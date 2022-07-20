Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Georg Fischer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FI-N   CH1169151003

GEORG FISCHER AG

(FI-N)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-19 am EDT
51.70 CHF   +3.44%
01:47aGeorg Fischer Logs H1 Earnings Jump on Record-High Order Intake
MT
01:24aGEORG FISCHER : Mid-Year Report 2022 (PDF/ 2 MB)
PU
01:24aGEORG FISCHER : Letter to Shareholders (PDF/ 260 KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Georg Fischer : Letter to Shareholders (PDF/ 260 KB)

07/20/2022 | 01:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mid-Year Report 2022

Letter to shareholders

Significant profitability increase, further step towards 2025 targets

Dear shareholders,

The well-balanced global footprint, diversified portfolio as well as strong market position of all three divisions proved their worth in times of increased uncertainty. In the first half of 2022, GF's business continued to experience strong growth, despite an increasingly volatile market environment. Organic sales across all three divisions were strong, mainly driven by the US and Europe. This favorable development mitigated the impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns across China, which affected several production sites. Continued pressure on supply chains, raw material scarcity, and increasing prices, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, continue to affect many industries, from auto­ motive to consumer goods electronics.

Sustainability-driven innovations, a focus of GF's Strategy 2025, continued to deliver promising solutions and applications for numerous attractive market segments. Solutions for water treatment as well as solutions to minimize water losses in urban infrastructure, light metal components to help reduce CO2e emissions of e-vehicles, and highly energy efficient machine tools are tangible examples of how GF is leveraging its innovative strength to address the sustainability needs of its customers.

Results at the corporate level

Order intake increased 7.9% (11.6% organically) in the first half of 2022 and reached an all-time high of CHF 2'209 million. Sales amounted to CHF 1'971 million, a 7.4% increase compared with the first half of 2021, fueled by strong US and European markets across the three divisions as well as price adjustments. Organically, sales rose 11.1%. Currency effects negatively impacted sales by CHF 51 million.

Mid-Year Report 2022

2

Letter to shareholders

Yves Serra, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Andreas Müller, CEO

The operating result (EBIT) rose 26.9% to

CHF 179 million, with a corresponding EBIT margin of 9.1%. In the same period a year ago, these were CHF 141 million and 7.7%, respectively. Net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to CHF 125 million, compared with CHF 108 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of 15.6%. Free cash flow came in at minus CHF 37 million (2021: minus CHF 32 million). Before acquisitions/divest­ ments the free cash flow was minus CHF 98 million (2021: minus CHF 2 million). Year-end guidance for a strong positive free cash flow remains unchanged. GF's solid market position and the successful financial performance in the first half of the year allowed GF to maintain its very robust balance sheet, reflected in an equity ratio of 41.8% (30 June 2021: 39.4%).

Sustainability-driven innovations continued to deliver promising solutions and applications for numerous attractive market segments.

GF Piping Systems

The division recorded another strong performance, thanks to its presence in growth markets and segments that address important sustainability needs, such as water treatment and urban infra- structure, microelectronics and process automa- tion. These industries played a key role for growth

in the Americas and in Europe, and mitigated the effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Input price increases were successfully passed on to the market and also contributed to growth.

Sales rose to CHF 1'094 million, an 11.3% increase compared with the first half of 2021. Organically, sales rose 14.0%. The operating profit stood at CHF 158 million (2021: CHF 128 million), for an EBIT margin of 14.4% (2021: 13.0%), which is already within the division's target range of GF's Strategy 2025.

GF Casting Solutions

GF Casting Solutions reached CHF 449 million in sales, a 2.3% decrease that is mainly attributable to the divestment of the joint venture GF Linamar LLC, Mills River (USA) at the end of March.

Customer demand was subdued due to supply chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine and several COVID-19 lockdowns across China. Organically, sales rose 5.4%, positively driven by an increase of shipments for e-vehicle components and higher metal prices. EBIT came in at CHF 14.5 million (2021: CHF 13.2 million), higher than in the previous year, thanks to a stronger second quarter.

GF Casting Solutions' new light metal production facility in Shenyang (China), is ramping up and the unit has successfully delivered first parts to its automotive customers.

The division entered into a strategic partnership with Mexico-based Bocar Group, a light-metal castings and assemblies solutions provider. This

Mid-Year Report 2022

3

Letter to shareholders

enables GF Casting Solutions to develop and invest in new technologies and services to support customers in North America, Europe and China on their way to sustainable mobility. The partnership agreement follows the divestment of GF's 50% stake in the joint venture GF Linamar LLC. The division's strategic targets for 2025 remain unchanged.

GF Machining Solutions

GF Machining Solutions achieved an order intake of CHF 478 million, resulting in a solid book-to- bill ratio of 1.1. The division reported sales of CHF 431 million in the first half of this year (2021: CHF 393 million), thanks to a rebound in milling and strong sales in Electrical Discharging Machining (EDM). Europe and the Asia Pacific region (APAC) were key drivers of the growth. The first half of the year also saw the start of a recovery in the aerospace business. Despite substantial supply chain disruptions and raw materials scarcity, operating profit reached CHF 17.4 million (2021: CHF 9.1 million), leading to an EBIT margin of 4.0% (2021: 2.3%).

The division continues to be an industrial technology leader, pursuing its strategy to strengthen customer experience and service offerings.

In mid-July, GF Machining Solutions acquired Italy-based Vam Control S.r.l. to reinforce its service offerings in Europe.

Sales across all three divisions were strong, mainly driven by the US and Europe.

Strategy 2025 on track

The Strategy 2025 specifically addresses profitable growth, portfolio resilience and a "go for the full potential" spirit. With the ambition to become a sustainability and innovation leader, GF focuses on meeting the sustainability needs of its custom- ers, providing them with superior value. GF is also focusing on a culture change to unleash the full potential of its most important asset, its people. The ambition is to create and foster a diverse and inclusive work environment, in which inspiration, collaboration and innovation empower employees to perform at their best.

Outlook for the full year 2022

Despite ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic tensions, such as high inflation and disruptions in supply chains, GF's financial outlook for the full year 2022 remains unchanged. Assuming these challenges abate and no further unforeseen circumstances occur, GF expects that in 2022 further progress will be made towards the achievement of the Strategy 2025 targets in terms of both sales and profit.

Yves Serra

Andreas Müller

Chairman of the Board

CEO

of Directors

4

Financial and ESG key figures as of 30 June

GF Corporation

GF Piping Systems

GF Casting Solutions

GF Machining Solutions

CHF million

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Order intake

2'209

2'048

1'246

1'115

488

462

478

471

Orders on hand

973

725

456

236

260

260

259

229

Sales

1'971

1'835

1'094

983

449

459

431

393

Sales growth %

7.4

20.1

11.3

16.3

-2.3

39.9

9.7

10.7

Organic growth %

11.1

20.0

14.0

16.4

5.4

38.3

10.7

11.4

EBITDA

240

209

183

157

40

42

24

16

EBIT

179

141

158

128

14

13

17

9

Return on sales (EBIT margin) %

9.1

7.7

14.4

13.0

3.2

2.8

4.0

2.3

Net profit shareholders GF

125

108

Basic earnings per share in CHF

1.53

1.32

Free cash flow before

acquisitions/divestments

-98

-2

Invested capital (IC)

1'399

1'440

795

693

345

487

214

187

Return on invested capital (ROIC) %

19.8

15.8

35.6

31.6

5.7

4.4

16.0

6.6

Net debt

52

206

Number of employees

14'957

14'944

7'981

7'522

3'504

4'071

3'327

3'224

Product Portfolio

Climate & Resources

Sales with social or

Renewable energy

environmental benefits

incl. certified green electricity, in %

as % of total sales

25%

70%

22%

58%

58%

60%

16%

2020

2021

2022

Target 2025

2020

2021

2022

People & Well-being

Diversity and inclusion

Newly appointed women managers, in %

26

Breakdown of products by

CO2e emissions

Accident rate

identified benefits

scope 1 and 2, in 1'000 tonnes

as lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR)

per 1 million working hours

in CHF million

1'971

28% Mitigating climate change

15% Conserving water

9% Promoting safety

6% Ensuring health

1% Delivering education

1% Sustainable buildings

40% No direct or substantial impacts

165

154

11.1

10.7

9.2

116

Base-

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Base-

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

line

line

The baseline and target line of the CO2e

The baseline and target line of the accident

emissions equal a six-month figure.

rate are based on full-year figures.

The performance indicators include the entire product portfolio and at least 90% of scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions.

Investor Relations: Daniel Bösiger, Phone +41 (0) 52 631 21 12, daniel.boesiger@georgfischer.com

Corporate Communications: Beat Römer, Phone +41 (0) 52 631 26 77, beat.roemer@georgfischer.com

GF uses certain key figures to measure its performance that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. For that reason, there might be limited comparability to similar figures presented by other companies. The full version of the GF Mid-Year Report 2022 incl. documentation is available on our website www.georgfischer.com/mid-year-report.

Disclaimer

Georg Fischer AG published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEORG FISCHER AG
01:47aGeorg Fischer Logs H1 Earnings Jump on Record-High Order Intake
MT
01:24aGEORG FISCHER : Mid-Year Report 2022 (PDF/ 2 MB)
PU
01:24aGEORG FISCHER : Letter to Shareholders (PDF/ 260 KB)
PU
01:24aMID-YEAR REPORT 2022 : Presentation (PDF/ 3 MB)
PU
01:14aGEORG FISCHER : Significant profitability increase, further step towards 2025 targets
PU
07/18GEORG FISCHER : GF acquires machine tool service company in Italy
PU
05/03GEORG FISCHER : Investors Presentation May 2022 (PDF/ 7 MB)
PU
04/28GEORG FISCHER AG : SPLIT: 20 of 1
FA
04/22GEORG FISCHER AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/20GEORG FISCHER : Annual Shareholders' Meeting approves all proposals
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEORG FISCHER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 847 M 3 973 M 3 973 M
Net income 2022 250 M 258 M 258 M
Net cash 2022 70,0 M 72,3 M 72,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 4 231 M 4 370 M 4 370 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 15 111
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart GEORG FISCHER AG
Duration : Period :
Georg Fischer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEORG FISCHER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 51,70 CHF
Average target price 69,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Müller Chief Executive Officer
Mads Jörgensen Chief Financial Officer
Yves Serra Chairman & Head-Corporate Development
Helmut Elben Head-Corporate Planning & Information Technology
Marc Lahusen Head-Law, Patent, Trademark & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEORG FISCHER AG-27.83%4 370
ATLAS COPCO AB-34.91%46 373
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-18.27%31 805
FANUC CORPORATION-13.54%29 186
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-43.49%20 497
SANDVIK AB-34.07%20 194