Analyst and Media Conference 2024
Zurich, 19 March 2024
2023 Financial Year
Andreas Müller, CEO | Mads Joergensen, CFO
GF Corporation
Highlights 2023
Strong performance despite headwinds
- Result driven by the need for sustainable solutions in key segments and applications
- EBIT margin excl. Uponor
and effects at 9.8%, on par with 2022 record performance
Uponor acquisition lays ground for future growth
- Consolidation of Uponor Corp. (FI) and Corys Piping Systems (AE) as of 1 November
- Successful start of integration, synergy potential confirmed
2025 Strategy targets increased
- New EBIT margin range 10-12%(compared to 9-11%)
- New ROIC target range 20-24% (compared to 20-22%)
- Additional target EBITDA margin introduced at 13-15%
GF Corporation
Strong performance on par with last year's record level
(in CHF)
Sales
EBITDA margin
Dividend proposed
4.0 billion
3.9 billion
3.7%
12.7%
1.30
consolidated
excl. Uponor
organic growth
comparable*
CHF per share
EBIT marginFree cash flowROIC
9.1%
9.7%
9.8%
134 million
23.8%
consolidated
comparable*
excl. Uponor
before acquisitions
excl. Uponor
* Without PPA effects on inventory and items affecting comparability out of the Uponor acquisition
4
GF Corporation
Going forward: A strong global presence with focus on flow solutions
2023 sales pro forma* / (full-year2022)
per region (in %)
Rest of world
4%
(5%)
Asia
23%
Europe
(30%)
48%
5.1
(43%)
billion
25%
(22%)
Americas
* Uponor included pro forma for the full-year 2023
2023 sales pro forma*
per division (in CHF million)
Water and Flow
GF Machining
solutions share
64%
Solutions
887
2'066
GF Casting
5.1
910
billion
Solutions
GF Piping
1'187Systems
GF Uponor
GF Corporation
Leader in corporate sustainability
3x
Sales with social or environmental
benefits1
CO e emissions2
2
Scope 1 and 2, in 1'000 tonnes
31%
newly appointed managers are women2
(Target 2025: 25%)
80
70
68%
70%
63%
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
2022
2023
Target 2025
1 excluding GF Uponor
350
330
300
273
250
231
236
200
214
150
100
50
0
Baseline 2021 2022 2023
Target 2026
2 excluding GF Uponor and GF Corys
GF Corporation
Key investments in attractive growth markets
Acquisition of Uponor
Expansion in Seewis (CH)
Expansion at Central Plastics (US)
Acquisition of Corys
New plant in Shenyang (CN)
New plant in Yangzhou (CN)
GF Corporation
Value creation program well on track - reorganization started
Uponor integration at a glance
Ongoing reorganization of Flow Solutions to unleash full market potential
200+ opportunities identified
100+ joined customer visits
100+ workshops
- New GF Piping Systems with focus on Industry (IS), Utility (UT) and Infrastructure (IN) markets
- New GF Uponor focusing on Building Technology (BT)
GF Piping
GF Uponor
Systems
UT
IS
BT
IN
GF Piping Systems
GF Piping Systems with robust performance driven by key segments
(in CHF)
Sales
2.1 billion 3.0% organic growth
EBIT margin
EBITDA margin
13.3% 15.8%
Business insights
- Solid demand in key market segments, such as high-endmicroelectronics, water reclamation, water treatment and chemical processing
- Challenges in the building technology and gas utility business in Europe
- Acquisition of Corys Piping Systems, a leading piping systems company in Dubai (AE)
- Focus on innovation and business development, including solutions for lithium extraction & refinement and battery production
Butterfly Valve 565 Lug-Style
GF Piping Systems
Solid development of microelectronics market
+13%*
+1%*
~
Microelectronics
Water treatment
Gas distribution
* Organic growth
