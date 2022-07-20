Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Georg Fischer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FI-N   CH1169151003

GEORG FISCHER AG

(FI-N)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-19 am EDT
51.70 CHF   +3.44%
01:47aGeorg Fischer Logs H1 Earnings Jump on Record-High Order Intake
MT
01:24aGEORG FISCHER : Mid-Year Report 2022 (PDF/ 2 MB)
PU
01:24aGEORG FISCHER : Letter to Shareholders (PDF/ 260 KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mid-Year Report 2022: Presentation (PDF/ 3 MB)

07/20/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Schaffhausen, 20 July 2022

Mid-Year Report 2022

Andreas Müller, Mads Joergensen

© GF 2021

GF Corporation

Creating sustainable value

Sales rose 7.4% to CHF 1'971 million, corresponding to

an organic growth of 11.1%

Operating result increased 27% to CHF 179 million, with

a significant increase of the EBIT margin to 9.1%

Lightweight in Mobility

Medical Device Production

Water Treatment Facility

  • Well-balancedglobal footprint pays off with strong organic sales in the US (+25.5%) and Europe (+11.7%)
  • Business in China started to recover as COVID-19 lockdowns ease
  • Supply chain disruptions impact business, but are mitigated thanks to localized production set-ups
  • Implementation of Strategy 2025 well on track;
    strong focus on customer value and sustainable markets

Sustainable applications

2

Schaffhausen, 20 July 2022 | Mid-Year Report 2022

GF 2021

©

GF Corporation

Strong sales growth as a result of solid market positions

(Sales in CHF million)

H1 2021

+11.1%

1′971

1′835

+14.0%

1′094

983

Organic

H1 2022

+5.4%

459

449

+10.7%

393

431

GF Corporation

GF Piping Systems

GF Casting Solutions

GF Machining Solutions

3 Schaffhausen, 20 July 2022 | Mid-Year Report 2022

© GF 2021

GF Corporation

Profitability further increased - clear step towards strategy targets 2025

(EBIT margin in %)

H1 2021

9.1

9~11%

7.7

13.0

13~15%

Strategic objectives 2025

9~11%

H1 2022

8~10%

2.8

3.2

4.0

2.3

GF Corporation

GF Piping Systems

GF Casting Solutions

GF Machining Solutions

4 Schaffhausen, 20 July 2022 | Mid-Year Report 2022

© GF 2021

GF Corporation

Significant reduction of CO2e emissions in all three divisions

Sales with social or

CO2e emissions

environmental benefits

Scope 1 and 2, 1'000 t

% of total sales

80

180

165

70%

154

70

160

60

58%

60%

140

116

50

120

40

100

80

30

60

20

40

10

20

0

H1 2021

H1 2022

Target 2025

0

Baseline

H1

H1

H1

H1

Target

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

  • of newly appointed women managers

2025 target: 25%

26%

5 Schaffhausen, 20 July 2022 | Mid-Year Report 2022

© GF 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Georg Fischer AG published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
