Financial and sustainability key figures

as of 30 June 2024

EBIT

Sales by region

*EBIT (comparable)1

in CHF million

220*

CHF

184

49%

Europe

2'407

Asia

21%

million

25%

Americas

  5% Rest of world

184

194

H1 2023

H1 2024

1 Without PPA effects on inventory and items affecting comparability.

Gross value added per region

Employees per region

CHF

27% Switzerland

24% Rest of Europe

29% Rest of Europe

18% Switzerland

966 11% China22% Americas

million

10%

Germany

  3%

Rest of Asia

  3%

Rest of world

19'425

18% China

16% Americas

10% Germany

  • 6% Rest of world
  • 3% Rest of Asia

GF uses certain key figures to measure its performance that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. Therefore, comparability with similar figures presented by other companies may be limited. Learn more about the key figures.

Mid-Year Report 2024

Financial and sustainability key figures

as of 30 June

GF

GF Corporation

GF

GF Piping

Building Flow

GF Casting

GF Machining

excl. positions &

Corporation

Systems

Solutions3

Solutions

Solutions

effects of Uponor2

CHF million

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Order intake

2'367

1'925

947

986

540

440

480

440

461

Orders on hand

815

860

259

339

36

254

286

266

236

Sales

2'407

1'961

993

1'065

561

462

471

392

426

Sales growth %

22.8

-0.5

-6.8

-2.6

-2.0

5.0

-8.0

-1.0

Organic growth %

-3.2

7.5

-4.5

4.2

1.2

20.0

-5.0

3.7

EBITDA (comparable)1

302

239

160

166

81

60

55

10

27

EBITDA margin (comparable)1 %

12.6

12.2

16.1

15.6

14.4

13.1

11.7

2.6

6.4

EBITDA

276

239

156

166

64

60

55

8

27

EBITDA margin %

11.5

12.2

15.7

15.6

11.5

13.1

11.7

2.0

6.4

EBIT (comparable)1

220

184

133

141

58

41

35

2

20

EBIT margin (comparable)1 %

9.1

9.4

13.3

13.2

10.3

8.8

7.5

0.5

4.7

EBIT

194

184

129

141

41

41

35

-0

20

EBIT margin %

8.0

9.4

13.0

13.2

7.4

8.8

7.5

-0.1

4.7

Net profit shareholders GF

97

123

Basic earnings per share in CHF

1.18

1.50

Free cash flow before

acquisitions/divestments

-40

-66

Invested capital (IC)

1'915

1'448

883

779

408

376

349

259

250

Return on invested capital (ROIC)

(comparable)1 %

18.8

21.7

27.1

30.2

20.0

21.5

18.6

1.9

15.7

Return on invested capital (ROIC) %

16.8

21.7

26.1

30.2

14.4

21.5

18.6

0.8

15.7

Net debt (+)/Net cash (-)

2'041

108

Number of employees

19'425

15'464

8'421

8'191

3'767

3'711

3'695

3'357

3'408

2024

1'827

779

1'847

-5.8

-3.2

222

12.0

211

11.4

162

8.8

152

8.2

1'507

18.5

17.5

15'658

  1. Without PPA effects on inventory and items affecting comparability.
  2. For comparative purposes only.
  3. The division GF Uponor was renamed GF Building Flow Solutions in the first half of 2024.

Product portfolio

Climate and resources

People and well-being

Sales with social or environmental benefits

Renewable energy

Newly appointed women managers

% of total GF sales

incl. certified green electricity, in %

in %

63

73

70

34

32

23

17

25

H1 2023

H1 2024

Target 2025

H1 2023

H1 2024

H1 2023

H1 2024

Target 2025

Breakdown of sales with social or

CO2e emissions (Scope 1 and 2)

Accident rate as lost time injury

environmental benefits per category

in 1'000 tonnes

frequency rate (LTIFR)

in %

per million hours worked

28%

Mitigating climate change

21%

Ensuring health

9%

Conserving water

6%

Promoting safety

Sustainable buildings

4%

4%

Other environmental benefits

1%

Adapting to climate change

Delivering education

1%

26%

No direct or substantial impacts

165

99

96

231

10.1

7.8

7.8

6.6

H1

H1 2023

H1 2024

Target 2026

H1

H1 2023

H1 2024

Target 2025

Baseline

Baseline

In November 2023, GF acquired Uponor (now division GF Building Flow Solutions) and GF Corys (part of division GF Piping Systems). As both acquisitions took place in the fourth quarter of 2023, they are included in the sustainability data and the product portfolio data since the beginning of 2024. The data for newly appointed women managers focuses on GF's three original divisions, and the data from GF Building Flow Solutions will

be included in the 2024 full-year results.

The Scope 1 & 2 CO2e emissions cover 90% of GF's GHG inventory.

Mid-Year Report 2024

Resilient amid challenging market conditions

Yves Serra,

Chairman of the Board

of Directors, and

Andreas Müller, CEO

Dear shareholders,

The uncertain economic environment and ongoing geopolitical tensions negatively impacted customer sentiment, particularly in the capital goods sector. The strong Swiss franc and a weak construction market in Europe negatively affected GF's 2024 half-year result. GF swiftly initiated performance improvement programs, across all divisions, aimed at reducing the 2024 cost base by CHF 50 million.

The integration of Uponor continues to be ahead of plan. Currently, focus is being placed on procurement synergies and a sharpened organizational setup, which is accelerating customer and business focus. The value creation program following the acquisition is forecast to create annual synergies in the amount of CHF 40-50 million at full run rate by 2027, of which more than CHF 15 million additional EBIT will be achieved in 2024.

To realize the targeted potentials, a new organization has been put in place. GF Building Flow Solutions (formerly GF Uponor) is responsible for the Building Technology business, while GF Piping Systems is focusing on the industrial and infrastructure business, including the former Uponor Infra business. This is not yet reflected in the segment reporting in the financial statements.

65% of GF's sales are today related to the water and flow solutions business. This increases GF's resilience in times of volatile markets and provides a strong and credible foundation for GF's ambition to become the global leader in sustainable water and flow solutions. Furthermore, the strong presence of the former Uponor in the US contributes to a better balanced global footprint: Europe currently accounts for around 50% of sales, whereas approximately 20% of sales are attributable to Asia and the Americas respectively.

Important note: The following results for the GF Building Flow Solutions division (formerly GF Uponor) still reflect the former GF Uponor­ activities. The organizational changes that have been implemented (Building Technology segment from GF Piping Systems to GF Building Flow Solutions, and Uponor Infrastructure from GF Building Flow Solutions to GF Piping Systems) will be reflected only as of the 2025 results.

Group results

Order intake reached CHF 2'367 million, which is CHF 442 million above the first half of 2023. Sales amounted to CHF 2'407 million (2023: CHF 1'961 million), 22.8% above the previous year's level. ­After the slow start at the beginning of the year, business gained momentum in the second quarter of 2024. The main growth driver was the consolidation of the activities from the Uponor acquisition

Mid-Year Report 2024

5

completed in November 2023. Currency effects negatively affected sales by CHF 89 million, partially offset by pricing measures.

The operating result (EBIT) reached CHF 194 million, compared with CHF 184 million in the first six months of 2023, with a corresponding EBIT margin of 8.0% (2023: 9.4%). PPA (purchase price allocation) effects on inventory related to the Uponor acquisition and other items affecting comparability amounted to CHF 26.5 million, implying a comparable EBIT margin of 9.1% (2023: 9.4%).

Net profit attributable to GF shareholders amounted to CHF 97 mil- lion, compared with CHF 123 million in the first half of 2023.

Free cash flow before acquisitions/divestments came in at minus CHF 40 million (2023: minus CHF 66 million).

GF is well on track to reach the targets set out in its Sustainability Framework 2025. This includes targets relating to the share of GF's portfolio with products having social or environmental benefits, the reduction of CO2e emissions, as well as the unrecycled waste and water intensity index, and a diversity and inclusion target.

In a significant further step towards sustainability and innovation leadership, GF announced its ambition to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. Within the next 24 months, GF will strive to define targets in line with the 1.5-degree trajectory recommended by the Paris Agreement.

For the fourth consecutive year, GF was named one of Europe's Climate Leaders by the Financial Times, one of the world's leading business newspapers, thus further solidifying its position in this area. This recognition underlines GF's focus on sustainability and rewards the company's progress in addressing climate change.

GF Piping Systems

GF Piping Systems demonstrated its resilient global presence again in the first half of 2024. The utility and infrastructure business was driven positively by projects in Brazil and Indonesia, balancing a slow start to the year in Europe due to adverse weather conditions at the beginning of 2024. The industrial rebound in the US and a resilient European market ensured solid development in industrial water treatment. The shift of several large projects from Asia to Europe and the Americas led to temporarily weaker microelectronics sales, which did not, however, affect the positive long-term trend in this sector.

Sales in the first half of 2024 came close to the one billion mark and amounted to CHF 993 million (2023: CHF 1'065 million). Organically, sales decreased by 4.5%. The comparable operating result stood at CHF 133 million (2023: CHF 141 million), at a comparable EBIT margin of 13.3% (2023: 13.2%). The reported operating result came in at CHF 129 million, with a reported EBIT margin of 13.0%. Currency effects negatively impacted sales by CHF 61 million, and operating result by CHF 15 million.

For the second year in a row, GF Piping Systems was named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Orange County, CA (US).

In May 2024, GF Piping Systems' new plant in Yangzhou (China) received three-star certification for green industrial building design, the highest level for such projects in China.

GF Building Flow Solutions (formerly GF Uponor)

Uponor, the company acquired in November 2023, is now focusing exclusively on the building technology business under its new division name GF Building Flow Solutions. The division offers one-stop- shop solutions for efficient indoor climate control, hot and cold

water supply, as well as water quality systems for residential and commercial buildings.

In the first six months of 2024, the newly consolidated GF Building Flow Solutions division reached sales of CHF 561 million. Excluding the non-cash PPA effects on inventory related to the Uponor acquisition and one-time items affecting comparability, the comparable EBIT amounted to CHF 58 million with a comparable EBIT margin of 10.3%. Reported EBIT was CHF 41 million with an EBIT margin of 7.4%.

This performance was primarily driven by the robust construction market in the Americas. Although the latest economic figures for Europe show signs of a recovery and its renovation market demonstrated some resilience, the construction market continues to face strong headwinds. However, with its sharpened divisional setup, GF Building Flow Solutions will be even better prepared to capture future opportunities as soon as the European construction business starts to rebound. Uponor Infra's contribution to the reported figures was relatively weak, predominantly caused by the adverse weather conditions in the first quarter in the Nordics.

With its latest divisional innovation, the "Siccus Mini" drywall underfloor heating systems launched in January 2024, GF Building Flow Solutions is setting new standards when it comes to energy efficiency and convenience of installation for underfloor heating in renovation or modernization projects. With its low installation height, fast installation time and reduced CO2 emissions compared to traditional solutions, it benefits installers, builders as well as end users.

GF Casting Solutions

E-mobility in China continued to gain momentum, driving increased demand for lightweight components from GF Casting Solutions. As at the end of June 2024, the share of high-pressure die casting lifetime orders related to e-vehicles was 60%. In China, e-vehicle-­ related sales grew by 25%. Together with strong sales in the aerospace and industrial segment, this partially offset reduced call-offs in the European automotive market.

Sales at GF Casting Solutions amounted to CHF 462 million compared with CHF 471 million in the first half of 2023 (organic sales growth of 1.2%). Operating result increased further to CHF 41 million (2023: CHF 35 million), resulting in a strong EBIT margin of 8.8%, which is 1.3 percentage points higher compared with the first six months of 2023.

The division demonstrated its innovation capabilities with a new version of the Cross Car Beam, which was developed following customer requests for an alternative cockpit design. The component allows for more legroom, integration of the head-up display and maximized crash performance. Moreover, it can be manufactured on existing machines - a clear advantage when it comes to investments for the car industry.

The ramp-up of the two plants in Shenyang (China) and Piteşti (Romania), both dedicated to the production of advanced lightweight components, is proceeding according to plan. After only one year of operation, Shenyang already contributed positively to the result.

GF Casting Solutions has started planning a new, state-of-the-arthigh-pressure die casting facility in Augusta, GA (US), based on an already committed, full order book. Operations are expected to start in 2027.

GF Machining Solutions

For GF Machining Solutions, the first half of 2024 developed quite heterogeneously, with two distinctly different quarters. The machine tool business experienced a slow start into 2024, impacted by a

Mid-Year Report 2024

general hesitation to invest in capital goods within the Chinese and European markets. Consequently, the EDM sector and particularly the milling business in Europe faced challenges. However, the ­second quarter showed a significant improvement in sentiment with a noticeable upturn in momentum in China and an acceleration in activity in the ICT (information and communication technologies) segment.

The division reached an order intake of CHF 440 million (2023: CHF 461 million), which slightly improved in the second quarter and exceeded the same quarter in the previous year. This resulted in an improved book-to-bill ratio above 1. Sales amounted to CHF 392 million in the first half of the year (2023: CHF 426 million), organic sales were minus 5.0%, supported by strong performance in the laser and advanced technology segment as well as a continued strong order book for aerospace and energy. Comparable EBIT was at CHF 2.1 million with a comparable EBIT margin of 0.5%. Reported EBIT was negative at CHF -0.5 million (2023: CHF 20 million), corresponding to a negative EBIT margin of -0.1%.

GF Machining Solutions has again demonstrated its innovative strength and reinforced its leadership as a supplier of automated ultra-precise,high-performance machine tools.

Its latest innovation paves the way for the future of laser micro machining and 3D surface processing operations across a broad range of industries, including ICT and medical (e.g. orthopedic im- plants). The ability to integrate processes, technology and dedicated software brings significant value to customers by reducing manufacturing costs and increasing energy efficiency.

Outlook for the full year 2024

GF does not expect the current macroeconomic and political challenges to ease significantly in the short to medium term. Neverthe- less, GF is well positioned to benefit from global megatrends such as the demand for clean (drinking) water, energy-efficient climate solutions in residential and commercial buildings, sustainable mobility and high-precision manufacturing.

Positive and partly accelerated momentum in the industry business in North America and the Chinese automotive market, as well as strengthening in the microelectronic business and the ongoing strong order intake for the aerospace segment are expected to ­further support the development of the business in the second half of 2024. In addition, the implemented cost reduction measures will support profitability improvements.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, GF continues to expect a solid performance for the full year 2024, with profitability in the strategic target corridor (comparable EBITDA margin of 13-15% and comparable EBIT margin of 10-12%).

Yves Serra

Andreas Müller

Chairman of the

CEO

Board of Directors

Mid-Year Report 2024

Consolidated interim financial statements

Consolidated income statement

CHF million

Notes

1.1.-30.6.2024

%

1.1.-30.6.2023

%

Sales

3.1

2'407

100.0

1'961

100.0

Other operating income

20

23

Income

2'427

100.8

1'983

101.1

Cost of materials and products

-968

-833

Changes in inventory of unfinished and finished goods

-19

8

Operating expenses

-474

-365

Gross value added

966

40.1

793

40.5

Personnel expenses

-691

-555

Operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

276

11.5

239

12.2

Depreciation

-76

-51

Amortization

-6

-4

Operating result (EBIT)

3.2

194

8.0

184

9.4

Interest income

6

5

Interest expense

-43

-12

Other financial result

-15

-13

Share of results of associates

0

-0

Ordinary result

3.3

141

5.9

164

8.4

Non-operating result

-1

-1

Profit before taxes

140

5.8

163

8.3

Income tax expenses

-39

-36

Net profit

101

4.2

128

6.5

- Thereof attributable to shareholders of Georg Fischer AG

97

123

- Thereof attributable to minority interests

4

5

Basic earnings per share in CHF

1.18

1.50

Diluted earnings per share in CHF

1.18

1.50

Mid-Year Report 2024

Consolidated balance sheet

CHF million

Notes

30.6.2024

%

31.12.2023

%

Cash and cash equivalents

605

546

Marketable securities

10

20

Trade accounts receivable

932

814

Inventories

1'050

979

Income taxes receivable

36

31

Other accounts receivable

89

107

Prepayments to creditors

16

12

Accrued income

26

20

Current assets

4.1

2'763

62.9

2'530

61.4

Property, plant, and equipment

1'314

1'274

Investment properties

48

47

Intangible assets

54

53

Deferred tax assets

97

97

Financial assets

120

118

Non-current assets

4.2

1'633

37.1

1'589

38.6

Assets

4'397

100.0

4'119

100.0

Trade accounts payable

590

596

Other financial liabilities

4.4

832

100

Other liabilities

92

91

Prepayments from customers

70

61

Current tax liabilities

69

82

Provisions

76

73

Accrued liabilities and deferred income

464

460

Current liabilities

2'193

49.9

1'464

35.6

Bonds

4.4

625

625

Other financial liabilities

4.4

1'199

1'720

Employee benefit obligations

54

54

Other liabilities

37

20

Provisions

149

146

Deferred tax liabilities

64

68

Non-current liabilities

2'130

48.4

2'632

63.9

Liabilities

4.3

4'323

98.3

4'097

99.5

Share capital

4

4

Capital reserves

26

26

Treasury shares

-1

-7

Retained earnings

-20

-68

Shareholders' equity

9

0.2

-44

-1.1

Minority interests

65

1.5

66

1.6

Equity

4.5

74

1.7

22

0.5

Liabilities and equity

4'397

100.0

4'119

100.0

Mid-Year Report 2024

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Retained earnings

Trans-

lation

Share-

Share

Capital

Treasury

Goodwill

differ-

Cash flow

holders'

Minority

CHF million

capital

reserves

shares

offset

ences

hedging

Other

equity

interests

Equity

Balance at 1.1.2024

4

26

-7

-2'234

-391

1

2'556

-44

66

22

Net profit

97

97

4

101

Translation differences

68

68

-1

67

Changes in cash flow

hedges

-3

-3

-0

-3

Acquisitions

-4

-4

-1

-5

Purchase of treasury

shares

-4

-4

-4

Share-based

compensation

- Settlement

-0

10

-9

- Grants, forfeitures,

adjustments

6

6

6

Dividends

-107

-107

-4

-111

Balance at 30.6.2024

4

26

-1

-2'238

-323

-2

2'543

9

65

74

Balance at 1.1.2023

4

26

-8

-590

-262

5

2'427

1'602

54

1'656

Net profit

123

123

5

128

Translation differences

-55

-55

-4

-58

Changes in cash flow

hedges

-5

-5

-0

-5

Purchase of treasury

shares

-3

-3

-3

Share-based

compensation

- Settlement

-0

7

-7

- Grants, forfeitures,

adjustments

5

5

5

Dividends

-107

-107

-3

-109

Balance at 30.6.2023

4

26

-3

-590

-317

-1

2'441

1'560

53

1'612

Mid-Year Report 2024

Consolidated cash flow statement

CHF million

Notes

1.1.-30.6.2024

1.1.-30.6.2023

Net profit

101

128

Income tax expenses

39

36

Financial result

53

19

Share of results of associates

-0

0

Depreciation and amortization

82

55

Other non-cash income and expenses

3

12

Changes in provisions

-4

6

Profit/loss from disposal of tangible fixed assets

0

0

Changes in inventories

-40

-56

Changes in trade accounts receivable

-84

-76

Changes in prepayments to creditors

-4

1

Changes in other receivables and accrued income

15

-12

Changes in trade accounts payable

-10

-37

Changes in prepayments from customers

6

4

Changes in other liabilities and accrued liabilities and deferred income

0

5

Interest paid

-44

-15

Income taxes paid

-52

-37

Cash flow from operating activities

62

33

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

-96

-90

Additions to intangible assets

-5

-3

Additions to financial assets

-7

-12

Acquisition of Uponor shares

-57

Disposals of property, plant, and equipment

1

1

Disposals of financial assets

0

0

Purchase/disposal of marketable securities

-0

0

Cash used for acquisitions

-5

-8

Interest received

5

5

Cash flow from investing activities

-107

-164

Free cash flow before acquisitions/divestments

5

-40

-66

Free cash flow

5

-45

-131

Purchase of treasury shares

-4

-3

Dividend payments to shareholders of Georg Fischer AG

-107

-107

Dividend payments to minority interests

-4

-3

Increase/repayment of current financial liabilities

92

-5

Increase/repayment of non-current financial liabilities

110

1

Cash flow from financing activities

5

87

-116

Translation adjustment on cash and cash equivalents

17

-23

Net cash flow

59

-270

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

546

877

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period1

605

607

1 Cash and bank accounts: CHF 572 million (30 June 2023: CHF 582 million), fixed-term deposits: CHF 33 million (30 June 2023: CHF 25 million).

