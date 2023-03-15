|
Georg Fischer : Investors Presentation March 2023
March 2023
Investors Presentation
Andreas Müller (CEO), Mads Joergensen (CFO) and Daniel Bösiger (IR)
GF Corporate
Pioneering industrial technology
|
GF Corporate
|
|
GF Piping Systems
|
|
GF Casting Solutions
|
|
GF Machining Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1802
|
1864
|
1897
|
1921
|
GF founded
|
First piping
|
First automotive
|
First
|
in Schaffhausen
|
systems product
|
part
|
machinery
|
|
Johann Conrad Fischer
|
Malleable iron fitting
|
As of 1900 GF develops
|
GF acquires the Machine
|
|
|
|
wheels made of cast steel
|
Factory Rauschenbach for
|
|
|
|
for trucks and cars
|
agricultural machinery
|
2
|
Schaffhausen, March 2023 | Investors Presentation
|
|
GF Corporate
Today GF stays at the forefront of new technologies
Total sales 2022
CHF 3'998 million
Sales CHF 4 billion, EBIT CHF 391 million and 15'207 employees in 2022
Our core strength lies in applying
state-of-the-art industrial technologies
GF Piping Systems GF Casting Solutions GF Machining Solutions
|
CHF 2'160 million
|
CHF 892 million
|
CHF 948 million
|
54%
|
22%
|
24%
3 Schaffhausen, March 2023 | Investors Presentation
We are specialists in developing tailored solutions to meet the needs of our customers
We operate in markets with high technology, complex processes and certification requirements
GF Corporate
Our global footprint supports local for local strategy
Present in 39 countries with 15'207 employees
|
83 production sites
|
99 sales sites
|
11 R&D centers
|
Americas
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
11
|
32
|
Asia Pacific
|
40
|
|
11
|
40
|
7
|
2
|
48
|
|
|
|
2
R&D centers: May include multiple sites from the same area
4 Schaffhausen, March 2023 | Investors Presentation
GF Corporate
Key financial figures - five years overview
Sales
in CHF million
|
4,572
|
3,720
|
3,998
|
|
3,184
|
3,722
ROIC
in %
Organic growth
in %
FCF bef. acq./divest.
in CHF million
EBIT
before one-offs in CHF million
Net debt / EBITDA
|
(multiple)
|
|
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
|
0.1
|
|
-0.3
EBIT margin
before one-offs in %
Equity ratio
in %
FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022
5 Schaffhausen, March 2023 | Investors Presentation
|
|Sales 2023
|
4 055 M
4 428 M
4 428 M
|Net income 2023
|
294 M
321 M
321 M
|Net cash 2023
|
268 M
293 M
293 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|18,3x
|Yield 2023
|2,15%
|
|Capitalization
|
5 511 M
6 019 M
6 019 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,29x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,22x
|Nbr of Employees
|15 207
|Free-Float
|99,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends GEORG FISCHER AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|67,30 CHF
|Average target price
|70,11 CHF
|Spread / Average Target
|4,18%