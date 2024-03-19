Welcome

GF Corporation

Highlights 2023

Strong performance despite headwinds

  • Result driven by the need for sustainable solutions in key segments and applications
  • EBIT margin excl. Uponor
    and effects at 9.8%, on par with 2022 record performance

Uponor acquisition lays ground for future growth

  • Consolidation of Uponor Corp. (FI) and Corys Piping Systems (AE) as of 1 November
  • Successful start of integration, synergy potential confirmed

2025 Strategy targets increased

  • New EBIT margin range 10-12%(compared to 9-11%)
  • New ROIC target range 20-24% (compared to 20-22%)
  • Additional target EBITDA margin introduced at 13-15%

GF Corporation

Strong performance on par with last year's record level

(in CHF)

Sales

EBITDA margin

Dividend proposed

4.0 billion

3.9 billion

3.7%

12.7%

1.30

consolidated

excl. Uponor

organic growth

comparable*

CHF per share

EBIT marginFree cash flowROIC

9.1%

9.7%

9.8%

134 million

23.8%

consolidated

comparable*

excl. Uponor

before acquisitions

excl. Uponor

* Without PPA effects on inventory and items affecting comparability out of the Uponor acquisition

GF Corporation

Going forward: A strong global presence with focus on flow solutions

2023 sales pro forma* / (full-year2022)

per region (in %)

Rest of world

4%

(5%)

Asia

23%

Europe

(30%)

48%

5.1

(43%)

billion

25%

(22%)

Americas

* Uponor included pro forma for the full-year 2023

2023 sales pro forma*

per division (in CHF million)

Water and Flow

GF Machining

solutions share

64%

Solutions

887

2'066

GF Casting

5.1

910

billion

Solutions

GF Piping

1'187Systems

GF Uponor

as % of total sales

GF Corporation

Leader in corporate sustainability

3x

Sales with social or environmental

benefits1

CO e emissions2

2

Scope 1 and 2, in 1'000 tonnes

31%

newly appointed managers are women2

(Target 2025: 25%)

80

70

68%

70%

63%

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2022

2023

Target 2025

1 excluding GF Uponor

350

330

300

273

250

231

236

200

214

150

100

50

0

Baseline 2021 2022 2023

Target 2026

2 excluding GF Uponor and GF Corys

GF Corporation

Key investments in attractive growth markets

Acquisition of Uponor

Expansion in Seewis (CH)

Expansion at Central Plastics (US)

Acquisition of Corys

New plant in Shenyang (CN)

New plant in Yangzhou (CN)

GF Corporation

Value creation program well on track - reorganization started

Uponor integration at a glance

Ongoing reorganization of Flow Solutions to unleash full market potential

200+ opportunities identified

100+ joined customer visits

100+ workshops

  • New GF Piping Systems with focus on Industry (IS), Utility (UT) and Infrastructure (IN) markets
  • New GF Uponor focusing on Building Technology (BT)

GF Piping

GF Uponor

Systems

UT

IS

BT

IN

GF Piping Systems

GF Piping Systems with robust performance driven by key segments

(in CHF)

Sales

2.1 billion 3.0% organic growth

EBIT margin

EBITDA margin

13.3% 15.8%

Business insights

  • Solid demand in key market segments, such as high-endmicroelectronics, water reclamation, water treatment and chemical processing
  • Challenges in the building technology and gas utility business in Europe
  • Acquisition of Corys Piping Systems, a leading piping systems company in Dubai (AE)
  • Focus on innovation and business development, including solutions for lithium extraction & refinement and battery production

Butterfly Valve 565 Lug-Style

GF Piping Systems

Solid development of microelectronics market

+13%*

+1%*

~

Microelectronics

Water treatment

Gas distribution

* Organic growth

