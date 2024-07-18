completed in November 2023. Currency effects negatively affected sales by CHF 89 million, partially offset by pricing measures.

The operating result (EBIT) reached CHF 194 million, compared with CHF 184 million in the first six months of 2023, with a corresponding EBIT margin of 8.0% (2023: 9.4%). PPA (purchase price allocation) effects on inventory related to the Uponor acquisition and other items affecting comparability amounted to CHF 26.5 million, implying a comparable EBIT margin of 9.1% (2023: 9.4%).

Net profit attributable to GF shareholders amounted to CHF 97 mil- lion, compared with CHF 123 million in the first half of 2023.

Free cash flow before acquisitions/divestments came in at minus CHF 40 million (2023: minus CHF 66 million).

GF is well on track to reach the targets set out in its Sustainability Framework 2025. This includes targets relating to the share of GF's portfolio with products having social or environmental benefits, the reduction of CO2e emissions, as well as the unrecycled waste and water intensity index, and a diversity and inclusion target.

In a significant further step towards sustainability and innovation leadership, GF announced its ambition to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. Within the next 24 months, GF will strive to define targets in line with the 1.5-degree trajectory recommended by the Paris Agreement.

For the fourth consecutive year, GF was named one of Europe's Climate Leaders by the Financial Times, one of the world's leading business newspapers, thus further solidifying its position in this area. This recognition underlines GF's focus on sustainability and rewards the company's progress in addressing climate change.

GF Piping Systems

GF Piping Systems demonstrated its resilient global presence again in the first half of 2024. The utility and infrastructure business was driven positively by projects in Brazil and Indonesia, balancing a slow start to the year in Europe due to adverse weather conditions at the beginning of 2024. The industrial rebound in the US and a resilient European market ensured solid development in industrial water treatment. The shift of several large projects from Asia to Europe and the Americas led to temporarily weaker microelectronics sales, which did not, however, affect the positive long-term trend in this sector.

Sales in the first half of 2024 came close to the one billion mark and amounted to CHF 993 million (2023: CHF 1'065 million). Organically, sales decreased by 4.5%. The comparable operating result stood at CHF 133 million (2023: CHF 141 million), at a comparable EBIT margin of 13.3% (2023: 13.2%). The reported operating result came in at CHF 129 million, with a reported EBIT margin of 13.0%. Currency effects negatively impacted sales by CHF 61 million, and operating result by CHF 15 million.

For the second year in a row, GF Piping Systems was named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Orange County, CA (US).

In May 2024, GF Piping Systems' new plant in Yangzhou (China) received three-star certification for green industrial building design, the highest level for such projects in China.

GF Building Flow Solutions (formerly GF Uponor)

Uponor, the company acquired in November 2023, is now focusing exclusively on the building technology business under its new division name GF Building Flow Solutions. The division offers one-stop- shop solutions for efficient indoor climate control, hot and cold