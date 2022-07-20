Georg Fischer : Letter to Shareholders (PDF/ 260 KB)

enables GF Casting Solutions to develop and invest in new technologies and services to support customers in North America, Europe and China on their way to sustainable mobility. The partnership agreement follows the divestment of GF's 50% stake in the joint venture GF Linamar LLC. The division's strategic targets for 2025 remain unchanged.

GF Machining Solutions

GF Machining Solutions achieved an order intake of CHF 478 million, resulting in a solid book-to- bill ratio of 1.1. The division reported sales of CHF 431 million in the first half of this year (2021: CHF 393 million), thanks to a rebound in milling and strong sales in Electrical Discharging Machining (EDM). Europe and the Asia Pacific region (APAC) were key drivers of the growth. The first half of the year also saw the start of a recovery in the aerospace business. Despite substantial supply chain disruptions and raw materials scarcity, operating profit reached CHF 17.4 million (2021: CHF 9.1 million), leading to an EBIT margin of 4.0% (2021: 2.3%).

The division continues to be an industrial technology leader, pursuing its strategy to strengthen customer experience and service offerings.

In mid-July, GF Machining Solutions acquired Italy-based Vam Control S.r.l. to reinforce its service offerings in Europe.

Sales across all three divisions were strong, mainly driven by the US and Europe.

Strategy 2025 on track

The Strategy 2025 specifically addresses profitable growth, portfolio resilience and a "go for the full potential" spirit. With the ambition to become a sustainability and innovation leader, GF focuses on meeting the sustainability needs of its custom- ers, providing them with superior value. GF is also focusing on a culture change to unleash the full potential of its most important asset, its people. The ambition is to create and foster a diverse and inclusive work environment, in which inspiration, collaboration and innovation empower employees to perform at their best.