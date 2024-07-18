Welcome
Presentation Mid-Year Report 2024
Schaffhausen, 18 July 2024
Mid-Year Report 2024
Andreas Müller, CEO | Mads Joergensen, CFO
GF Corporation
Building momentum in a challenging environment
GF Piping Systems
- Resilient markets in Europe and solid momentum in the US
- Robust profitability with EBIT margin (comp.1) at 13.3%21
GF Building Flow Solutions
- Growing US business and persisting headwinds in Europe, however with solid renovation business
- Cost measures securing profitability at EBIT margin 10.3%3 (comp.1)
GF Casting Solutions
- Improving profitability with strong business momentum in China
- Successful ramp-ups of recent investments driving increasing EBIT margin of 8.8%
GF Machining Solutions
- Q1 strongly affected by weak global markets - positive development in Q2
- EBIT at break-even, EBIT margin (comp.1) at 0.5%
- Without PPA effects on inventory and items affecting comparability
- Figures for GFPS division still contain the former Building Technology business of GF
- Figures for GFBFS division still contain only the former GF Uponor business
GF Corporation
Resilient amid challenging market conditions
(in CHF)
Sales
2.4 billion +22.8%
-3.2%
growth YOY
organic YOY
EBIT
EBIT margin
EBITDA margin
comparable1
comparable1
comparable1
220 million 9.1%
12.6%
(2023: 9.4%)
(2023: 12.2%)
Business insights
- Sales up by 22.8%, reflecting the increased focus on Water and Flow Solutions
- Sales down organically by 3.2%, reflecting a soft start partially offset by an accelerating momentum in Q2
- Comparable1 EBIT increased to CHF 220 million, comparable1 EBIT margin of 9.1%
- Corporate-wideperformance improvement program launched in response to soft markets
- Integration of GF Building Flow Solutions division on track
- fast progression on cost synergies
1 Without PPA effects on inventory and items affecting comparability
GF Corporation
Corporate-wide performance improvement program launched in response to soft markets
Operational cost reductions in response to lower market volumes
Structural adjustments to increase organizational efficiency
Execution on NWC program to secure operating cashflow
CHF50
million
Expected effect in 2024
GF Corporation
Integration of Uponor well on track - synergies exceeding initial target for 2024
Sharpened organization reflecting business focus
Building Technology business integrated into GF Building Flow Solutions (formerly GF Uponor), while former Uponor Infrastructure business merged into Utility business of GF Piping Systems
Commercial integration on track
New combined comprehensive products and solutions marketed successfully; joint key account management strengthened
Procurement synergies exceeding initial targets for 2024
Fast progress in realizing cost synergies from sourcing
GF Corporation
Strong performance in sustainability
Sales with social or environmental benefits
CO2e emissions
Scope 1 and 2, in 1'000 tonnes
17%
newly appointed
80
73%
70%
70
63%
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
H1
H1
Target
2023
2024
2025
250
200
165
150
100
50
0
H1
Baseline
99
96
H1
H1
2023
2024
2311
managers are women2
(Target 2025: 25%)
Accident rate (Lost time injury frequency rate)
per million hours worked
12
10.1
10
7.8
7.8
8
6.6
H1
6
4
2
0
H1
H1
H1
Target
Target
2026
Baseline
2023
2024
2025
1 Full-year target 2026
2 excluding GF Building Flow Solutions
GF Piping Systems
GF Piping Systems with resilient markets in Europe and gaining momentum in North America
(in CHF)Sales¹EBIT margin (comparable)¹
993
-6.8%
-4.5%
13.3%
million
growth YOY
organic YOY
(2023: 13.2%)
- Growing Water Utility business in Europe, overcoming unusual weather conditions
- Temporarily weaker Microelectronics business; promising project pipeline for H2 in Europe and the US
- Persisting headwinds in the Building Technology business in Europe and China1
- Figures for GFPS division still contain the former Building Technology business of GF
- Organic growth
-15%2
Microelectronics
+8%2
Marine
+1%2
Water Distribution - Europe
GF Piping Systems
Prefabricated water treatment applications for desalination plants
Customer needs:
Precise flow solutions for water treatment applications to guarantee high quality drinking water to 4.5 million people in Algeria
GF solution:
▪ Long-lasting and low-maintenance plastic components
▪ Customized solutions to scale globally
▪ Prefabrication for fast installation and high reliability
Comparable plant in Dubai (AE)
9
GF Building Flow Solutions
GF Building Flow Solutions with sound US business and resilient renovation business in Europe
(in CHF)Sales¹EBIT margin (comparable)¹
561
-8.6%
10.3%
3
million
organic YOY 2
-13%
- Sound performance in North America with organic growth
and ongoing strong profitability
Building Flow Solutions - Europe
▪
Persisting headwinds in Europe affecting new construction business
▪
Resilient renovation market in Europe fueled with innovative solutions
+2%3
▪
Infrastructure business with challenging market conditions in Northern Europe
1 Figures for GFBFS division still contain only the former GF Uponor business
2
Baseline: reported Uponor Financials H1 2023 (IFRS); Uponor Group acquisition consolidated as of November 2023
Building Flow Solutions - North America
3
Organic growth
10
