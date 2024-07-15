2024

Investor Presentation

GF Corporation

Pioneering industrial technology

GF Building Flow

GF Corporate

GF Piping Systems

GF Casting Solutions

GF Machining Solutions

Solutions

1802

1864

1897

1921

2023

GF founded

First piping

First automotive

First

A fourth division

in Schaffhausen

systems product

part

machinery

Johann Conrad Fischer

Malleable iron fitting

As of 1900 GF develops

wheels made of cast steel

for trucks and cars

GF acquires the Machine

GF acquires the Finnish

Factory Rauschenbach for

company Uponor

agricultural machinery

2024 | Investor presentation

5.1 bn CHF

2023 Sales pro-forma1

5.6 bn CHF

105

Market capitalization

Production sites

187

19'824

Companies

Employees Worldwide

1 Uponor included pro-forma for the full-year, GF stand-alone ("comparable")

GF Corporation

GF Piping Systems

GF Building Flow Solutions

GF Machining Solutions

GF Casting Solutions

2024 | Investor presentation

GF Corporation

Two thirds of Sales in Water & Flow Solutions and majority of sales outside of Europe

Sales per business* (in CHF million)

GF Machining

Solutions

18%

5.1

18% billion

GF Casting

Solutions

24%

Sales per region* (in %)

Water & Flow Solutions

Rest of World

4%

GF Piping

Asia

Europe

23%

41%

5.1

Systems

48%

Industry & Utility

billion

25%

GF Building Flow Solutions

Americas

Building Technology

*2023 sales pro-forma

2024 | Investor presentation

GF Corporation

Becoming the leader in Water and Flow Solutions; Uponor acquisition major milestone

2023 peers overall and piping sales in EUR billion - pro-forma

5.1

36%

64%

4.1

100%

46%

3.3

46%

3.2

67%

2.5

1.9

Legend:

1.3

1.0

Overall sales

54%

54%

33%

100%

100%

100%

50% Other businesses

50%

Piping share

Source: Company information & filings; Geberit Piping: Piping Systems division; Aalberts Piping: Building Technology division; Wavin is Orbia's Building & Infrastructure division

2024 | Investor presentation

GF Corporation

Global reach with local excellence

Present in 45 countries with 19'824 employees

105 production sites

146 sales sites

19 R&D centers

Americas

Europe

13

47

Asia Pacific

79

11

45

14

3

54

2

R&D centers: May include multiple sites from the same area

7

2024 | Investor presentation

GF Corporation

Key financial figures - Three years view

Sales

CHF million

3,722

3,998

4,026

2021

2022

2023

Organic growth

%

15.9

13.5

3.7

2021

2022

2023

EBITDA-Margin

before one-offs in CHF million

12.7

12.7*

11.1

2021

2022

2023

Employees

FTE

15,111

15,207

19,824

2021

2022

2023

*comparable (without PPA effects on inventory and items affecting comparability out of the Uponor acquisition)

ROIC

%

23.4

23.8*

16.4

2021

2022

2023

*excl. Uponor

FCF bef. Acq.

CHF million

151

146

134

2021

2022

2023

Net debt / EBITDA

(multiple)

2.96

0.11

-0.31

2021

2022

2023

Earnings per share

CHF

3.37

2.87

2.62

2021

2022

2023

2024 | Investor presentation

as % of total sales

GF Corporation

Leading the way in corporate sustainability …

Sales with social or environmental benefits1

80

70

68%

70%

63%

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2022

2023

Target 2025

1 excluding GF Building Flow Solutions

2024 | Investor presentation

CO e emissions2

2

Scope 1 and 2, in 1'000 tons

350

330

300

273

250

236

231

214

200

150

100

50

0

Baseline

2021

2022

2023

Target 2026

2 excluding GF Building Flow Solutions and GF Corys

31%

newly appointed managers are women2

(Target 2025: 25%)

Accident rate (LTIFR)

per million hours worked

12

10.2

10

9.4

7.9

7.4

8

6.6

6

4

2

0

Baseline

2021

2022

2023

Target 2026

GF Corporation

… as acknowledged with external awards and ratings

Rating agency

Rating

Sustainability achievements across divisions and regions

A

(transparency and performance on climate change)

Gold

for GF Piping Systems, GF Building Flow Solutions, GF Casting Solutions; Silver for GF Machining Solutions

Ranking 121 out of 588

AA

Successfully validated

Targets for greenhouse gas reduction

B- prime status

Source: Company information, Sustainalytics, CDP, ISS and Ecovadis

2024 | Investor presentation

