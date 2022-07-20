Georg Fischer : Mid-Year Report 2022 (PDF/ 2 MB)

The division recorded another strong performance, thanks to its presence in growth markets and segments that address important sustainability needs, such as water treatment and urban infra- structure, microelectronics and process automa- tion. These industries played a key role for growth

CHF 179 million, with a corresponding EBIT margin of 9.1%. In the same period a year ago, these were CHF 141 million and 7.7%, respectively. Net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to CHF 125 million, compared with CHF 108 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of 15.6%. Free cash flow came in at minus CHF 37 million (2021: minus CHF 32 million). Before acquisitions/divest­ ments the free cash flow was minus CHF 98 million (2021: minus CHF 2 million). Year-end guidance for a strong positive free cash flow remains unchanged. GF's solid market position and the successful financial performance in the first half of the year allowed GF to maintain its very robust balance sheet, reflected in an equity ratio of 41.8% (30 June 2021: 39.4%).

in the Americas and in Europe, and mitigated the effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Input price increases were successfully passed on to the market and also contributed to growth.

Sales rose to CHF 1'094 million, an 11.3% increase compared with the first half of 2021. Organically, sales rose 14.0%. The operating profit stood at CHF 158 million (2021: CHF 128 million), for an EBIT margin of 14.4% (2021: 13.0%), which is already within the division's target range of GF's Strategy 2025.

GF Casting Solutions

GF Casting Solutions reached CHF 449 million in sales, a 2.3% decrease that is mainly attributable to the divestment of the joint venture GF Linamar LLC, Mills River (USA) at the end of March.

Customer demand was subdued due to supply chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine and several COVID-19 lockdowns across China. Organically, sales rose 5.4%, positively driven by an increase of shipments for e-vehicle components and higher metal prices. EBIT came in at CHF 14.5 million (2021: CHF 13.2 million), higher than in the previous year, thanks to a stronger second quarter.

GF Casting Solutions' new light metal production facility in Shenyang (China), is ramping up and the unit has successfully delivered first parts to its automotive customers.

The division entered into a strategic partnership with Mexico-based Bocar Group, a light-metal castings and assemblies solutions provider. This