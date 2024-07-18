Welcome

Presentation Mid-Year Report 2024

Schaffhausen, 18 July 2024

Mid-Year Report 2024

Andreas Müller, CEO | Mads Joergensen, CFO

GF Corporation

Building momentum in a challenging environment

GF Piping Systems

  • Resilient markets in Europe and solid momentum in the US
  • Robust profitability with EBIT margin (comp.1) at 13.3%21

GF Building Flow Solutions

  • Growing US business and persisting headwinds in Europe, however with solid renovation business
  • Cost measures securing profitability at EBIT margin 10.3%3 (comp.1)

GF Casting Solutions

  • Improving profitability with strong business momentum in China
  • Successful ramp-ups of recent investments driving increasing EBIT margin of 8.8%

GF Machining Solutions

  • Q1 strongly affected by weak global markets - positive development in Q2
  • EBIT at break-even, EBIT margin (comp.1) at 0.5%
  1. Without PPA effects on inventory and items affecting comparability
  2. Figures for GFPS division still contain the former Building Technology business of GF
  3. Figures for GFBFS division still contain only the former GF Uponor business

GF Corporation

Resilient amid challenging market conditions

(in CHF)

Sales

2.4 billion +22.8%

-3.2%

growth YOY

organic YOY

EBIT

EBIT margin

EBITDA margin

comparable1

comparable1

comparable1

220 million 9.1%

12.6%

(2023: 9.4%)

(2023: 12.2%)

Business insights

  • Sales up by 22.8%, reflecting the increased focus on Water and Flow Solutions
  • Sales down organically by 3.2%, reflecting a soft start partially offset by an accelerating momentum in Q2
  • Comparable1 EBIT increased to CHF 220 million, comparable1 EBIT margin of 9.1%
  • Corporate-wideperformance improvement program launched in response to soft markets
  • Integration of GF Building Flow Solutions division on track
    - fast progression on cost synergies

1 Without PPA effects on inventory and items affecting comparability

GF Corporation

Corporate-wide performance improvement program launched in response to soft markets

Operational cost reductions in response to lower market volumes

Structural adjustments to increase organizational efficiency

Execution on NWC program to secure operating cashflow

CHF50

million

Expected effect in 2024

GF Corporation

Integration of Uponor well on track - synergies exceeding initial target for 2024

Sharpened organization reflecting business focus

Building Technology business integrated into GF Building Flow Solutions (formerly GF Uponor), while former Uponor Infrastructure business merged into Utility business of GF Piping Systems

Commercial integration on track

New combined comprehensive products and solutions marketed successfully; joint key account management strengthened

Procurement synergies exceeding initial targets for 2024

Fast progress in realizing cost synergies from sourcing

as % of total sales

GF Corporation

Strong performance in sustainability

Sales with social or environmental benefits

CO2e emissions

Scope 1 and 2, in 1'000 tonnes

17%

newly appointed

80

73%

70%

70

63%

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

H1

H1

Target

2023

2024

2025

250

200

165

150

100

50

0

H1

Baseline

99

96

H1

H1

2023

2024

2311

managers are women2

(Target 2025: 25%)

Accident rate (Lost time injury frequency rate)

per million hours worked

12

10.1

10

7.8

7.8

8

6.6

H1

6

4

2

0

H1

H1

H1

Target

Target

2026

Baseline

2023

2024

2025

1 Full-year target 2026

2 excluding GF Building Flow Solutions

GF Piping Systems

GF Piping Systems with resilient markets in Europe and gaining momentum in North America

(in CHF)

Sales¹EBIT margin (comparable)¹

993

-6.8%

-4.5%

13.3%

million

growth YOY

organic YOY

(2023: 13.2%)

  • Growing Water Utility business in Europe, overcoming unusual weather conditions
  • Temporarily weaker Microelectronics business; promising project pipeline for H2 in Europe and the US
  • Persisting headwinds in the Building Technology business in Europe and China1
  1. Figures for GFPS division still contain the former Building Technology business of GF
  2. Organic growth

-15%2

Microelectronics

+8%2

Marine

+1%2

Water Distribution - Europe

GF Piping Systems

Prefabricated water treatment applications for desalination plants

Customer needs:

Precise flow solutions for water treatment applications to guarantee high quality drinking water to 4.5 million people in Algeria

GF solution:

Long-lasting and low-maintenance plastic components

Customized solutions to scale globally

Prefabrication for fast installation and high reliability

Comparable plant in Dubai (AE)

9

GF Building Flow Solutions

GF Building Flow Solutions with sound US business and resilient renovation business in Europe

(in CHF)

Sales¹EBIT margin (comparable)¹

561

-8.6%

10.3%

3

million

organic YOY 2

-13%

  • Sound performance in North America with organic growth

and ongoing strong profitability

Building Flow Solutions - Europe

Persisting headwinds in Europe affecting new construction business

Resilient renovation market in Europe fueled with innovative solutions

+2%3

Infrastructure business with challenging market conditions in Northern Europe

1 Figures for GFBFS division still contain only the former GF Uponor business

2

Baseline: reported Uponor Financials H1 2023 (IFRS); Uponor Group acquisition consolidated as of November 2023

Building Flow Solutions - North America

3

Organic growth

10

