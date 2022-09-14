Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. George Risk Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSKIA   US7677202043

GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES, INC.

(RSKIA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:43 2022-09-12 pm EDT
11.50 USD   +2.68%
01:30pGEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES : Late Filing Notice - Form NT 10-Q
PU
08/15GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES : Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2022 (Form 10-K)
PU
08/15GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

George Risk Industries : Late Filing Notice - Form NT 10-Q

09/14/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 12b-25

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

(Check One): ☐ Form 10-K ☐ Form 20-F ☐ Form 11-K ☒ Form 10-Q
☐ Form 10-D ☐ Form N-SAR ☐ Form N-CSR

For Period Ended: July 31, 2022

☐ Transition Report on Form 10-K
☐ Transition Report on Form 20-F
☐ Transition Report on Form 11-K
☐ Transition Report on Form 10-Q
☐ Transition Report on Form N-SAR
For the Transition Period Ended:_______________________

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:

PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION

George Risk Industries, Inc.

(Full Name of Registrant)

N/A

Former Name if Applicable

802 South Elm Street

Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number)

Kimball, Nebraska 69145

City, State and Zip Code

PART II - RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

[ X ]

(a) The reasons described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense;
(b) The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, 11-K, Form N-SAR Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and
(c) The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.

PART III - NARRATIVE

State below in reasonable detail the reasons why the Forms 10-K, 20-F, 11-K, 10-Q, 10-D, N-SAR, N-CSR or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period. (Attach Extra Sheets if Needed)

Additional time is required by the auditors to complete their review on Form 10-Q. The Form 10-Q will be filed as soon as practicable and within the 5-day extension period.

PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION

(1) Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification

Stephanie Risk-McElroy 308 235-4645
(Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number)

(2) Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter) period that the registrant was required to file such reports) been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s). [X] Yes [  ] No

(3) Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earning statements to be included in the subject report of portion thereof? [ ] Yes [X] No

If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES, INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: September 14, 2022 By: /s/ Stephanie M. Risk-McElroy
Stephanie M. Risk-McElroy
President

Disclaimer

George Risk Industries Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 17:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES, INC.
01:30pGEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES : Late Filing Notice - Form NT 10-Q
PU
08/15GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES : Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2022 (Form 10-K)
PU
08/15GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/15George Risk Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30,..
CI
03/17GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES, INC. Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
03/17George Risk Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES, INC. Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
2021George Risk Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mo..
CI
2021GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2021George Risk Industries, Inc. Declares Dividend, Payable by October 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20,7 M - -
Net income 2022 3,57 M - -
Net cash 2022 37,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 56,7 M 56,7 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
George Risk Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephanie Maire Risk-McElroy Chairman, President, CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Donna Debowey Director
Joel H. Wiens Director
Bonita P. Risk Director
Jerry Knutsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES, INC.-21.23%57
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-43.39%40 348
GARMIN LTD.-34.79%17 126
ALLEGION PLC-23.58%8 423
ADT INC.-0.36%7 562
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-38.29%6 319