innovation leader, GF strives to achieve profitable growth while offering superior value to its customers for more than 200 years. Founded in 1802, the Corporation is headquartered in Switzerland and present in 34 countries with 139 companies, 61 of which are production facilities. GF's 15'111 employees worldwide generated sales of CHF 3'722 million in 2021.

You can register for our subscription service for journalists at www.georgfischer.com/aboservice. You will automatically receive our current media releases.

Disclaimer

Georg Fischer AG published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 05:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEORG FISCHER AG
01:04aGEORG FISCHER : GF acquires machine tool service company in Italy
PU
05/03GEORG FISCHER : Investors Presentation May 2022 (PDF/ 7 MB)
PU
04/28GEORG FISCHER AG : SPLIT: 20 of 1
FA
04/22GEORG FISCHER AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/20GEORG FISCHER : Annual Shareholders' Meeting approves all proposals
PU
04/12GF SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021 : Promising start towards sustainability targets 2025
PU
04/11Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Fischer, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
04/11GEORG FISCHER : Sustainability Report 2021 (PDF/ 6 MB)
PU
04/01TRANSCRIPT : Georg Fischer AG, GF Casting Solutions AG, Linamar Corporation - M&A Call
CI
04/01Georg Fischer To Divest Canadian JV Stake To Partner
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEORG FISCHER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 847 M 3 934 M 3 934 M
Net income 2022 250 M 255 M 255 M
Net cash 2022 70,0 M 71,6 M 71,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 4 002 M 4 092 M 4 092 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 15 111
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart GEORG FISCHER AG
Duration : Period :
Georg Fischer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEORG FISCHER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 48,90 CHF
Average target price 69,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Müller Chief Executive Officer
Mads Jörgensen Chief Financial Officer
Yves Serra Chairman & Head-Corporate Development
Helmut Elben Head-Corporate Planning & Information Technology
Marc Lahusen Head-Law, Patent, Trademark & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEORG FISCHER AG-29.39%4 092
ATLAS COPCO AB-35.67%45 204
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.93%31 882
FANUC CORPORATION-13.54%29 117
SANDVIK AB-33.79%20 020
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.04%19 679