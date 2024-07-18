Creating sustainable value
Mid-Year Report 2024
Mid-Year Report 2024
2
Financial and sustainability key figures
as of 30 June 2024
EBIT
Sales by region
*EBIT (comparable)1
in CHF million
220*
CHF
184
49%
Europe
2'407
Asia
21%
million
25%
Americas
5% Rest of world
184
194
H1 2023
H1 2024
1 Without PPA effects on inventory and items affecting comparability.
Gross value added per region
Employees per region
CHF
27% Switzerland
24% Rest of Europe
29% Rest of Europe
18% Switzerland
966 11% China22% Americas
million
10%
Germany
3%
Rest of Asia
3%
Rest of world
19'425
18% China
16% Americas
10% Germany
- 6% Rest of world
- 3% Rest of Asia
GF uses certain key figures to measure its performance that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. Therefore, comparability with similar figures presented by other companies may be limited. Learn more about the key figures.
Mid-Year Report 2024
3
Financial and sustainability key figures
as of 30 June
GF
GF Corporation
GF
GF Piping
Building Flow
GF Casting
GF Machining
excl. positions &
Corporation
Systems
Solutions3
Solutions
Solutions
effects of Uponor2
CHF million
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Order intake
2'367
1'925
947
986
540
440
480
440
461
Orders on hand
815
860
259
339
36
254
286
266
236
Sales
2'407
1'961
993
1'065
561
462
471
392
426
Sales growth %
22.8
-0.5
-6.8
-2.6
-2.0
5.0
-8.0
-1.0
Organic growth %
-3.2
7.5
-4.5
4.2
1.2
20.0
-5.0
3.7
EBITDA (comparable)1
302
239
160
166
81
60
55
10
27
EBITDA margin (comparable)1 %
12.6
12.2
16.1
15.6
14.4
13.1
11.7
2.6
6.4
EBITDA
276
239
156
166
64
60
55
8
27
EBITDA margin %
11.5
12.2
15.7
15.6
11.5
13.1
11.7
2.0
6.4
EBIT (comparable)1
220
184
133
141
58
41
35
2
20
EBIT margin (comparable)1 %
9.1
9.4
13.3
13.2
10.3
8.8
7.5
0.5
4.7
EBIT
194
184
129
141
41
41
35
-0
20
EBIT margin %
8.0
9.4
13.0
13.2
7.4
8.8
7.5
-0.1
4.7
Net profit shareholders GF
97
123
Basic earnings per share in CHF
1.18
1.50
Free cash flow before
acquisitions/divestments
-40
-66
Invested capital (IC)
1'915
1'448
883
779
408
376
349
259
250
Return on invested capital (ROIC)
(comparable)1 %
18.8
21.7
27.1
30.2
20.0
21.5
18.6
1.9
15.7
Return on invested capital (ROIC) %
16.8
21.7
26.1
30.2
14.4
21.5
18.6
0.8
15.7
Net debt (+)/Net cash (-)
2'041
108
Number of employees
19'425
15'464
8'421
8'191
3'767
3'711
3'695
3'357
3'408
2024
1'827
779
1'847
-5.8
-3.2
222
12.0
211
11.4
162
8.8
152
8.2
1'507
18.5
17.5
15'658
- Without PPA effects on inventory and items affecting comparability.
- For comparative purposes only.
- The division GF Uponor was renamed GF Building Flow Solutions in the first half of 2024.
Product portfolio
Climate and resources
People and well-being
Sales with social or environmental benefits
Renewable energy
Newly appointed women managers
% of total GF sales
incl. certified green electricity, in %
in %
63
73
70
34
32
23
17
25
H1 2023
H1 2024
Target 2025
H1 2023
H1 2024
H1 2023
H1 2024
Target 2025
Breakdown of sales with social or
CO2e emissions (Scope 1 and 2)
Accident rate as lost time injury
environmental benefits per category
in 1'000 tonnes
frequency rate (LTIFR)
in %
per million hours worked
28%
Mitigating climate change
21%
Ensuring health
9%
Conserving water
6%
Promoting safety
Sustainable buildings
4%
4%
Other environmental benefits
1%
Adapting to climate change
Delivering education
1%
26%
No direct or substantial impacts
165
99
96
231
10.1
7.8
7.8
6.6
H1
H1 2023
H1 2024
Target 2026
H1
H1 2023
H1 2024
Target 2025
Baseline
Baseline
In November 2023, GF acquired Uponor (now division GF Building Flow Solutions) and GF Corys (part of division GF Piping Systems). As both acquisitions took place in the fourth quarter of 2023, they are included in the sustainability data and the product portfolio data since the beginning of 2024. The data for newly appointed women managers focuses on GF's three original divisions, and the data from GF Building Flow Solutions will
be included in the 2024 full-year results.
The Scope 1 & 2 CO2e emissions cover 90% of GF's GHG inventory.
Mid-Year Report 2024
4
Resilient amid challenging market conditions
Yves Serra,
Chairman of the Board
of Directors, and
Andreas Müller, CEO
Dear shareholders,
The uncertain economic environment and ongoing geopolitical tensions negatively impacted customer sentiment, particularly in the capital goods sector. The strong Swiss franc and a weak construction market in Europe negatively affected GF's 2024 half-year result. GF swiftly initiated performance improvement programs, across all divisions, aimed at reducing the 2024 cost base by CHF 50 million.
The integration of Uponor continues to be ahead of plan. Currently, focus is being placed on procurement synergies and a sharpened organizational setup, which is accelerating customer and business focus. The value creation program following the acquisition is forecast to create annual synergies in the amount of CHF 40-50 million at full run rate by 2027, of which more than CHF 15 million additional EBIT will be achieved in 2024.
To realize the targeted potentials, a new organization has been put in place. GF Building Flow Solutions (formerly GF Uponor) is responsible for the Building Technology business, while GF Piping Systems is focusing on the industrial and infrastructure business, including the former Uponor Infra business. This is not yet reflected in the segment reporting in the financial statements.
65% of GF's sales are today related to the water and flow solutions business. This increases GF's resilience in times of volatile markets and provides a strong and credible foundation for GF's ambition to become the global leader in sustainable water and flow solutions. Furthermore, the strong presence of the former Uponor in the US contributes to a better balanced global footprint: Europe currently accounts for around 50% of sales, whereas approximately 20% of sales are attributable to Asia and the Americas respectively.
Important note: The following results for the GF Building Flow Solutions division (formerly GF Uponor) still reflect the former GF Uponor activities. The organizational changes that have been implemented (Building Technology segment from GF Piping Systems to GF Building Flow Solutions, and Uponor Infrastructure from GF Building Flow Solutions to GF Piping Systems) will be reflected only as of the 2025 results.
Group results
Order intake reached CHF 2'367 million, which is CHF 442 million above the first half of 2023. Sales amounted to CHF 2'407 million (2023: CHF 1'961 million), 22.8% above the previous year's level. After the slow start at the beginning of the year, business gained momentum in the second quarter of 2024. The main growth driver was the consolidation of the activities from the Uponor acquisition
Mid-Year Report 2024
5
completed in November 2023. Currency effects negatively affected sales by CHF 89 million, partially offset by pricing measures.
The operating result (EBIT) reached CHF 194 million, compared with CHF 184 million in the first six months of 2023, with a corresponding EBIT margin of 8.0% (2023: 9.4%). PPA (purchase price allocation) effects on inventory related to the Uponor acquisition and other items affecting comparability amounted to CHF 26.5 million, implying a comparable EBIT margin of 9.1% (2023: 9.4%).
Net profit attributable to GF shareholders amounted to CHF 97 mil- lion, compared with CHF 123 million in the first half of 2023.
Free cash flow before acquisitions/divestments came in at minus CHF 40 million (2023: minus CHF 66 million).
GF is well on track to reach the targets set out in its Sustainability Framework 2025. This includes targets relating to the share of GF's portfolio with products having social or environmental benefits, the reduction of CO2e emissions, as well as the unrecycled waste and water intensity index, and a diversity and inclusion target.
In a significant further step towards sustainability and innovation leadership, GF announced its ambition to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. Within the next 24 months, GF will strive to define targets in line with the 1.5-degree trajectory recommended by the Paris Agreement.
For the fourth consecutive year, GF was named one of Europe's Climate Leaders by the Financial Times, one of the world's leading business newspapers, thus further solidifying its position in this area. This recognition underlines GF's focus on sustainability and rewards the company's progress in addressing climate change.
GF Piping Systems
GF Piping Systems demonstrated its resilient global presence again in the first half of 2024. The utility and infrastructure business was driven positively by projects in Brazil and Indonesia, balancing a slow start to the year in Europe due to adverse weather conditions at the beginning of 2024. The industrial rebound in the US and a resilient European market ensured solid development in industrial water treatment. The shift of several large projects from Asia to Europe and the Americas led to temporarily weaker microelectronics sales, which did not, however, affect the positive long-term trend in this sector.
Sales in the first half of 2024 came close to the one billion mark and amounted to CHF 993 million (2023: CHF 1'065 million). Organically, sales decreased by 4.5%. The comparable operating result stood at CHF 133 million (2023: CHF 141 million), at a comparable EBIT margin of 13.3% (2023: 13.2%). The reported operating result came in at CHF 129 million, with a reported EBIT margin of 13.0%. Currency effects negatively impacted sales by CHF 61 million, and operating result by CHF 15 million.
For the second year in a row, GF Piping Systems was named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Orange County, CA (US).
In May 2024, GF Piping Systems' new plant in Yangzhou (China) received three-star certification for green industrial building design, the highest level for such projects in China.
GF Building Flow Solutions (formerly GF Uponor)
Uponor, the company acquired in November 2023, is now focusing exclusively on the building technology business under its new division name GF Building Flow Solutions. The division offers one-stop- shop solutions for efficient indoor climate control, hot and cold
water supply, as well as water quality systems for residential and commercial buildings.
In the first six months of 2024, the newly consolidated GF Building Flow Solutions division reached sales of CHF 561 million. Excluding the non-cash PPA effects on inventory related to the Uponor acquisition and one-time items affecting comparability, the comparable EBIT amounted to CHF 58 million with a comparable EBIT margin of 10.3%. Reported EBIT was CHF 41 million with an EBIT margin of 7.4%.
This performance was primarily driven by the robust construction market in the Americas. Although the latest economic figures for Europe show signs of a recovery and its renovation market demonstrated some resilience, the construction market continues to face strong headwinds. However, with its sharpened divisional setup, GF Building Flow Solutions will be even better prepared to capture future opportunities as soon as the European construction business starts to rebound. Uponor Infra's contribution to the reported figures was relatively weak, predominantly caused by the adverse weather conditions in the first quarter in the Nordics.
With its latest divisional innovation, the "Siccus Mini" drywall underfloor heating systems launched in January 2024, GF Building Flow Solutions is setting new standards when it comes to energy efficiency and convenience of installation for underfloor heating in renovation or modernization projects. With its low installation height, fast installation time and reduced CO2 emissions compared to traditional solutions, it benefits installers, builders as well as end users.
GF Casting Solutions
E-mobility in China continued to gain momentum, driving increased demand for lightweight components from GF Casting Solutions. As at the end of June 2024, the share of high-pressure die casting lifetime orders related to e-vehicles was 60%. In China, e-vehicle- related sales grew by 25%. Together with strong sales in the aerospace and industrial segment, this partially offset reduced call-offs in the European automotive market.
Sales at GF Casting Solutions amounted to CHF 462 million compared with CHF 471 million in the first half of 2023 (organic sales growth of 1.2%). Operating result increased further to CHF 41 million (2023: CHF 35 million), resulting in a strong EBIT margin of 8.8%, which is 1.3 percentage points higher compared with the first six months of 2023.
The division demonstrated its innovation capabilities with a new version of the Cross Car Beam, which was developed following customer requests for an alternative cockpit design. The component allows for more legroom, integration of the head-up display and maximized crash performance. Moreover, it can be manufactured on existing machines - a clear advantage when it comes to investments for the car industry.
The ramp-up of the two plants in Shenyang (China) and Piteşti (Romania), both dedicated to the production of advanced lightweight components, is proceeding according to plan. After only one year of operation, Shenyang already contributed positively to the result.
GF Casting Solutions has started planning a new, state-of-the-arthigh-pressure die casting facility in Augusta, GA (US), based on an already committed, full order book. Operations are expected to start in 2027.
GF Machining Solutions
For GF Machining Solutions, the first half of 2024 developed quite heterogeneously, with two distinctly different quarters. The machine tool business experienced a slow start into 2024, impacted by a
Mid-Year Report 2024
6
general hesitation to invest in capital goods within the Chinese and European markets. Consequently, the EDM sector and particularly the milling business in Europe faced challenges. However, the second quarter showed a significant improvement in sentiment with a noticeable upturn in momentum in China and an acceleration in activity in the ICT (information and communication technologies) segment.
The division reached an order intake of CHF 440 million (2023: CHF 461 million), which slightly improved in the second quarter and exceeded the same quarter in the previous year. This resulted in an improved book-to-bill ratio above 1. Sales amounted to CHF 392 million in the first half of the year (2023: CHF 426 million), organic sales were minus 5.0%, supported by strong performance in the laser and advanced technology segment as well as a continued strong order book for aerospace and energy. Comparable EBIT was at CHF 2.1 million with a comparable EBIT margin of 0.5%. Reported EBIT was negative at CHF -0.5 million (2023: CHF 20 million), corresponding to a negative EBIT margin of -0.1%.
GF Machining Solutions has again demonstrated its innovative strength and reinforced its leadership as a supplier of automated ultra-precise,high-performance machine tools.
Its latest innovation paves the way for the future of laser micro machining and 3D surface processing operations across a broad range of industries, including ICT and medical (e.g. orthopedic im- plants). The ability to integrate processes, technology and dedicated software brings significant value to customers by reducing manufacturing costs and increasing energy efficiency.
Outlook for the full year 2024
GF does not expect the current macroeconomic and political challenges to ease significantly in the short to medium term. Neverthe- less, GF is well positioned to benefit from global megatrends such as the demand for clean (drinking) water, energy-efficient climate solutions in residential and commercial buildings, sustainable mobility and high-precision manufacturing.
Positive and partly accelerated momentum in the industry business in North America and the Chinese automotive market, as well as strengthening in the microelectronic business and the ongoing strong order intake for the aerospace segment are expected to further support the development of the business in the second half of 2024. In addition, the implemented cost reduction measures will support profitability improvements.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, GF continues to expect a solid performance for the full year 2024, with profitability in the strategic target corridor (comparable EBITDA margin of 13-15% and comparable EBIT margin of 10-12%).
Yves Serra
Andreas Müller
Chairman of the
CEO
Board of Directors
Mid-Year Report 2024
7
Consolidated interim financial statements
Consolidated income statement
CHF million
Notes
1.1.-30.6.2024
%
1.1.-30.6.2023
%
Sales
3.1
2'407
100.0
1'961
100.0
Other operating income
20
23
Income
2'427
100.8
1'983
101.1
Cost of materials and products
-968
-833
Changes in inventory of unfinished and finished goods
-19
8
Operating expenses
-474
-365
Gross value added
966
40.1
793
40.5
Personnel expenses
-691
-555
Operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
276
11.5
239
12.2
Depreciation
-76
-51
Amortization
-6
-4
Operating result (EBIT)
3.2
194
8.0
184
9.4
Interest income
6
5
Interest expense
-43
-12
Other financial result
-15
-13
Share of results of associates
0
-0
Ordinary result
3.3
141
5.9
164
8.4
Non-operating result
-1
-1
Profit before taxes
140
5.8
163
8.3
Income tax expenses
-39
-36
Net profit
101
4.2
128
6.5
- Thereof attributable to shareholders of Georg Fischer AG
97
123
- Thereof attributable to minority interests
4
5
Basic earnings per share in CHF
1.18
1.50
Diluted earnings per share in CHF
1.18
1.50
Mid-Year Report 2024
8
Consolidated balance sheet
CHF million
Notes
30.6.2024
%
31.12.2023
%
Cash and cash equivalents
605
546
Marketable securities
10
20
Trade accounts receivable
932
814
Inventories
1'050
979
Income taxes receivable
36
31
Other accounts receivable
89
107
Prepayments to creditors
16
12
Accrued income
26
20
Current assets
4.1
2'763
62.9
2'530
61.4
Property, plant, and equipment
1'314
1'274
Investment properties
48
47
Intangible assets
54
53
Deferred tax assets
97
97
Financial assets
120
118
Non-current assets
4.2
1'633
37.1
1'589
38.6
Assets
4'397
100.0
4'119
100.0
Trade accounts payable
590
596
Other financial liabilities
4.4
832
100
Other liabilities
92
91
Prepayments from customers
70
61
Current tax liabilities
69
82
Provisions
76
73
Accrued liabilities and deferred income
464
460
Current liabilities
2'193
49.9
1'464
35.6
Bonds
4.4
625
625
Other financial liabilities
4.4
1'199
1'720
Employee benefit obligations
54
54
Other liabilities
37
20
Provisions
149
146
Deferred tax liabilities
64
68
Non-current liabilities
2'130
48.4
2'632
63.9
Liabilities
4.3
4'323
98.3
4'097
99.5
Share capital
4
4
Capital reserves
26
26
Treasury shares
-1
-7
Retained earnings
-20
-68
Shareholders' equity
9
0.2
-44
-1.1
Minority interests
65
1.5
66
1.6
Equity
4.5
74
1.7
22
0.5
Liabilities and equity
4'397
100.0
4'119
100.0
Mid-Year Report 2024
9
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
Retained earnings
Trans-
lation
Share-
Share
Capital
Treasury
Goodwill
differ-
Cash flow
holders'
Minority
CHF million
capital
reserves
shares
offset
ences
hedging
Other
equity
interests
Equity
Balance at 1.1.2024
4
26
-7
-2'234
-391
1
2'556
-44
66
22
Net profit
97
97
4
101
Translation differences
68
68
-1
67
Changes in cash flow
hedges
-3
-3
-0
-3
Acquisitions
-4
-4
-1
-5
Purchase of treasury
shares
-4
-4
-4
Share-based
compensation
- Settlement
-0
10
-9
- Grants, forfeitures,
adjustments
6
6
6
Dividends
-107
-107
-4
-111
Balance at 30.6.2024
4
26
-1
-2'238
-323
-2
2'543
9
65
74
Balance at 1.1.2023
4
26
-8
-590
-262
5
2'427
1'602
54
1'656
Net profit
123
123
5
128
Translation differences
-55
-55
-4
-58
Changes in cash flow
hedges
-5
-5
-0
-5
Purchase of treasury
shares
-3
-3
-3
Share-based
compensation
- Settlement
-0
7
-7
- Grants, forfeitures,
adjustments
5
5
5
Dividends
-107
-107
-3
-109
Balance at 30.6.2023
4
26
-3
-590
-317
-1
2'441
1'560
53
1'612
Mid-Year Report 2024
10
Consolidated cash flow statement
CHF million
Notes
1.1.-30.6.2024
1.1.-30.6.2023
Net profit
101
128
Income tax expenses
39
36
Financial result
53
19
Share of results of associates
-0
0
Depreciation and amortization
82
55
Other non-cash income and expenses
3
12
Changes in provisions
-4
6
Profit/loss from disposal of tangible fixed assets
0
0
Changes in inventories
-40
-56
Changes in trade accounts receivable
-84
-76
Changes in prepayments to creditors
-4
1
Changes in other receivables and accrued income
15
-12
Changes in trade accounts payable
-10
-37
Changes in prepayments from customers
6
4
Changes in other liabilities and accrued liabilities and deferred income
0
5
Interest paid
-44
-15
Income taxes paid
-52
-37
Cash flow from operating activities
62
33
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
-96
-90
Additions to intangible assets
-5
-3
Additions to financial assets
-7
-12
Acquisition of Uponor shares
-57
Disposals of property, plant, and equipment
1
1
Disposals of financial assets
0
0
Purchase/disposal of marketable securities
-0
0
Cash used for acquisitions
-5
-8
Interest received
5
5
Cash flow from investing activities
-107
-164
Free cash flow before acquisitions/divestments
5
-40
-66
Free cash flow
5
-45
-131
Purchase of treasury shares
-4
-3
Dividend payments to shareholders of Georg Fischer AG
-107
-107
Dividend payments to minority interests
-4
-3
Increase/repayment of current financial liabilities
92
-5
Increase/repayment of non-current financial liabilities
110
1
Cash flow from financing activities
5
87
-116
Translation adjustment on cash and cash equivalents
17
-23
Net cash flow
59
-270
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
546
877
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period1
605
607
1 Cash and bank accounts: CHF 572 million (30 June 2023: CHF 582 million), fixed-term deposits: CHF 33 million (30 June 2023: CHF 25 million).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Georg Fischer AG published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 04:31:02 UTC.