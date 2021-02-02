Georg Fischer : Tax Policy (PDF/ 289 KB)

1. Scope

Georg Fischer group (referred to as "GF") comprises three divisions GF Piping Systems, GF Casting Solu- tions, and GF Machining Solutions. GF offers pipes for the safe transport of liquids and gases, lightweight

casting­ components, and high-precision manufacturing technologies.

The GF Tax Policy is the foundation on which we base our tax activities. We confirm that this policy will apply to all companies, which are a part of the worldwide group of GF.