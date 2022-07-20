Mid-Year Report 2022: Presentation (PDF/ 3 MB)

Schaffhausen, 20 July 2022
Mid-Year Report 2022
Andreas Müller, Mads Joergensen
GF Corporation
Creating sustainable value
Sales rose 7.4% to CHF 1'971 million, corresponding to
an organic growth of 11.1%
Operating result increased 27% to CHF 179 million, with
a significant increase of the EBIT margin to 9.1%
Lightweight in Mobility
Medical Device Production
Water Treatment Facility
Sustainable applications
Strong sales growth as a result of solid market positions
(Sales in CHF million)
H1 2021
+11.1%
1′971
1′835
+14.0%
1′094
983
Organic
H1 2022
+5.4%
459
449
+10.7%
393
431
GF Piping Systems
GF Casting Solutions
GF Machining Solutions
Profitability further increased - clear step towards strategy targets 2025
(EBIT margin in %)
9.1
9~11%
7.7
13.0
13~15%
Strategic objectives 2025
9~11%
8~10%
2.8
3.2
4.0
2.3
Significant reduction of CO2e emissions in all three divisions
Sales with social or
CO2e emissions
environmental benefits
Scope 1 and 2, 1'000 t
% of total sales
80
180
165
70%
154
70
160
60
58%
60%
140
116
50
120
40
100
30
20
10
0
H1 2021
H1 2022
Target 2025
Baseline
H1
Target
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2025 target: 25%
26%
