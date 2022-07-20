Georg Fischer : Mid-Year Report 2022 (PDF/ 2 MB)

The baseline and target line of the CO2e emissions equal a six-month figure.
The performance indicators include the entire product portfolio and at least 90% of scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions.
Accident rate
as lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) per 1 million working hours
11.1 10.7
9.2
Base- 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 line
The baseline and target line of the accident rate are based on full-year figures.
Significant profitability increase, further step towards 2025 targets
Dear shareholders,
The well-balanced global footprint, diversified portfolio as well as strong market position of all three divisions proved their worth in times of increased uncertainty. In the first half of 2022, GF's business continued to experience strong growth, despite an increasingly volatile market environment. Organic sales across all three divisions were strong, mainly driven by the US and Europe. This favorable development mitigated the impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns across China, which affected several production sites. Continued pressure on supply chains, raw material scarcity, and increasing prices, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, continue to affect many industries, from auto motive to consumer goods electronics.
Sustainability-driven innovations, a focus of GF's Strategy 2025, continued to deliver promising solutions and applications for numerous attractive market segments. Solutions for water treatment as well as solutions to minimize water losses in urban infrastructure, light metal components to help reduce CO2e emissions of e-vehicles, and highly energy efficient machine tools are tangible examples of how GF is leveraging its innovative strength to address the sustainability needs of its customers.
Results at the corporate level
Order intake increased 7.9% (11.6% organically) in the first half of 2022 and reached an all-time high of CHF 2'209 million. Sales amounted to CHF 1'971 million, a 7.4% increase compared with the first half of 2021, fueled by strong US and European markets across the three divisions as well as price adjustments. Organically, sales rose 11.1%. Currency effects negatively impacted sales by CHF 51 million.
The operating result (EBIT) rose 26.9% to
CHF 179 million, with a corresponding EBIT margin of 9.1%. In the same period a year ago, these were CHF 141 million and 7.7%, respectively. Net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to CHF 125 million, compared with CHF 108 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of 15.6%. Free cash flow came in at minus CHF 37 million (2021: minus CHF 32 million). Before acquisitions/divest ments the free cash flow was minus CHF 98 million (2021: minus CHF 2 million). Year-end guidance for a strong positive free cash flow remains unchanged. GF's solid market position and the successful financial performance in the first half of the year allowed GF to maintain its very robust balance sheet, reflected in an equity ratio of 41.8% (30 June 2021: 39.4%).
Sustainability-driven innovations continued to deliver promising solutions and applications for numerous attractive market segments.
GF Piping Systems
The division recorded another strong performance, thanks to its presence in growth markets and segments that address important sustainability needs, such as water treatment and urban infra- structure, microelectronics and process automa- tion. These industries played a key role for growth
in the Americas and in Europe, and mitigated the effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Input price increases were successfully passed on to the market and also contributed to growth.
Sales rose to CHF 1'094 million, an 11.3% increase compared with the first half of 2021. Organically, sales rose 14.0%. The operating profit stood at CHF 158 million (2021: CHF 128 million), for an EBIT margin of 14.4% (2021: 13.0%), which is already within the division's target range of GF's Strategy 2025.
GF Casting Solutions
GF Casting Solutions reached CHF 449 million in sales, a 2.3% decrease that is mainly attributable to the divestment of the joint venture GF Linamar LLC, Mills River (USA) at the end of March.
Customer demand was subdued due to supply chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine and several COVID-19 lockdowns across China. Organically, sales rose 5.4%, positively driven by an increase of shipments for e-vehicle components and higher metal prices. EBIT came in at CHF 14.5 million (2021: CHF 13.2 million), higher than in the previous year, thanks to a stronger second quarter.
GF Casting Solutions' new light metal production facility in Shenyang (China), is ramping up and the unit has successfully delivered first parts to its automotive customers.
The division entered into a strategic partnership with Mexico-based Bocar Group, a light-metal castings and assemblies solutions provider. This
Yves Serra, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Andreas Müller, CEO
