GEORG FISCHER AG

GEORG FISCHER AG

(FI-N)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11/26 03:20:04 am
1018 CHF   -0.49%
Georg Fischer : GF joins forces with Swiss Shrimp AG

11/26/2020 | 03:13am EST
GF joins forces with Swiss Shrimp AG

26/11/20 - 09:00 (Central European Time)

GF and Swiss Shrimp AG have signed a multi-year partnership agreement. The startup from Rheinfelden is a pioneer in local and sustainable shrimp breeding in Switzerland. Among other things, GF will support Swiss Shrimp with its expertise and its technical know-how with regard to water treatment.

Swiss Shrimp is the first company in Switzerland to breed shrimps in large saltwater ponds based on a comprehensive sustainability concept and sell them domestically. Besides avoiding the use of medication in breeding, Swiss Shrimp also does away with long transit routes to regional distributors or end customers. The young company also uses the waste heat from the neighboring Schweizer Salinen saltworks.

With its complete solutions in piping systems, GF Piping Systems will ensure that the company's water treatment systems are reliable and sustainable. The GF division has supplied piping components, sensors, fittings and the corresponding automation for the installation in Rheinfelden, which guarantees precise compliance with and regulation of the relevant water values.

Andreas Müller, CEO of GF, says: 'As at Swiss Shrimp, sustainability is also part of our collaborative culture at GF. Our products address the needs of our customers and support them in achieving their Sustainability Targets. With this in mind, we're looking forward to a successful partnership with Swiss Shrimp AG.'

Joost Geginat, President of GF Piping Systems: 'GF Piping Systems has been a leading player in water treatment for years. Treating saltwater is particularly demanding. Our durable and tailor-made products support Swiss Shrimp in achieving cost-effective and sustainable breeding.'

Rafael Waber, CEO of Swiss Shrimp, says: 'We are extremely delighted to have GF on board, a successful Swiss industrial company that can offer us valuable support with its expertise and that, like us, is committed to sustainable development.'

BeatRömer

Head of Corporate Communications

Georg Fischer AG

Amsler-Laffon-Strasse 9

8201Schaffhausen

Switzerland

+41 52 631 26 77+41 52 631 28 63websitee-mail

GF comprises three divisions: GF Piping Systems, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. Founded in 1802, the Corporation is headquartered in Switzerland and present in 33 countries with 142 companies, 56 of them production facilities. GF's 14'678 employees generated sales of CHF 3'720 million in 2019. GF is the preferred partner of its customers for the safe transport of liquids and gases, lightweight casting components, and high-precision manufacturing technologies.

Disclaimer

Georg Fischer AG published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 08:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
