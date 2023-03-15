Advanced search
Georg Fischer : Investors Presentation March 2023

03/15/2023
March 2023

Investors Presentation

Andreas Müller (CEO), Mads Joergensen (CFO) and Daniel Bösiger (IR)

GF Corporate

Pioneering industrial technology

GF Corporate

GF Piping Systems

GF Casting Solutions

GF Machining Solutions

1802

1864

1897

1921

GF founded

First piping

First automotive

First

in Schaffhausen

systems product

part

machinery

Johann Conrad Fischer

Malleable iron fitting

As of 1900 GF develops

GF acquires the Machine

wheels made of cast steel

Factory Rauschenbach for

for trucks and cars

agricultural machinery

2

Schaffhausen, March 2023 | Investors Presentation

GF Corporate

Today GF stays at the forefront of new technologies

Total sales 2022

CHF 3'998 million

Sales CHF 4 billion, EBIT CHF 391 million and 15'207 employees in 2022

Our core strength lies in applying

state-of-the-art industrial technologies

GF Piping Systems GF Casting Solutions GF Machining Solutions

CHF 2'160 million

CHF 892 million

CHF 948 million

54%

22%

24%

3 Schaffhausen, March 2023 | Investors Presentation

We are specialists in developing tailored solutions to meet the needs of our customers

We operate in markets with high technology, complex processes and certification requirements

GF Corporate

Our global footprint supports local for local strategy

Present in 39 countries with 15'207 employees

83 production sites

99 sales sites

11 R&D centers

Americas

Europe

11

32

Asia Pacific

40

11

40

7

2

48

2

R&D centers: May include multiple sites from the same area

4 Schaffhausen, March 2023 | Investors Presentation

GF Corporate

Key financial figures - five years overview

Sales

in CHF million

4,572

3,720

3,998

3,184

3,722

ROIC

in %

22.4

23.4

16.4

12.4

9.3

Organic growth

in %

15.9

13.5

6.5

-4.1

-8.4

FCF bef. acq./divest.

in CHF million

230

147

137

151

146

EBIT

before one-offs in CHF million

382

391

281

278

185

Net debt / EBITDA

(multiple)

0.6

0.4

0.4

0.1

-0.3

EBIT margin

before one-offs in %

8.4

9.8

7.6

7.5

5.8

Equity ratio

in %

42

43

40

40

45

FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022

5 Schaffhausen, March 2023 | Investors Presentation

Disclaimer

Georg Fischer AG published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 14:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
