Georg Fischer : Fifty years of innovation and Swiss quality from Seewis

Schaffhausen

11 June 2021

Fifty years of innovation and Swiss quality from Seewis

GF Piping Systems, a division of GF, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its production site in Seewis (GR). With its innovations in high-tech plastic valves and actuators, the Grisons-based company has had a lasting impact on the plastic valve industry.

The initiative to set up a production site in Seewis came in 1967 from Giuseppe Kaiser, then Chairman of the Board of Directors of GF, and Ulrich Gadient, later a member of the Council of States for the Canton of Grisons. They had a shared commitment to promoting the economy in the canton of Grisons. Just four years later, in March 1971, the new Seewis production site with 30 employees opened its doors to supply the newly emerging markets of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Thanks to continuous innovation in production technology, automation and robotisation, the valves and actuators produced in Seewis meet the highest quality standards. Over the years, the company has been responsible for producing numerous innovations, including app-controlled actuators and, more recently, the new NeoFlow pressure-regulating valve, which uses state-of-the-art technology to help eliminate leakages and water loss in distribution networks.

"Even after 50 years, innovations from Seewis continue to set benchmarks for our industry. The secret of our success is our employees, their skills, and the commitment which they demonstrate every day," says Andreas Pauli, Head of Plant Seewis.

Today, Seewis employs around 170 people. The facility provides highly skilled jobs in the fields of automation and information technology, plastics technology and polymechanics. Part of the factory in Seewis has been redesigned to celebrate the plant's 50th anniversary.

