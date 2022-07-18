Georg Fischer : GF acquires machine tool service company in Italy

Media Release

Schaffhausen

18 July 2022, 7:00 a.m. CET

GF acquires machine tool service company in Italy

GF Machining Solutions, a division of GF, Schaffhausen (Switzerland), is acquiring 100% of Italy-based Vam Control S.r.l., a further step in line with its Strategy 2025 to strengthen its milling and automation capabilities and expand its service offering in Europe.

The acquisition, which closed on 15 July 2022, marks a further important step to implement

GF Machining Solutions' Strategy 2025 to strengthen its customer experience and service offerings. Vam Control, founded in 1997 in Onore, BG, Italy, is a service company for machine tools with 30 employees. It reported sales of EUR 4 million in 2021.

Customer service has steadily expanded in recent years and is now one of the strategic segments for GF Machining Solutions' future growth. With the acquisition, GF Machining Solutions will be able to strengthen its in-house milling and Field Service Engineers (FSE) capabilities and enhance the Service and Solutions offer to its customers. The acquisition will enable GF Machining Solutions to develop additional services for the European market, such as machine refurbishments and the rebuilding of key components and devices.

GF Machining Solutions is one of the world's leading providers of complete solutions for precision components and tools manufacturers and the mold-making industry. With its solutions, the division advances energy-efficient and clean manufacturing.

For further information please contact

Jiri Paukert, Media Spokesperson

+41 (0) 76 758 26 79, media@georgfischer.com

Corporate Profile

GF - with its three divisions GF Piping Systems, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions - offers products and solutions that enable the safe transport of liquids and gases, as well as lightweight casting components and high-precision manufacturing technologies. As a sustainability and innovation leader, GF strives to achieve profitable growth while offering superior value to its customers for more than 200 years. Founded in 1802, the Corporation is headquartered in Switzerland and present in 34 countries with 139 companies, 61 of which are production facilities. GF's 15'111 employees worldwide generated sales of CHF 3'722 million in 2021.

