2024
Investor Presentation
© GF v3.0
GF Corporation
Pioneering industrial technology
GF Building Flow
GF Corporate
GF Piping Systems
GF Casting Solutions
GF Machining Solutions
Solutions
1802
1864
1897
1921
2023
GF founded
First piping
First automotive
First
A fourth division
in Schaffhausen
systems product
part
machinery
Johann Conrad Fischer
Malleable iron fitting
As of 1900 GF develops
wheels made of cast steel
for trucks and cars
GF acquires the Machine
GF acquires the Finnish
Factory Rauschenbach for
company Uponor
agricultural machinery
3 2024 | Investor presentation
© GF v3.0
5.1 bn CHF
2023 Sales pro-forma1
5.6 bn CHF
105
Market capitalization
Production sites
187
19'824
Companies
Employees Worldwide
1 Uponor included pro-forma for the full-year, GF stand-alone ("comparable")
GF Corporation
GF Piping Systems
GF Building Flow Solutions
GF Machining Solutions
GF Casting Solutions
4 2024 | Investor presentation
© GF v3.0
GF Corporation
Two thirds of Sales in Water & Flow Solutions and majority of sales outside of Europe
Sales per business* (in CHF million)
GF Machining
Solutions
18%
5.1
18% billion
GF Casting
Solutions
24%
Sales per region* (in %)
Water & Flow Solutions
Rest of World
4%
GF Piping
Asia
Europe
23%
41%
5.1
Systems
48%
Industry & Utility
billion
25%
GF Building Flow Solutions
Americas
Building Technology
*2023 sales pro-forma
5 2024 | Investor presentation
© GF v3.0
GF Corporation
Becoming the leader in Water and Flow Solutions; Uponor acquisition major milestone
2023 peers overall and piping sales in EUR billion - pro-forma
5.1
36%
64%
4.1
100%
46%
3.3
46%
3.2
67%
2.5
1.9
Legend:
1.3
1.0
Overall sales
54%
54%
33%
100%
100%
100%
50% Other businesses
50%
Piping share
Source: Company information & filings; Geberit Piping: Piping Systems division; Aalberts Piping: Building Technology division; Wavin is Orbia's Building & Infrastructure division
6 2024 | Investor presentation
© GF v3.0
GF Corporation
Global reach with local excellence
Present in 45 countries with 19'824 employees
105 production sites
146 sales sites
19 R&D centers
Americas
Europe
13
47
Asia Pacific
79
11
45
14
3
54
2
R&D centers: May include multiple sites from the same area
7
2024 | Investor presentation
GF v3.0
©
GF Corporation
Key financial figures - Three years view
Sales
CHF million
3,722
3,998
4,026
2021
2022
2023
Organic growth
%
15.9
13.5
3.7
2021
2022
2023
EBITDA-Margin
before one-offs in CHF million
12.7
12.7*
11.1
2021
2022
2023
Employees
FTE
15,111
15,207
19,824
2021
2022
2023
*comparable (without PPA effects on inventory and items affecting comparability out of the Uponor acquisition)
ROIC
%
23.4
23.8*
16.4
2021
2022
2023
*excl. Uponor
FCF bef. Acq.
CHF million
151
146
134
2021
2022
2023
Net debt / EBITDA
(multiple)
2.96
0.11
-0.31
2021
2022
2023
Earnings per share
CHF
3.37
2.87
2.62
2021
2022
2023
9 2024 | Investor presentation
© GF v3.0
GF Corporation
Leading the way in corporate sustainability …
Sales with social or environmental benefits1
80
70
68%
70%
63%
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
2022
2023
Target 2025
1 excluding GF Building Flow Solutions
10 2024 | Investor presentation
CO e emissions2
2
Scope 1 and 2, in 1'000 tons
350
330
300
273
250
236
231
214
200
150
100
50
0
Baseline
2021
2022
2023
Target 2026
2 excluding GF Building Flow Solutions and GF Corys
31%
newly appointed managers are women2
(Target 2025: 25%)
Accident rate (LTIFR)
per million hours worked
12
10.2
10
9.4
7.9
7.4
8
6.6
6
4
2
0
Baseline
2021
2022
2023
Target 2026
© GF v3.0
GF Corporation
… as acknowledged with external awards and ratings
Rating agency
Rating
Sustainability achievements across divisions and regions
A
(transparency and performance on climate change)
Gold
for GF Piping Systems, GF Building Flow Solutions, GF Casting Solutions; Silver for GF Machining Solutions
Ranking 121 out of 588
AA
Successfully validated
Targets for greenhouse gas reduction
B- prime status
Source: Company information, Sustainalytics, CDP, ISS and Ecovadis
11 2024 | Investor presentation
© GF v3.0
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Georg Fischer AG published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 07:51:03 UTC.