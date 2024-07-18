Georg Fischer AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the development of systems for industrial applications. The Company operates through three business segments: GF Piping Systems, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. GF Piping Systems is a supplier of piping systems made of plastics and metal. The division focuses on system solutions and components for the safe transport of water, chemicals and gas, as well as offers corresponding services. GF Casting Solutions develops and manufactures lightweight casting solutions and systems made of aluminum, magnesium and iron for the global automotive industry, as well as for industrial applications. GF Machining Solutions provides complete solutions to the tool and mold making industry and to manufacturers of precision components. The portfolio includes milling, wire cutting and electric discharge machines (EDM), spindle systems, laser texturing, additive manufacturing, as well as automation and digitalization solutions.

