    FI-N   CH1169151003

GEORG FISCHER AG

(FI-N)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-19 am EDT
51.70 CHF   +3.44%
01:47aGeorg Fischer Logs H1 Earnings Jump on Record-High Order Intake
MT
01:24aGEORG FISCHER : Mid-Year Report 2022 (PDF/ 2 MB)
PU
01:24aGEORG FISCHER : Letter to Shareholders (PDF/ 260 KB)
PU
Georg Fischer : Mid-Year Report 2022 (PDF/ 2 MB)

07/20/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Mid-Year Report 2022

Creating

sustainable

value

Join us on a journey that began in 1802 - find out

how we become better every day, creating value for our customers,

for our people, for our society.

At a glance

2

Financial and ESG key figures

as of 30 June 2022

Americas

18%

437

70%

12%

(22%)

Europe

23%

878

(45%)

Sales per region

35%

in CHF million

GF Piping Systems

GF Casting Solutions

GF Machining Solutions

% = Share of sales

Gross value added per region

in CHF million

Switzerland

36%

Rest of Europe

20%

765

China

16%

10%

Rest of the world

Germany

9%

Americas

6%

Rest of Asia

3%

Asia

25%

565

59%

(29%)

16%

42%

Restof the world

9%

91

91%

(4%)

Employees per region

23%

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

23%

14'957

China

22%

Americas

15%

Germany

8%

Rest of the world

5%

Rest of Asia

4%

GF uses certain key figures to measure its performance that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. Therefore, comparability with similar figures presented by other companies may be limited. Learn more about the key figures at www.georgfischer.com/en/investors/alternative-performance-measures.html

GF Corporation

3

Financial and ESG key figures as of 30 June

GF Corporation

GF Piping Systems

GF Casting Solutions

GF Machining Solutions

CHF million

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Order intake

2'209

2'048

1'246

1'115

488

462

478

471

Orders on hand

973

725

456

236

260

260

259

229

Sales

1'971

1'835

1'094

983

449

459

431

393

Sales growth %

7.4

20.1

11.3

16.3

-2.3

39.9

9.7

10.7

Organic growth %

11.1

20.0

14.0

16.4

5.4

38.3

10.7

11.4

EBITDA

240

209

183

157

40

42

24

16

EBIT

179

141

158

128

14

13

17

9

Return on sales (EBIT margin) %

9.1

7.7

14.4

13.0

3.2

2.8

4.0

2.3

Net profit shareholders GF

125

108

Basic earnings per share in CHF

1.53

1.32

Free cash flow before

acquisitions/divestments

-98

-2

Invested capital (IC)

1'399

1'440

795

693

345

487

214

187

Return on invested capital (ROIC) %

19.8

15.8

35.6

31.6

5.7

4.4

16.0

6.6

Net debt

52

206

Number of employees

14'957

14'944

7'981

7'522

3'504

4'071

3'327

3'224

Product Portfolio

Climate & Resources

Sales with social or

Renewable energy

environmental benefits

incl. certified green electricity, in %

as % of total sales

25%

70%

22%

58%

58%

60%

16%

2020

2021

2022

Target 2025

2020

2021

2022

People & Well-being

Diversity and inclusion

Newly appointed women managers, in %

26

Breakdown of products by identified benefits

in CHF million

1'971

28% Mitigating climate change

15% Conserving water

9% Promoting safety

6% Ensuring health

1% Delivering education

1% Sustainable buildings

40% No direct or substantial impacts

CO2e emissions

scope 1 and 2, in 1'000 tonnes

165

154

116

Base- 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 line

The baseline and target line of the CO2e emissions equal a six-month figure.

The performance indicators include the entire product portfolio and at least 90% of scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions.

Accident rate

as lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) per 1 million working hours

11.1 10.7

9.2

Base- 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 line

The baseline and target line of the accident rate are based on full-year figures.

GF Corporation

4

Significant profitability increase, further step towards 2025 targets

Dear shareholders,

The well-balanced global footprint, diversified portfolio as well as strong market position of all three divisions proved their worth in times of increased uncertainty. In the first half of 2022, GF's business continued to experience strong growth, despite an increasingly volatile market environment. Organic sales across all three divisions were strong, mainly driven by the US and Europe. This favorable development mitigated the impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns across China, which affected several production sites. Continued pressure on supply chains, raw material scarcity, and increasing prices, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, continue to affect many industries, from auto­ motive to consumer goods electronics.

Sustainability-driven innovations, a focus of GF's Strategy 2025, continued to deliver promising solutions and applications for numerous attractive market segments. Solutions for water treatment as well as solutions to minimize water losses in urban infrastructure, light metal components to help reduce CO2e emissions of e-vehicles, and highly energy efficient machine tools are tangible examples of how GF is leveraging its innovative strength to address the sustainability needs of its customers.

Results at the corporate level

Order intake increased 7.9% (11.6% organically) in the first half of 2022 and reached an all-time high of CHF 2'209 million. Sales amounted to CHF 1'971 million, a 7.4% increase compared with the first half of 2021, fueled by strong US and European markets across the three divisions as well as price adjustments. Organically, sales rose 11.1%. Currency effects negatively impacted sales by CHF 51 million.

GF Corporation

5

The operating result (EBIT) rose 26.9% to

CHF 179 million, with a corresponding EBIT margin of 9.1%. In the same period a year ago, these were CHF 141 million and 7.7%, respectively. Net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to CHF 125 million, compared with CHF 108 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of 15.6%. Free cash flow came in at minus CHF 37 million (2021: minus CHF 32 million). Before acquisitions/divest­ ments the free cash flow was minus CHF 98 million (2021: minus CHF 2 million). Year-end guidance for a strong positive free cash flow remains unchanged. GF's solid market position and the successful financial performance in the first half of the year allowed GF to maintain its very robust balance sheet, reflected in an equity ratio of 41.8% (30 June 2021: 39.4%).

Sustainability-driven innovations continued to deliver promising solutions and applications for numerous attractive market segments.

GF Piping Systems

The division recorded another strong performance, thanks to its presence in growth markets and segments that address important sustainability needs, such as water treatment and urban infra- structure, microelectronics and process automa- tion. These industries played a key role for growth

in the Americas and in Europe, and mitigated the effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Input price increases were successfully passed on to the market and also contributed to growth.

Sales rose to CHF 1'094 million, an 11.3% increase compared with the first half of 2021. Organically, sales rose 14.0%. The operating profit stood at CHF 158 million (2021: CHF 128 million), for an EBIT margin of 14.4% (2021: 13.0%), which is already within the division's target range of GF's Strategy 2025.

GF Casting Solutions

GF Casting Solutions reached CHF 449 million in sales, a 2.3% decrease that is mainly attributable to the divestment of the joint venture GF Linamar LLC, Mills River (USA) at the end of March.

Customer demand was subdued due to supply chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine and several COVID-19 lockdowns across China. Organically, sales rose 5.4%, positively driven by an increase of shipments for e-vehicle components and higher metal prices. EBIT came in at CHF 14.5 million (2021: CHF 13.2 million), higher than in the previous year, thanks to a stronger second quarter.

GF Casting Solutions' new light metal production facility in Shenyang (China), is ramping up and the unit has successfully delivered first parts to its automotive customers.

The division entered into a strategic partnership with Mexico-based Bocar Group, a light-metal castings and assemblies solutions provider. This

Yves Serra, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Andreas Müller, CEO

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Georg Fischer AG published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
